North Macedonia Backed Reforms in Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia Satybaldy Burshakov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed bilateral agenda and noted further need for implementing the agreements following meetings of the Presidents and Foreign Ministers of the two countries in 2025.
The expansion of the legal framework as well as the current state and prospects for trade and economic cooperation were discussed in detail. Special emphasis was placed on the need to intensify direct contacts among business communities. In this regard, the key role of Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia in bringing business communities closer together was emphasized.
Ambassador informed Foreign Minister about the upcoming national referendum to adopt the new Constitution of Kazakhstan to be held on March 15 and briefed him on the key objectives of the constitutional reforms, emphasizing its significance for the Kazakh society.
S.Burshakov stressed that the new draft of the Basic Law aimed at modernizing the political system with more balanced distribution of power, as well as strengthening democratic institutions, expanding citizens' participation in state administration, and strengthening mechanisms for protecting human rights and freedoms.
T.Mucunski appreciated Ambassador for briefing him and positively assessed reforms carried out in our country. Minister expressed hope that these changes will create a solid legal foundation for building a just state based on the principles of the rule of law.
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Upcoming Republican Referendum were Discussed in Jordan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay held a meeting with the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission of Jordan Musa Al-Maaytah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of experience in organizing and conducting electoral processes, as well as the participation of observers from the Independent Electoral Commission of Jordan in the upcoming Republican referendum in Kazakhstan on the adoption of a new Constitution of Kazakhstan, which will be held on March 15 this year.
Ambassador provided the Jordanian side with detailed information on the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the political system and strengthening the role of representative institutions, emphasizing that the draft Constitution had been prepared taking into account proposals and initiatives received from representatives of various segments of society.
M.Al-Maaytah expressed interest in the constitutional reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan and confirmed Jordan's readiness to send observers.
Following the talks, the parties emphasized the positive dynamics in political dialogue and joint practical work.
Issues of Interparliamentary Cooperation and Constitutional Modernization Discussed in Vienna
Ambassador Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna met with Angelos Syrigos (Greece), OSCE PA Special Representative for Central Asia on the sidelines of the winter session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). The parties discussed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation within the OSCE PA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador briefed his interlocutor on the upcoming national referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution for Kazakhstan, scheduled for March 15. He presented the key provisions of the draft new Constitution and emphasized that the proposed constitutional reform is a logical continuation of the consistent political transformations of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Kazakh diplomat noted that the conceptual amendments to the Basic Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan are aimed at enhancing the human-centeredness of the state, reflecting the current values and principles of the people of Kazakhstan and enhancing the effectiveness of the republic's political institutions.
In turn, A. Syrigos, noting that he is the co-chair of the Kazakhstan-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressed interest in Kazakhstan's constitutional reforms.
Kazakhstan and Mexico Discussed the Priorities of Foreign Policy Cooperation and the Progress of Reforms in Kazakhstan
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico, Almurat Turganbekov, and the Director General for Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Anibal Gomez Toledo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties exchanged views and agreed on approaches to implementing the action plan for cooperation between the two countries' foreign ministries for 2026. The steady development of bilateral dialogue and the parties' interest in its further deepening were noted.
Particular attention was paid to the development of the institution of Honorary Consuls. A. Turganbekov noted that the Embassy of Kazakhstan intends to further expand this mechanism, viewing it as an effective tool for enhancing trade, economic, humanitarian, and regional cooperation.
The parties praised the intensification of interparliamentary cooperation, including the establishment of the "Kazakhstan-Mexico" friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries in 2025 and the holding of their first online meeting.
Ambassador presented the key provisions of the constitutional and political reform in Kazakhstan. He provided detailed information on the substance of the constitutional transformations and the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that a national referendum on amendments to the Basic Law will be held in the country on March 15, 2026.
It was emphasized that these reforms are a continuation of consistent political and socioeconomic transformations being implemented in light of new geopolitical realities under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
For his part, A. Gomez Toledo emphasized that Mexico is closely monitoring the ongoing processes in Kazakhstan and has expressed interest in the experience of the reforms being carried out. In this regard, he inquired about the procedures for organizing international observation of the referendum and the possibility of Mexico’s participation.
The Ambassador confirmed Kazakhstan's openness to international observation and noted that the Mexican side would be further informed about the relevant procedures.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue coordination between their foreign ministries and to develop practical steps for the further advancement of bilateral cooperation.
President Meets with Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Gela Geladze
The meeting focused on current issues of bilateral cooperation in law enforcement and crime prevention, akorda.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Georgia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus. He emphasized that relations between the two countries, built on deep historical ties, have stood the test of time.
Gela Geladze briefed the President on the efforts of Georgian law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of foreign visitors, including citizens of Kazakhstan.
The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Y.Ashikbayev held a meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan, Rashed Sarwar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the implementation of programmes aimed at safeguarding children’s health, developing inclusive education, protecting children from violence, ensuring digital safety, addressing mental health issues, and strengthening social protection systems in line with national sustainable development priorities.
We highly appreciate the efforts of UNICEF in introducing advanced international best practices, improving methodologies and monitoring mechanisms for the protection of children’s rights, as well as implementing innovative solutions and working methods", - the First Deputy Minister noted.
Y.Ashikbayev expressed appreciation for UNICEF’s expert support in the development of the national programme "Children of Kazakhstan" and thanked the organization for facilitating Kazakhstan’s accession to the Global Alliance to End Violence Against Children in November 2025.
The UNICEF Representative noted that the new Country Programme of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and UNICEF for 2026-2030 aligns with key national strategic priorities and with the concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen their partnership and to hold joint events this year marking the 80th anniversary of UNICEF.
Kazakhstan and Armenia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership and International Cooperation
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia, Bolat Imanbayev, and the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Armenian interaction, as well as topical issues of the international and regional agenda.
The interlocutors noted the high level of interstate relations based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The importance of the decision to bring bilateral cooperation to the level of strategic partnership, which opens up new opportunities for deepening political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation in various fields, was emphasized.
Particular attention was paid to the large-scale reforms implemented in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the political and socio-economic system. The initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aroused keen interest of the Armenian side. In this regard, the complex nature of the transformations and their focus on the long-term stability of the state were noted.
The parties also discussed issues of interaction within international organizations, confirming their interest in coordinating efforts at multilateral platforms and supporting initiatives of mutual interest. In this context, the Armenian side highly appreciated the consistent foreign policy of Astana, aimed at strengthening stability and developing dialogue.
A meeting with representatives of the OSCE ODIHR took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Ulvi Akhundlu, Head of the Needs Assessment Mission (NAM) of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Mission is currently in Kazakhstan to assess the process of preparation and conduct of the Republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, scheduled for March 15, 2026.
During the meeting, the counterparts discussed the issue of inviting international observers, including ODIHR to the referendum.
The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to the practice of extending official invitations to international organizations, which reflects the country’s openness, transparency and consistency in ensuring democratic procedures.
In turn, the head of the NAM Mr. Akhundlu expressed his gratitude for the invitation extended to the ODIHR to observe the referendum, as well as for the assistance provided in arranging meetings with representatives of relevant government authorities.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing partnership and continuing systematic efforts to improve electoral processes in line with the international commitments and national legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Joint Measures to Expand Kazakhstan’s Cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were Discussed In Kenya
A meeting was held at UN Environment headquarters between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office at Nairobi, Barlybay Sadykov, and the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kazakhstan's interaction with UNEP, plans for developing cooperation in the field of the environment, as well as UNEP's participation in the Regional Environmental Summit, which will be held in Astana on April 22-24, 2026.
In addition, special attention was paid to the initiative to create an International Water Organization within the UN structure, proposed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in December 2025 during his participation in the forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.
I. Andersen highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts and initiatives to address environmental issues, expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan's support of UNEP's activities, and assured that UNEP is ready to provide expert assistance in implementing Kazakhstan's initiatives and projects in the field of ecology and sustainable development.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue cooperation on issues of mutual interest in the environmental field, support for the implementation of environmental projects, and the holding of events at various levels. A willingness was also expressed to consider further joint measures to expand Kazakhstan's cooperation with the UN Environment Programme.
