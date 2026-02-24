North Macedonia Backed Reforms in Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia Satybaldy Burshakov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties discussed bilateral agenda and noted further need for implementing the agreements following meetings of the Presidents and Foreign Ministers of the two countries in 2025.





The expansion of the legal framework as well as the current state and prospects for trade and economic cooperation were discussed in detail. Special emphasis was placed on the need to intensify direct contacts among business communities. In this regard, the key role of Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia in bringing business communities closer together was emphasized.





Ambassador informed Foreign Minister about the upcoming national referendum to adopt the new Constitution of Kazakhstan to be held on March 15 and briefed him on the key objectives of the constitutional reforms, emphasizing its significance for the Kazakh society.





S.Burshakov stressed that the new draft of the Basic Law aimed at modernizing the political system with more balanced distribution of power, as well as strengthening democratic institutions, expanding citizens' participation in state administration, and strengthening mechanisms for protecting human rights and freedoms.





T.Mucunski appreciated Ambassador for briefing him and positively assessed reforms carried out in our country. Minister expressed hope that these changes will create a solid legal foundation for building a just state based on the principles of the rule of law.