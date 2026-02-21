20.02.2026, 22:09 26761
The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Y.Ashikbayev held a meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan, Rashed Sarwar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the implementation of programmes aimed at safeguarding children’s health, developing inclusive education, protecting children from violence, ensuring digital safety, addressing mental health issues, and strengthening social protection systems in line with national sustainable development priorities.
We highly appreciate the efforts of UNICEF in introducing advanced international best practices, improving methodologies and monitoring mechanisms for the protection of children’s rights, as well as implementing innovative solutions and working methods", - the First Deputy Minister noted.
Y.Ashikbayev expressed appreciation for UNICEF’s expert support in the development of the national programme "Children of Kazakhstan" and thanked the organization for facilitating Kazakhstan’s accession to the Global Alliance to End Violence Against Children in November 2025.
The UNICEF Representative noted that the new Country Programme of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and UNICEF for 2026-2030 aligns with key national strategic priorities and with the concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen their partnership and to hold joint events this year marking the 80th anniversary of UNICEF.
20.02.2026, 19:54 27086
Kazakhstan and Armenia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership and International Cooperation
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia, Bolat Imanbayev, and the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Armenian interaction, as well as topical issues of the international and regional agenda.
The interlocutors noted the high level of interstate relations based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The importance of the decision to bring bilateral cooperation to the level of strategic partnership, which opens up new opportunities for deepening political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation in various fields, was emphasized.
Particular attention was paid to the large-scale reforms implemented in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the political and socio-economic system. The initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aroused keen interest of the Armenian side. In this regard, the complex nature of the transformations and their focus on the long-term stability of the state were noted.
The parties also discussed issues of interaction within international organizations, confirming their interest in coordinating efforts at multilateral platforms and supporting initiatives of mutual interest. In this context, the Armenian side highly appreciated the consistent foreign policy of Astana, aimed at strengthening stability and developing dialogue.
20.02.2026, 17:25 27416
A meeting with representatives of the OSCE ODIHR took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Ulvi Akhundlu, Head of the Needs Assessment Mission (NAM) of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Mission is currently in Kazakhstan to assess the process of preparation and conduct of the Republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, scheduled for March 15, 2026.
During the meeting, the counterparts discussed the issue of inviting international observers, including ODIHR to the referendum.
The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to the practice of extending official invitations to international organizations, which reflects the country’s openness, transparency and consistency in ensuring democratic procedures.
In turn, the head of the NAM Mr. Akhundlu expressed his gratitude for the invitation extended to the ODIHR to observe the referendum, as well as for the assistance provided in arranging meetings with representatives of relevant government authorities.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing partnership and continuing systematic efforts to improve electoral processes in line with the international commitments and national legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
20.02.2026, 12:44 27826
Joint Measures to Expand Kazakhstan’s Cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were Discussed In Kenya
A meeting was held at UN Environment headquarters between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office at Nairobi, Barlybay Sadykov, and the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kazakhstan's interaction with UNEP, plans for developing cooperation in the field of the environment, as well as UNEP's participation in the Regional Environmental Summit, which will be held in Astana on April 22-24, 2026.
In addition, special attention was paid to the initiative to create an International Water Organization within the UN structure, proposed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in December 2025 during his participation in the forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.
I. Andersen highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts and initiatives to address environmental issues, expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan's support of UNEP's activities, and assured that UNEP is ready to provide expert assistance in implementing Kazakhstan's initiatives and projects in the field of ecology and sustainable development.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue cooperation on issues of mutual interest in the environmental field, support for the implementation of environmental projects, and the holding of events at various levels. A willingness was also expressed to consider further joint measures to expand Kazakhstan's cooperation with the UN Environment Programme.
20.02.2026, 11:45 28141
An Expert Dialogue on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Modernization Held in Hague
As part of the international information and analytical outreach accompanying the constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with Dennis Sammut, Director of the LINKS Europe Foundation and Managing Editor of the independent analytical portal commonspace.eu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the dialogue, the conceptual foundations of the draft new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the institutional logic behind the transformation of the political system, and the strategic parameters of public administration modernization were presented in detail. Particular attention was given to the key provisions outlined by the Head of State at the Fifth Meeting of the National Kurultai, as well as to the strategic priorities highlighted in the President’s interview with the newspaper Turkistan.
D. Sammut noted that he has closely followed Kazakhstan’s development for many years and highly commended the consistency and depth of its political and socio-economic reforms. In his assessment, Kazakhstan has established itself as a stable and dynamically developing state playing a constructive and stabilizing role in Central Asia. He particularly emphasized the significance of the country’s multi-vector foreign policy strategy and its capacity to adapt to the evolving global architecture of security and development. The role of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in shaping a new stage of political modernization was also highlighted.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in further developing expert cooperation and expanding analytical dialogue.
20.02.2026, 09:20 26426
Tokayev addresses the Inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace
Welcoming the participants of the summit, the Head of State expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for convening this historic event, akorda.kz reports.
Our meeting here, at the Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace, comes at a moment when decisive and pragmatic actions matter most. In fact, it is about Making Durable Peace through practical, target-oriented measures but not through endless conferences with wishful resolutions. Mr. President, your clear vision and far-sighted approach to promoting global peace and stability has inspired my country to join the Board of Peace," - he said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the Board of Peace reflects the new realities by reinforcing existing multilateral efforts.
The world has never seen a move like this, it is absolutely unprecedented because in essence "Peace through Construction" is a very innovative concept or project and it has every chance to become a reality by our joint efforts. Therefore, Mr. President, I acknowledge and accept your conviction that lasting peace must be built on concrete actions," - the Head of State noted.
The President stated that Kazakhstan stands ready to join efforts aimed at stabilizing and rebuilding Gaza.
Kazakhstan is also keen to be part of the restoration and construction process through international companies with strong credentials. This programme may include the construction of infrastructure, housing, residential complexes, schools, hospitals and other important civilian facilities. As one of the world’s major producers of wheat, Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to enhance food security in Gaza and beyond. Kazakhstan plans to provide five hundred educational scholarships to Palestinian students to pursue academic programmes in our universities over a five-year period. We can share our internationally recognized e-government expertise and other digital solutions. Kazakhstan is willing to support the International Stabilization Force by deploying medical units and sending our observers to a Civil-Military Coordination Center," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.
According to him, the sustainable development of the Middle East requires new ways to promote peace, cooperation, and trust across the region.
That is why Kazakhstan has joined the Abraham Accords. This crucial move is fully aligned with the noble mission of the Board of Peace. Both of them may constitute a solid basis for joint efforts to promote peace and security in the Middle East and to foster economic, humanitarian cooperation in the region and even beyond," - the President added.
Given the global nature of the Board’s agenda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide practical support, including by hosting meetings of various levels and formats in Kazakhstan.
I would also like to propose to establish a special President Trump’s award of the Board of Peace to recognize his outstanding peacebuilding efforts and achievements. I am confident that under your, Mr. President, strong leadership the Board will successfully deliver its great noble mission," - the President of Kazakhstan concluded.
In his welcoming remarks, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his sincere appreciation to all participants of the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for their contribution to collective efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable stability and facilitating the reconstruction of Gaza.
Introducing the leaders of the member states of the Board of Peace, the U.S. President described Kazakhstan as a beautiful and prosperous country.
In his remarks, Donald Trump described the heads of state participating in the Summit as true global leaders whose decisive actions make a significant contribution to strengthening peace, stability, and international dialogue.
As part of the high-level event, members of the executive bodies of the Board of Peace delivered reports. Participants were presented with plans for the reconstruction of the Gaza sector, including issues related to infrastructure development, security provision, and international financing.
Member of the Senior Executive Council Jared Kushner presented the master plan for the development of Gaza, noting that it should become a modern space with favorable conditions for the population and sustainable socio-economic development.
President of the World Bank Ajay Banga emphasized that the financial mechanisms of the Board of Peace will be based on the principles of full transparency and targeted allocation of funds.
Commander of the International Stabilization Forces General Jasper Jeffers outlined measures aimed at ensuring security and maintaining stability in Gaza.
Head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Ali Shaat presented approaches to coordinating reconstruction efforts and engagement with international partners.
In addition, the meeting featured remarks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, President of Romania Nicușor Dan, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, and others.
19.02.2026, 21:30 55961
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Outline Paths to Strengthen Multilateral Partnership
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the African Union Zhalgas Adilbayev held a meeting with the Director General of the International Organizations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Lemlem Fisa Minale, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh Ambassador congratulated the Director General on the successful hosting of the 39th African Union Summit, highly commending its significance for African nations and the exceptional organizational level of the high-level meetings.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the ongoing reforms led by the heads of both states, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public administration and improving the well-being of their citizens.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart on the constitutional reforms currently being implemented in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the constitutional amendments directed toward transitioning to a more balanced system of government. These include strengthening the President's role within the new administrative architecture, transitioning to a unicameral parliament, expanding the powers of local representative bodies, reinforcing judicial independence, and institutionalizing mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms.
The discussions also covered a wide range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation within international platforms, including the United Nations. The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian side for its support and co-sponsorship of the UN resolution establishing the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He further highlighted Kazakhstan’s initiative to promote global interreligious and interfaith dialogue, specifically through the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, noting Ethiopia’s active participation in this process.
Furthermore, both sides reaffirmed their intent to continue the practice of exchanging expertise and providing mutual support for candidacies in UN elective bodies and international organizations. They expressed readiness to hold regular consultations between their respective Permanent Missions to the UN in New York and Geneva.
The interlocutors exchanged information on the implementation of initiatives put forward by the leaders of both nations in the fields of sustainable development, environmental protection, and water diplomacy-areas of particular interest to the international community. In this context, Ambassador Zh.Adilbayev elaborated on the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan to establish a specialized international water organization within the UN system, designed to consolidate fragmented international efforts in this sector.
Views were also exchanged regarding upcoming international environmental events scheduled to take place in both capitals. Specifically, the Ambassador announced the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit, planned for April 22-24, 2026, in Astana. He also noted the Kazakh delegation's readiness to consider participating in the COP32 summit, expected to be held in Addis Ababa in 2027.
The Kazakh Ambassador expressed high praise for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s "Green Legacy" initiative, noting its successful implementation.
In turn, the representative of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended Astana’s proactive role in interreligious dialogue and water diplomacy, emphasizing Ethiopia's readiness to further deepen this mutually beneficial partnership.
The meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to elevating bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.
19.02.2026, 14:56 58496
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in Vienna
The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, held a meeting with the Director of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Maria Telalian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador thanked the ODIHR for its willingness to participate in monitoring the upcoming March 15 Republican referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution of Kazakhstan. He informed about the main provisions of the draft new Constitution and stressed that the proposed constitutional reform represents a comprehensive modernization of the model of public administration in Kazakhstan and is a continuation of the consistent political transformations of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
M.Tleuberdi noted that the drafting of the Constitution was conducted by the Constitutional Commission in a completely open format with the broad participation of civil society, political parties, public organizations and the expert community.
M. Telalian thanked the Kazakh side for its openness and willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue. She also confirmed her intention to make her first visit to Astana this year.
19.02.2026, 13:25 43641
Upcoming Republican Referendum Discussed in Tallinn
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Estonia held a briefing regarding the upcoming Republican referendum for representatives of government agencies, as well as socio-political, scientific, educational, business, and expert circles, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Estonia Altay Kulginov informed the participants about ongoing reforms in the country, specifically highlighting the draft of the new Constitution. This draft aims to establish a balanced and accountable model of public authority, providing for a transition to a unicameral Qurultai. Simultaneously, it consolidates the legal framework for the Halyk Kenesi as a representative body of citizens, endowed with the right of legislative initiative within the Qurultai.
During the meeting, norms concerning Kazakhstan's foreign policy were clarified. These constitutional innovations reflect the country's commitment to the principles of international law while accounting for national priorities at a new stage of development. Kazakhstan's political system remains based on the concept of "A strong President an influential Parliament an accountable Government."
Special attention was paid to the remarks of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who explained that these reforms essentially create a new system of governance. The innovations in the Basic Law will allow for a redistribution of power, making the system of checks and balances more effective and, most importantly, increasing the stability of all political institutions. In the draft Constitution, the principle of "the state for the person, not the person for the state" has taken on more tangible outlines.
The starting point of these reforms was President Tokayev's initiative to transition to a unicameral parliament, originally announced on September 8, 2025, in his address to the people.
In conclusion, participants asked several clarifying questions and expressed high regard for the institutional changes in Kazakhstan, noting their similarity to European public administration standards.
Following the meeting, guests commended the openness and transparency of the constitutional transformation process in Kazakhstan.
