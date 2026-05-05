A New Impetus to Kazakhstan-Thailand Partnership: Preparations for the Business Forum and THAIFEX 2026 Move to the Practical Stage

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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand Margulan Baimukhan held a meeting with Mr. Phurisit Changsiripun, Vice Executive Director of the Thai Chamber of Commerce / Board of Trade of Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and promising avenues for further development of Kazakhstan-Thailand trade and economic cooperation, including the expansion of bilateral trade, promotion of investment interaction, strengthening of business-to-business contacts, as well as the use of Kazakhstan’s potential as a key trade and logistics hub for Thai businesses seeking access to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS countries.





Special attention was paid by the Kazakh diplomat to organizational matters related to the preparation of the Kazakhstan-Thailand Business Forum, which is planned to be held in late May 2026 in Bangkok on the sidelines of THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026. The parties reviewed the possible framework of the event, including the participation of government agencies, national development institutions, chambers of commerce, and business representatives from both countries.





M.Baimukhan emphasized the importance of the Forum as a practical platform for establishing direct contacts between exporters, importers, and investors, as well as for discussing prospects for cooperation in agro-industry, food production, logistics, digital technologies, and other priority sectors.





The parties also separately discussed the participation of the Kazakh delegation and domestic producers in THAIFEX - Anuga Bangkok 2026 as one of Asia’s largest food and trade exhibitions. The Thai side expressed its readiness to provide the necessary support to ensure Kazakhstan’s effective participation.





Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue joint efforts to ensure the successful participation of the Kazakh delegation in the events scheduled for May 2026.