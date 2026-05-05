Official Opening of the Central Asia Studies Center Held in Bangkok

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, took part in the official opening ceremony of the Central Asia Studies Center at Chulalongkorn University, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





On the occasion of the opening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, jointly with Chulalongkorn University, organized an international symposium titled "Thailand and Central Asia: Building Sustainable Connections and New Technologies. Partnership in a Dynamically Developing Eurasia."





During the event, Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan spoke at the panel session "Diplomatic Perspectives: Thailand-Central Asia Relations in a Changing Eurasia," where he highlighted the steady development of bilateral and regional cooperation. He noted that in 2025, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Thailand reached approximately USD 260 million, accounting for more than 70% of Thailand’s total trade with Central Asian countries, thus confirming Kazakhstan’s role as a key economic partner in the region.





In his remarks, the Ambassador also emphasized Kazakhstan’s strong investment potential, noting that over the past three decades the country has attracted more than USD 400 billion in foreign direct investment. He outlined promising areas for Thai businesses, including agriculture, food processing, energy, logistics, tourism, and high technologies.





It was also noted that on April 22, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, spoke at the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, where he emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and sustainable partnerships. In this context, he reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, aimed at consolidating global efforts in water security, and highlighted the key role of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea as an important regional platform for coordinating cooperation among Central Asian states in addressing water and environmental challenges.





In addition, an exhibition of Central Asian countries was organized as part of the event, where Kazakhstan presented its national pavilion showcasing the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country and the region.





The symposium confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in further deepening cooperation between Thailand and the countries of Central Asia, including the development of educational, technological, and economic ties.