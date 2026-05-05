This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Official Opening of the Central Asia Studies Center Held in Bangkok
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Holds Meeting with Members of the Parliament of Japan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Trump to review Iran’s 14-point plan to end war
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Dialogue with the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Role of Youth in Advancing Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Harmony Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The adoption of the new Constitution has become a major milestone in the modern history of the country. This step laid a solid foundation for a Just Kazakhstan, becoming a symbol of profound democratization and a reboot of the political system. This opens up unique historical opportunities and access to real social elevators for young people," Arman Issetov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Denmark Open New Opportunities for Business and Investment
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Three Kazakh schools to open in Russia - Lavrov
The construction of six joint schools, three in Russia and three in Kazakhstan, is on the agenda of our dialogue," Lavrov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Russia Foreign Ministries sign cooperation plan for 2027-2028
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.04.2026, 14:48Three Kazakh schools to open in Russia - Lavrov 30.04.2026, 16:1697596Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov 30.04.2026, 18:0397086Kazakhstan and Denmark Open New Opportunities for Business and Investment 30.04.2026, 20:25Role of Youth in Advancing Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Harmony Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs96796Role of Youth in Advancing Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Harmony Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 29.04.2026, 19:4594826Kazakhstan and China Strengthen Investment and Financial Cooperation 08.04.2026, 20:15The 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria celebrated with joint concerts143346The 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria celebrated with joint concerts 09.04.2026, 20:39133731Kazakhstan and Armenia Aim to Expand Interstate Cooperation 09.04.2026, 12:15130896Almaty Zoo welcomes three kangaroo joeys 06.04.2026, 14:30130256Almaty region's Kaskelen town set for filming of Armour of God 4, featuring Jackie Chan 08.04.2026, 21:33130206Kazakhstan and Pakistan are Expanding Their Partnership in Education