President received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship LeaguePresident received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
29.04.2026, 09:57 21136
Kazakhstan and Slovakia Discuss Priority Areas for Transport and Logistics Cooperation
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia, Zhanna Saginova met with the Minister of Transport of the Slovak Republic, Jozef Ráž, to discuss ways to advance bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador outlined Kazakhstan’s potential as a key transport and logistics hub in Eurasia, noting that these capabilities could be leveraged both in bilateral economic relations and in the development of transit multimodal transport.
In the context of expanding trade and economic cooperation, the parties emphasized the importance of developing efficient routes and resilient supply chains between Kazakhstan and Slovakia. The Ambassador also highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route linking Central Asia and Europe and invited the Slovak side to consider joining the International Association of TITR.
The parties agreed that strengthening transport connectivity would benefit from aligning the Middle Corridor with the Trans-European Transport Network, in which Bratislava serves as one of Europe’s key transport hubs, offering multimodal services, including inland waterway transport. As a potential partner of the Association, the Minister proposed the Slovak Republic Public Port.
Particular attention was also given to cooperation in civil aviation and air cargo. The interlocutors underlined the importance of establishing regular direct passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Slovakia, as well as the potential of using the international airports of Astana and Almaty - both with modern infrastructure and advantageous geographic locations - as transit hubs for flights from Slovakia to Asia. According to the Slovak side, the early conclusion of a relevant bilateral agreement would create the necessary conditions for both passenger and cargo air services.
Jozef Ráž reaffirmed the Slovak Government’s interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan and noted that the development of transport logistics and direct air links would help expand bilateral trade, strengthen business ties, increase tourist flows, and enhance humanitarian contacts between the two countries.
At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to make the necessary efforts to further develop transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia.
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29.04.2026, 20:08 20401
The Development of Trade, Economic, and Investment Cooperation with the Republic of Korea was Discussed in Astana
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A meeting was held between Asset Issenali, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, and representatives of Korean companies operating in Kazakhstan, including KIA, KT&G, Hyundai Engineering, and Open Healthcare, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in industry, energy, the automotive sector, education, healthcare, and other areas.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized the country’s commitment to further improving the investment climate and assured that Kazakhstan would continue its efforts to create favorable conditions for doing business.
Representatives of the companies confirmed their interest in further expanding their presence in the Kazakh market and strengthening partnerships with Kazakh organizations.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed their mutual readiness to further develop comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea.
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29.04.2026, 19:45 20736
Kazakhstan and China Strengthen Investment and Financial Cooperation
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With the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), in cooperation with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, held the business event "AIFC Connect: Shanghai 2026", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main objective of the event was to strengthen investment and financial cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, develop direct contacts with Chinese investors, and promote projects through the AIFC infrastructure.
The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, Nurlan Akkoshkarov, emphasized the strategic nature of Kazakh-Chinese relations, as well as the priorities of deepening investment cooperation, integrating capital markets, and expanding bilateral business ties. To date, trade turnover between the two countries has reached USD 48.7 billion, reflecting steady growth in bilateral trade.
The event featured presentations of AIFC projects, the Green Finance Centre, and business representatives, including KAZ Minerals Management, Solidcore Eurasia, and ITS CSD. Participants were introduced to a wide range of investment opportunities-from mining and metallurgical industries and infrastructure projects to digital solutions and green finance instruments.
Special attention was given to capital market integration. The discussion included representatives of Samruk-Kazyna, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Freedom Broker, and Jiaxin International Resources Investment Ltd.
During the forum, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the AIFC Green Finance Centre and the International Green Economy Association (IGEA), aimed at developing joint environmental initiatives. The AIFC Insights analytical center also presented an overview of capital markets in Central Asia and the Caucasus, noting that Kazakhstan remains the region’s largest financial market, with a bond market volume of approximately USD 81 billion.
A key practical outcome was the announcement of expanded opportunities for listing yuan-denominated bonds (panda bonds) on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), in which the Shanghai Stock Exchange is a shareholder. In April 2026, AIX carried out the first placement of panda bonds in Kazakhstan and Central Asia by Samruk-Kazyna totaling 3 billion yuan, creating an additional channel for attracting Chinese capital.
In response to the global demand for decarbonization, the regional AIFC Carbon Platform was presented, enabling operations with international instruments, including I-REC certificates and carbon credits. In addition, the capabilities of the AIFC aviation hub were showcased, designed for structuring aircraft leasing and financing transactions.
The event concluded with a series of bilateral meetings, during which specific projects and cooperation formats between business representatives and financial institutions of Kazakhstan and China were discussed.
The AIFC operates as a jurisdiction based on English common law and serves as a regional platform for attracting investment, developing capital markets, and introducing financial instruments. The AIFC Connect format is aimed at direct engagement with investors and has previously been implemented in key financial centers, including Singapore, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Beijing.
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29.04.2026, 13:13 20101
Kazakhstan not to change format of its participation in OPEC+
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At present, the issue of changing the country’s participation format in the OPEC+ is not on the agenda, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said in a statement, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan has been part of OPEC+ since 2016. Member states are coordinating oil production volumes to help stabilize global prices.
Earlier, the United Arab Emirates said it would exit OPEC+ after more than 50 years, citing national interests and market flexibility.
In March 2026, eight OPEC+ countries, including Kazakhstan, agreed to increase oil output starting April, with a monthly rise of 206,000 barrels per day.
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28.04.2026, 19:20 35046
Kazakhstan plans to export AI heat network diagnostics project to Uzbekistan
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An AI-based system for diagnosing the condition of heating networks has been developed in Kazakhstan, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a Government's meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, the project is a robotic diagnostic complex that conducts in-pipe inspections using the acoustic resonance method.
The AI model analyzes the collected data, assesses the technical condition of heating infrastructure, detects defects, and predicts accident risks.
A pilot project has been implemented at Quatjyluortalyq-3 in Shymkent. The project is currently at the scaling stage.
Following the pilot project in Shymkent, significant results were achieved, including a reduction in repair budgets of up to 75% and an economic effect of up to 887 million tenge per year," Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.
The minister added that the product has export potential, and efforts are underway to promote it in the market of Uzbekistan.
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28.04.2026, 13:27 35496
10 AI-based projects underway in Kazakhstan’s railway sector
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Transport Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbayev spoke about artificial intelligence projects currently being implemented in Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics sector, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, a key tool of the transformation has been the Smart Cargo platform, which brings together government agencies and business representatives. All cargo information is available through a QR code.
AI automatically checks documents, builds routes, tracks cargo movement, and determines the required permits. As a result, border crossing time has been reduced from four hours to 30 minutes," Nurlan Sauranbayev said.
Digitalization has also reached the railway sector, where around 10 AI-based projects are being implemented. The main one is the KinetiX diagnostic system.
Previously, diagnostics were carried out manually, took up to two hours, and depended on the human factor. Now the system automatically uses video analytics to detect wagon defects, predict faults, and monitor nine key parameters in real time. As a result, the diagnostic process has been reduced to eight minutes," the minister said.
In road transport, an intelligent freight control system is also being introduced. AI determines transport routes, compares data with weigh station records, detects violations, and automatically sends alerts. This helps prevent bypassing weight control checks and reduces road wear.
A unified intelligent transport system, e-Kōlik, is also being developed. Built on the QazTech platform, it will integrate all modes of transport. The system will collect and process data, forecast traffic flows, and automatically make operational decisions.
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28.04.2026, 11:30 36661
National Strategy "Digital Qazaqstan": Government Reviews AI Implementation Across Economic Sectors
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At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of implementing artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy was discussed. Reports were delivered by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, Ministers of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, as well as the management of JSC Kazakhtelecom, the Grain Consortium, and the IT startup Ascle, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister emphasized that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to digitalization and the widespread introduction of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, which is one of the key factors in the comprehensive modernization of the country.
On the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a draft of the National Strategy for Large-Scale Digitalization and Total Implementation of Artificial Intelligence Technologies ‘Digital Qazaqstan’ has been prepared. This document will define the conceptual vision for the development of the sector in the long term and will allow for coordinated implementation of the tasks set in this area. In the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by the Head of State, we must give a significant impetus to the digital transformation of the economy," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Last year, Kazakhstan’s IT services exports exceeded $1 billion. The need to maintain the current pace was emphasized. At the same time, according to international experts, by 2030 the contribution of artificial intelligence to the global economy will exceed $22 trillion, which requires accelerated development of digital infrastructure and increased global competitiveness of the country. It was noted that the introduction of digital technologies at domestic enterprises contributes to improving product quality, industrial safety, and labor productivity.
Attention was paid to the development of computing power. The country already operates the Alem.Cloud and AL Farabium supercomputer clusters, which are included in the global TOP-500 ranking. In connection with the growing number of requests from state bodies and businesses for computing resources, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development to take measures to increase current computing capacity and form a flexible resource allocation policy so that limited capacity does not become a constraining factor.
The need to intensify work on attracting investors to implement the "Data Center Valley" project in Pavlodar Region was noted. Kazakhstan must create favorable conditions for attracting investments and IT specialists, including foreign ones. The relevant ministry was instructed to submit proposals to improve legislation for the regulation and stimulation of cloud service providers.
The Head of Government emphasized that the availability of high-quality and accessible data is a key condition for the large-scale implementation of AI. Tasks were set to eliminate data fragmentation, ensure business access to state datasets, and introduce uniform standards for their use. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development was instructed to complete the formation of the methodological framework and focus on creating sectoral "data lakes", as well as to intensify work on digitization and regular data population.
The private sector plays an important role in AI development. Emphasis was placed on the need to create economic incentives for business and ensure support for high-digitalization projects from financial institutions. It was instructed to form a single pool of AI projects to improve coordination efficiency and avoid duplication and dispersion of resources. As a result, AI should become a real driver of the economy.
The Prime Minister noted that modern challenges require a transition to more accurate tools for socio-economic planning. Artificial intelligence can process large data arrays, identify patterns, and form more accurate forecasts. This will improve the effectiveness of state economic policy.
In this regard, the Ministry of National Economy, together with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, must introduce a specific mechanism for using artificial intelligence to forecast the development of economic processes.
For most enterprises, especially small and medium-sized businesses, AI remains a complex and inaccessible tool. The main reasons are the lack of competencies, resources, and understandable implementation mechanisms. Therefore, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, together with interested state bodies, needs to develop approaches to stimulate the introduction of artificial intelligence by small and medium-sized businesses.
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education must build a systematic approach not only to training new specialists in this field, but also to retraining existing personnel from various sectors.
The new Constitution for the first time enshrines the rights of citizens to the protection of personal data. This gives impetus to the further development of the industry and reflects the strategic priorities of the state. Current legislation provides for the need to protect personal data when operating artificial intelligence systems," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence was instructed to ensure proper control to prevent unauthorized access by third parties and systems to personal data, as well as to protect rights to intellectual property objects.
It was noted that the "Digital Qazaqstan" strategy is aimed at the comprehensive digital transformation of the country and the transition from pilot initiatives to the systemic implementation of artificial intelligence in the economy.
Control and coordination of the implementation of the instructions were assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev.
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28.04.2026, 11:28 36341
Kazakhstan to redirect 260,000 tons of oil amid Druzhba route adjustment
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The Kazakh Energy Ministry announced a planned redistribution of 260,000 tons of oil exports in May 2026 due to changes in transit schedules through the Druzhba pipeline system toward Germany’s PCK Schwedt refinery, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Oil will be redistributed along alternative routes. 100,000 tons of oil will be redirected to Ust-Luga port, and another 160,000 tons will be sent via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system (CPC).
The rerouting is operational in nature and fully coordinated with shippers, the Ministry said in a statement.
The authorities stressed the annual oil production targets remain unaffected. Kazakhstan’s existing transport infrastructure ensures stable exports and uninterrupted supply to global markets.
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27.04.2026, 19:28 40391
Kazakhstan Presented Its Foreign Economic Priorities at the Delphi Economic Forum
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov took part in the Delphi Economic Forum, one of the most authoritative international discussion platforms in Southeast Europe, bringing together representatives of governments, business circles, expert communities, and international organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The participation of the Kazakh delegation in the Forum was aimed at promoting the country’s foreign economic priorities, strengthening cooperation with Greece and the European Union, as well as expanding investment and trade ties.
On the sidelines of the Forum, Alibek Kuantyrov participated in a panel session together with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Harry Theoharis. During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on global economic development, energy and transport connectivity, resilience of international supply chains, and prospects for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan, Greece, and Europe.
In his remarks, the Kazakh diplomat underlined the growing role of Kazakhstan as a reliable economic partner of Europe, the largest transit hub in Central Asia, and a key participant in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Particular attention was given to the country’s policy of economic diversification, industrial development, infrastructure modernization, and the creation of new logistics routes between Asia and Europe.
Harry Theoharis emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the European Union and reliable partners in Central Asia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s significance in ensuring energy stability, transport connectivity, and the development of new trade routes. He also expressed interest in further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.
The Kazakh delegation also took part in the roundtable entitled "Kazakhstan’s Investment Potential and Opportunities for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece," organized jointly with Greece’s national agency Enterprise Greece. The event was attended by representatives of business circles, sectoral associations, and the investment community of Greece.
Addressing the participants of the roundtable, Alibek Kuantyrov noted that Greece is an important partner for Kazakhstan both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union. He stated that bilateral trade turnover reached USD 2.4 billion in 2025, while Kazakhstan became the second largest supplier of crude oil to Greece.
At the same time, considerable potential for further diversification of cooperation was emphasized. Kazakhstan invited Greek companies to participate in projects in renewable energy, transport and logistics, metallurgy, waste management, agro-industry, pharmaceuticals, tourism, digital technologies, and manufacturing.
During the visit, the Deputy Minister also held a meeting with Executive Director of the Institute of Energy for Southeast Europe Costis Stambolis. The parties discussed current trends in regional energy markets, prospects for strengthening Europe’s energy security, development of transportation routes for Kazakh energy resources to European markets, as well as opportunities for cooperation in analytics, expert exchanges, and reciprocal participation of Kazakh and Greek representatives in international energy events held in both countries.
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