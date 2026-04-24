23.04.2026, 17:09 11596
Kazakhstan, EDF discuss cooperation expansion issues
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Electricité de France Bernard Fontan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and EDF – one of the global leaders in low-carbon and nuclear energy.
The President noted broader opportunities for joint work and emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening cooperation with the French company.
For his part, Bernard Fontana expressed his intention to further strengthen relations in the field of sustainable energy and modern energy infrastructure.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness for open and mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners, including EDF, based on the principles of transparency and parity.
The parties also discussed uranium supply issues.
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23.04.2026, 21:20 10756
Kazakhstan to Build 5,000 km of New Railways in the Next Four Years - Olzhas Bektenov at OSJD Conference
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In Astana, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov participated in the 40th Meeting of the Conference of General Directors of Railways of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD), dedicated to the organization’s 70th anniversary. The forum brought together more than 300 heads and representatives of railways and railway transport companies from over 30 countries. The OSJD unites a network of more than 320,000 km of railways, which annually transport about 5.5 billion passengers and approximately 5 billion tons of cargo, primeminister.kz reports.
The anniversary meeting served as a platform for finding coordinated approaches to the development of international railway transportation, discussing the achievements of member countries, and exploring prospects for further cooperation. Attention was focused on increasing freight volumes, modernizing infrastructure, transitioning to paperless technologies, introducing intelligent management systems, and training personnel.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the role of railways in ensuring sustainable economic growth and noted that holding the Conference creates opportunities for constructive dialogue and strengthening partnership between countries.
The Head of the Kazakh Government informed the participants that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. In March this year, a new Constitution was adopted, which will also give additional impetus to economic development.
The railway sector of Kazakhstan, which plays a crucial role in economic development, is aimed at improving the quality of life of the population and achieving sustainable growth. It is symbolic that the meeting dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Organization is taking place here - at the crossroads of great routes, in the very heart of Eurasia. A modern and efficient transport system allows us to integrate into the global economy and fit into international supply chains," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Emphasis was placed on further increasing Kazakhstan’s transit potential.
Our common goal is to turn Eurasia into a single, seamlessly functioning transport mechanism. Kazakhstan is the world’s largest landlocked country. However, we are working to turn this geographical challenge into our strategic advantage. Over the past 15 years, we have invested about $35 billion in the transport sector and built more than 2,500 km of new mainline railways. Today, about 85% of all overland transit traffic along the Western Europe-Western China route passes through Kazakhstan. We are not stopping there. In the next four years, we plan to build another 5,000 km of new railways. Our goal is to increase transit volume to 100 million tons per year by 2035," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Among the key directions is the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), within which the modernization of railway and port infrastructure is underway. In particular, container capacities at the ports of Aktau and Kuryk are being expanded with the involvement of international partners. By 2029, it is planned to increase cargo volumes from 80,000 to 300,000 TEU per year. Cargo delivery times have already been reduced to 18 days, and in the future they will be shortened to 10 days.
The international North-South transport corridor is also being developed, providing the shortest access to the markets of the Persian Gulf and India.
A priority for the state remains the introduction of digital technologies in the sector.
Attaching great importance to the development of digital technologies, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. We are implementing the TezCustoms platform, which has already reduced border clearance time with China from 8 hours to 30 minutes. This work continues with other countries," the Prime Minister emphasized, calling on participants of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways to actively use advanced digital solutions to increase the capacity of railway networks.
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23.04.2026, 15:40 11296
President Tokayev outlines Kazakhstan's political reforms to OSCE PA chief
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Thursday with Pere Joan Pons, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, it was emphasized that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to developing the partnership with the OSCE and its Parliamentary Assembly.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's consistent support for the environmental agenda and Astana's efforts to advance sustainable development.
The Head of State noted that he attaches particular importance to parliamentary diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening dialogue, trust, and mutual understanding between nations.
The President briefed his interlocutor on the large-scale political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan.
According to him, the updated Constitution aims to ensure the state's institutional stability, improve the effectiveness of the governance system, and strengthen mechanisms for protecting human rights.
In turn, Pere Joan Pons highlighted the relevance of the issues raised at the Regional Ecological Summit.
He emphasized that he witnessed firsthand the cohesion among Central Asian countries in advancing the regional agenda and the common initiatives.
Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to further deepen cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and expressed confidence in continued productive interaction.
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23.04.2026, 15:25 12106
International experts express support for Kazakhstan’s environmental initiatives
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Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with heads of international conventions on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During a meeting with leaders of international environmental and climate organizations, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed strategies for implementing vital environmental initiatives across Central Asia. After thanking them for their support of the Regional Ecological Summit, the Kazakh leader expressed confidence that their expertise would be instrumental in developing practical solutions for shared challenges.
President Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan prioritizes international cooperation for sustainable development and biodiversity protection. While noting the country's push for global environmental responsibility, the Kazakh president stressed that the new Constitution makes ecological protection a core principle of state policy.
In turn, representatives of international conventions praised Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the high-level organization of the Regional Ecological Summit.
Furthermore, they expressed their backing for the Taza Qazaqstan initiative, which aims to foster environmental consciousness, and lauded Kazakhstan’s global efforts in addressing water and climate challenges.
The meeting featured high-level participation from Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Andersen, Secretary-General of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Ivonne Higuero, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Astrid Schomaker, as well as United Nations Executive Secretary for the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention Rolph Payet.
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23.04.2026, 14:07 11856
Kazakh President, OSCE Secretary General discuss sustainable development, climate resilience cooperation
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary General of the OSCE Feridun Sinirlioğlu and thanked him for his active participation in the Regional Ecological Summit, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the summit serves as a platform to seek joint solutions to common environmental challenges in Central Asia and neighboring regions.
During the meeting, both sides expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, climate resilience, rational use of water resources, and expanding economic interconnectedness.
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23.04.2026, 12:25 12651
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
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Discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the World Health Organization, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State noted that this partnership is entering a new phase and expressed his gratitude to the WHO for its unwavering support of the country’s global initiatives.
The parties also considered issues relating to joint research in climate and health, the promotion of digital transformation, and the implementation of AI within the healthcare system.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked President Tokayev for the invitation to participate in the Regional Environmental Summit.
The Director-General highlighted Kazakhstan's economic progress and the successful political reforms following the adoption of the new Constitution. He stated that the WHO welcomes the efforts taken by Astana to ensure environmental and water security at both regional and international levels.
In conclusion, the Director-General presented the President with a letter confirming that Kazakhstan has achieved WHO Maturity Level 3 (ML3) for its medicines regulatory system. This designation signifies international recognition of the national control system’s credibility. Kazakhstan is the first country in the CIS and the fourth in the WHO European Region to gain this level.
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23.04.2026, 09:10 13571
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Book Day
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the National Book Day, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh President emphasized in today’s era, the book industry is undergoing major transformation, yet books remain a reliable guide to spiritual and moral values. He highlighted that the culture of reading whether classical literature or publications addressing the most pressing issues of our time is gradually returning and even becoming popular again, including among young people.
Reading culture, as a recognized indicator of a nation’s high quality, must remain an integral part of our people’s behavioral code in the context of total digitalization and the dominance of Artificial Intelligence, wrote President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his Instagram page.
The Akorda press service added that within the next two weeks, the Head of State will sign a special decree defining measures aimed at promoting reading culture and creating conditions for the formation of a reading, intellectual nation.
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22.04.2026, 20:22 12951
Kazakhstan and WHO develop roadmap to improve well-being in Aral Sea region
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) is the only regional institutional platform to coordinate states' efforts on resolving water management and environmental issues in Central Asia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Fund plays a significant role in consolidating international support and implementing joint initiatives aimed at preserving the Aral Sea.
Presiding over IFAS, with the active support of all founding states, Kazakhstan has consistently contributed to resolving numerous pressing issues. For instance, cooperation in the water-energy sector has been strengthened, project financing mechanisms have been expanded, and measures have been taken to enhance the coordinating role of the Fund's Executive Committee. Interaction with international partners, including UN agencies, financial institutions, and donors, has also been reinforced.
Work within international environmental initiatives has ramped up. The Fund's Executive Committee has participated in several major events, including the One Water Summit in Riyadh, the seventh session of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, as well as conferences COP29 in Baku and COP30 in Belém.
The execution of the Action Program for Assistance to the Aral Sea Basin countries and the Regional Environmental Programme for Sustainable Development of Central Asia remains in sharp focus. In addition, more than 30 regional projects, involving international organizations, are being carried out. The total funding for these programs and initiatives exceeds $2 billion.
A vital contribution to improving the health and well-being of residents in the Aral Sea region is expected to come from the regional 2026-2029 Roadmap developed by Kazakhstan in partnership with the World Health Organization," the Head of State said.
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22.04.2026, 15:28 24916
Heads of state visit RES-2026 Exhibition pavilions
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Heads of state and foreign delegations jointly visited the RES 2026 EXPO International Exhibition of Green and Sustainable Technologies, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan and other high-profile guests, were showcased the pavilions of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, reflecting national priorities in the field of green energy and natural resources management.
The expositions highlight the preservation of ecosystem sustainability, cooperation in the field of environmental protection, and new approaches to solving ecological challenges, including the restoration of the Aral Sea region.
Heads of state were also shown exhibitions from private businesses in the region, where companies present industrial solutions in green energy, the creation of eco-friendly environments, and waste recycling.
The exhibition unites more than 240 participants from 30 countries and a wide range of international partners. Over 120 pavilions, reflecting advanced solutions in the field of sustainable development, have been opened.
Special attention is given to the investment forum, which also serves as a platform for dialogue between the state and business.
Within the exhibition, international meetings and expert discussions are held, addressing pressing issues of sustainable development and environmental solutions.
A "green" startup competition has been organized to support innovative projects and young entrepreneurs.
Guests can also attend fashion shows by designers from the region’s countries and the Eco Film Festival.
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