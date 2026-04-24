President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

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Discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the World Health Organization, akorda.kz reports.





The Head of State noted that this partnership is entering a new phase and expressed his gratitude to the WHO for its unwavering support of the country’s global initiatives.





The parties also considered issues relating to joint research in climate and health, the promotion of digital transformation, and the implementation of AI within the healthcare system.





Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked President Tokayev for the invitation to participate in the Regional Environmental Summit.





The Director-General highlighted Kazakhstan's economic progress and the successful political reforms following the adoption of the new Constitution. He stated that the WHO welcomes the efforts taken by Astana to ensure environmental and water security at both regional and international levels.





In conclusion, the Director-General presented the President with a letter confirming that Kazakhstan has achieved WHO Maturity Level 3 (ML3) for its medicines regulatory system. This designation signifies international recognition of the national control system’s credibility. Kazakhstan is the first country in the CIS and the fourth in the WHO European Region to gain this level.