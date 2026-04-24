23.04.2026, 16:28 7806
Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Croatia in the Field of Ecology and Water Resources Discussed in Zagreb
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashev held a meeting with the Minister of Environmental Protection and Green Transition of Croatia Marija Vučković, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in environmental protection, sustainable development, and climate policy. They noted the importance of intensifying dialogue between relevant agencies, as well as exchanging experiences in environmental regulation, water resources management, energy efficiency, and the implementation of green technologies.
The Kazakh diplomat outlined Kazakhstan's priority areas within the UN, with a particular emphasis on the initiative of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization to strengthen water diplomacy and develop sustainable water resources management.
Special attention was paid to a roundtable discussion of this initiative at the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, which aims to become a platform for developing joint solutions on climate adaptation, economic decarbonization, and sustainable energy development. The ambassador outlined the concept and agenda of the event, emphasizing its practical focus and focus on building partnerships between states, international organizations, and the business community.
Ambassador Batrashev also presented information about the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects, which serves as a platform for interaction between governments, businesses, and international organizations, ensuring the implementation of advanced solutions in energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste and water resources management.
In her turn, Minister Vučković noted the importance of strengthening international cooperation in the face of growing climate challenges, supporting efforts to consolidate international cooperation in the water sector. She also expressed interest in collaborating with the Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects and, given Croatia's experience, expressed a readiness to exchange experiences and best practices in water resources management.
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23.04.2026, 13:10 6506
President Tokayev, UN delegation discuss ecological challenges and reforms
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with a delegation of the UN. The President noted that the visit of the delegation provides a good opportunity to discuss the Organization's role in addressing the problems in Central Asia and beyond, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the UN’s contribution to organizing the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 and shaping its agenda.
As the Head of State emphasized, in the context of growing geopolitical instability, coordinated action in response to current challenges - including climate change, environmental degradation, and water scarcity - is becoming particularly relevant.
You know that Kazakhstan is a firm supporter of effective multilateral diplomacy. We meet with you at a time of growing uncertainty and unpredictability, when geopolitical tensions are rising and the logic of force increasingly prevails over the norms of international law. Yesterday I spoke about all these very complex issues that we must address as a united international community within the framework of the United Nations and beyond," noted the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the irreplaceable role of the UN as a universal international platform capable of consolidating the efforts of states in solving global problems. In this context, he once again expressed support for the Secretary General’s UN80 program aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and authority of the Organization. He informed members of the UN delegation about large-scale reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan to build a fair and sustainable state.
UN representatives highly praised the level of organization of the Regional Environmental Summit 2026, as well as the President’s speech at its plenary session.
It was noted that the messages voiced by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the discussion a substantive and constructive character, and confirmed the relevance of the initiatives promoted by Kazakhstan.
The meeting participants also informed the Kazakh President about the current activity of their organizations and projects being implemented in such areas as sustainable development, climate agenda, water security, disaster risk reduction, and food security.
Special attention was given to the implementation of Kazakhstan’s global initiatives.
The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to the idea of creating the International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN and highlighted the importance of the UN Regional Center for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty as a key platform for regional cooperation.
In conclusion, the President confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the UN system to ensure sustainable development, stability, and shared prosperity.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Assistant Administrator Haoliang Xu, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molcean, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of UNDRR Kamal Kishore, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization Celeste Saulo, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Jim Skea, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu participated in the meeting.
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22.04.2026, 19:00 19276
"Taza Kazakhstan" Environmental Initiative Supported in Greece
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An environmental clean-up campaign of a coastal area took place in the capital of Greece. Organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan as part of promoting "Taza Kazakhstan" initiative abroad, the event became the first project of this movement in Europe. The campaign was held ahead of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The initiative was supported by Kazakh citizens residing in Greece, students, as well as local residents. The campaign not only made a practical contribution to improving the urban environment but also served as an important call to promote environmental awareness worldwide.
Taza Kazakhstan" initiative has gone beyond our national borders. Today’s event in Greece confirms that the aspiration for cleanliness and order represents universal values that unite people and strengthen friendly ties between our nations," emphasized the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin.
The project is being implemented within the framework of the "Adal Azamat" (Responsible Citizen) concept introduced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Its goal is to foster a culture of responsibility in society, starting with small actions: caring for one’s city, street, and the environment.
In turn, the Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Paleo Faliro, Nikolay Yakovlev, expressed his gratitude to the participants, highlighting the importance of joint efforts in environmental protection. He noted Kazakhstan and "Taza Kazakhstan" initiative as a significant example not only of international cooperation in environmental protection but also as a worthy benchmark for city residents and the younger generation.
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22.04.2026, 17:03 19511
Kazakhstan Advances Investment Dialogue at Kazakhstan Finance Day in New York
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Kazakhstan Finance Day, the annual forum dedicated to strengthening financial and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States, took place at Citigroup headquarters in New York, one of the world’s leading financial centers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov, senior representatives of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Samruk-Kazyna, National Managing Holding Baiterek, the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, Alatau City, and business leaders from both countries attended the event. Participating companies included Blackstone, Cerberus, J.P. Morgan, and others.
Participants focused on expanding bilateral economic ties and attracting U.S. investment into priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Ilyassov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s constitutional reforms and steady institutional modernization at every level are creating a fundamentally new investment environment that strengthens investor confidence and expands opportunities for international business.
The Chairman of the National Bank outlined the country’s current macroeconomic agenda and highlighted the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s financial policy.
Drew Guff, Chief Investment Officer of Siguler Guff, noted: "Kazakhstan today is a dynamic and fast-developing country that has emerged as a center of economic and political stability in a vast region - a region where two billion people live within a five-hour flight from virtually any point in Kazakhstan. The necessary political and legal framework is now in place and continues to expand, opening the way for large-scale investment across a number of highly promising sectors."
During the panel session, participants discussed key areas of investment cooperation, including IPO/SPO programs for national companies, digital ecosystems, and smart infrastructure.
The program also highlighted next-generation development projects, including Alatau City, which combines elements of a smart city and a digital economy.
Participants noted that Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as a reliable investment destination in the region by offering a combination of macroeconomic stability, an active reform agenda, and a strategic geographic location.
The event also included bilateral meetings focused on advancing specific investment projects and business partnerships. During the visit, representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community also took part in events hosted by The Explorers Club in New York, one of the oldest and most respected international organizations of its kind, founded in 1904.
The delegation’s visit also included the formal opening of the new office of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Magzhan Ilyassov, the Head of the Office of Foreign Missions at the U.S. Department of State, and representatives of the business community and the Kazakh diaspora attended the ceremony.
The new office will improve the delivery of consular services for citizens of Kazakhstan and the United States, as well as for business representatives who work with Kazakhstan.
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21.04.2026, 20:33 38866
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership in Air Cargo Operations
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Supported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia, a delegation from the Kazakhstani company KTZ Air Cargo participated in the international forum "Ethiopian Aviation Forum 2026." Within the framework of the event held in the Ethiopian capital, negotiations took place between the management of KTZ Air Cargo and the national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting with the Vice President of Ethiopian Airlines, L.Yadecha, the Kazakhstani side briefed their counterpart on the history of the domestic airline's establishment and its strategic objectives. They expressed a strong interest in establishing a long-term partnership with Africa’s largest airline and one of the world's leading players in the industry.
In turn, the Vice President shared that the company is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Highlighting the current potential of Ethiopian Airlines, he welcomed the initiative of the Kazakhstani delegation, noting the alignment of mutual interests between the two airlines regarding the expansion of partnership in air cargo services.
A key stage of the visit involved expanded negotiations with the Vice President for Strategic Development, D.Abeba, as well as heads of the Ethiopian Aviation University and the departments of cargo logistics, technical control, and international cooperation.
The parties discussed in detail the prospects for joint collaboration and the development of new cargo routes. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the field of flight crew training and the professional development of engineering and technical specialists from Kazakhstan in Ethiopia.
The Kazakhstani delegation also met with the President of Ethiopian Airlines, M.Tasew. The head of the Ethiopian carrier confirmed the company's interest in establishing cooperation with new partners for joint projects. He emphasized that the synergy between the capabilities of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia opens broad horizons for the development of cooperation in transcontinental aviation logistics.
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21.04.2026, 20:24 39126
Strengthening Business and Cultural Ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan were Discussed In Lahore
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin visited the cultural capital of Pakistan, Lahore, where he held meetings with business and cultural circles of Punjab province, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission spoke about the results of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev to Islamabad on February 3-4 this year, the agreements reached and the plans outlined. The special attention paid by the leaders of Kazakhstan and Pakistan to the development of bilateral ties in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was also noted.
During the visit, the Ambassador visited the Lahore Museum, founded in 1865 and one of the largest museums in South Asia. During the acquaintance with the historical heritage of Pakistan, the Kazakh delegation was shown the main assets, expositions and rare exhibits from the ancient history of the region, including some artifacts dated 1200 BC.
During the negotiations with the Director of the Museum, Tasir Ahmad, issues of establishing cooperation with the Kazakh side in order to organize exhibitions, joint scientific research, information exchange, etc. were discussed.
Next, a meeting was held with the leadership and members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Y.Kistafin spoke about past and planned events with the participation of the business circles of Kazakhstan and Pakistan, informed about the work carried out in terms of the development of transport and logistics corridors and the creation of favorable conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan.
The Ambassador invited the Lahore CCI to visit Kazakhstan and encouraged them to actively participate in upcoming business forums and exhibitions of commodity producers in order to further enhance and diversify the bilateral trade and investment partnership.
In addition, the delegation visited a number of large enterprises located in Lahore, familiarizing themselves with the production process and the range of manufactured products. The businessmen expressed interest in exporting Pakistan goods to the Kazakh market, as well as exploring opportunities to open joint ventures and expand their presence in the Eurasian market.
During the visit, the Ambassador gave an exclusive interview to one of the leading Discover Pakistan TV channels, in which he highlighted the current state of Kazakh-Pakistan relations and the results of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev to Pakistan, as well as medium-term plans to further deepen and expand the bilateral agenda.
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21.04.2026, 14:31 39441
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Expanding Cooperation in the Field of Nuclear Energy
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Kazakh Ambassador to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev met with Danijel Levičar, State Secretary for the National Nuclear Program of the Government of Slovenia, to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy and nuclear sectors, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
A.Abibullayev drew attention to Kazakhstan's role as one of Europe's main energy partners, noting that the Republic is the second largest supplier of oil to the EU and consistently pursues a policy of diversifying energy routes and sources. In this context, the interlocutor was informed of the presence of KMG International/Rompetrol, with its network of petrol stations in Slovenia. Particular attention was paid to the potential for cooperation in nuclear energy. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan ranks first in the world in uranium mining and is actively developing its own nuclear industry, including the construction of a nuclear power plant, which was supported by a national referendum. The unique role of the Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan as an important element of the global nuclear safety architecture was noted.
The Kazakh Ambassador expressed readiness to develop cooperation in the supply of nuclear fuel, including uranium fuel assemblies and components for nuclear power, and proposed exploring the possibility of establishing a framework for cooperation through the signing of a memorandum between Kazatomprom and relevant Slovenian nuclear entities. Finally, the Kazakh diplomat invited D. Levičar to visit Kazakhstan for a substantive discussion of cooperation prospects.
In turn, the Secretary of State presented his priorities as Secretary of State, including the implementation of the construction project for the second power unit of the Krško Nuclear Power Plant. In this context, it was reported that Slovenia is actively collaborating with international partners, such as Westinghouse Electric Company and EDF, on issues of technological support and project financing.
The Slovenian side emphasized the strategic importance of diversifying nuclear fuel supplies and expressed interest in supplies from Kazakhstan. In this regard, the initiative to conclude a memorandum of cooperation was supported, and the intention to inform the Krško NPP management of Kazakhstan's capabilities in the production and supply of nuclear fuel was noted.
D.Levičar also expressed interest in Kazakhstan's experience in operating the Low Enriched Uranium Bank and proposed exploring opportunities for cooperation with the national energy company GEN energija, responsible for the development of nuclear energy in Slovenia.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in forming a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership in the energy sector, including the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, ensuring energy security, and developing sustainable supply chains.
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21.04.2026, 14:24 39671
Portugal Confirms Readiness to Strengthen Cooperation with Kazakhstan
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev, held a meeting with the Director General for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, Helena Malcata, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the Portugal diplomat was informed of the large-scale reforms and economic development in Kazakhstan initiated by the Head of State, as well as Astana’s active role in addressing international issues.
The Portuguese diplomat’s attention was drawn to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish the International Water Organization, which aligns with the international sustainable development agenda and is of particular interest to Portugal, whose economy is inextricably linked to water resources.
In the context of Kazakhstan’s development, its strengthening status as a key partner of the European Union in the Central Asian region, and the growing interest from leading world economies, the sides discussed prospects for expanding bilateral economic and investment cooperation.
The parties agreed on the importance of establishing direct air communication between the two countries. It was noted that a direct "air bridge" would become a key factor for stimulating business contacts, expanding tourism exchanges, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.
The Director General also welcomed the efforts of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to intensify parliamentary diplomacy through close interaction with the deputies of the Assembly of the Republic. She emphasized that the current composition of the Portuguese Parliament shows increased interest in strengthening external ties both at the bilateral level and within the parliamentary assemblies of international and regional organizations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the diplomats confirmed their readiness to elevate the partnership to a qualitatively new level by promoting new initiatives and projects.
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21.04.2026, 14:19 38156
Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented in Brussels
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A roundtable entitled "A New Kazakhstan: Results of the Constitutional Referendum and the Path of Democratic Modernization" was held at the Brussels Press Club, dedicated to the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized within the framework of the newly launched "Shanyraq Dialogues" series, serving as a platform for open discussion on Kazakhstan and its role on the international stage.
Opening remarks were delivered by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the EU, Roman Vassilenko, while the keynote presentation was made by Evgeny Bolgert, Secretary of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law Enforcement Bodies, and member of the Constitutional Reform Commission.
Speakers outlined the key changes, emphasizing that the constitutional reform represents a turning point in the country’s development. It was noted that the new Constitution, adopted following the national referendum on March 15, 2026, aims to ensure a clearer distribution of powers among branches of government.
In particular, the strengthened role of Parliament, expanded parliamentary oversight mechanisms, and additional guarantees for judicial independence were highlighted. Increased citizen participation in governance through consultative formats and public dialogue mechanisms was also emphasized.
Participants included representatives of the European Commission, the Council of the European Union, the diplomatic corps, think tanks, and media. Discussions covered both the substance of the reforms and their practical implementation.
Key topics included the protection of citizens’ rights in the digital sphere, environmental responsibility, and social inclusiveness.
In her address, Giusi Princi, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Central Asia (DCAS), stressed the strategic importance of bilateral relations: "Together with other Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan is a strategic partner for Europe. It is essential to continue building a strong bridge based on shared values - democracy and good governance - as well as economic and trade interests, especially in the current geopolitical context."
It was noted that the high voter turnout and support for the constitutional reform reflect a growing public demand for a more accountable and balanced governance system. At the same time, experts emphasized that the consistent implementation of the approved reforms remains a key factor.
As highlighted by Marilyn Josephson, Adviser to the President of the European Council for relations with Central Asia: "The constitutional referendum marks an important milestone in Kazakhstan’s development. Active citizen participation supports inclusive and sustainable reforms. International partners expect these transformations to enhance stability and transparency, thereby strengthening the foundation for long-term cooperation. Today’s discussion provides an opportunity to better understand the direction of these reforms and their significance both domestically and for relations with the European Union."
Alberto Turkstra, Project Director at the publishing house Diplomatic World, who observed the referendum, provided an independent assessment:
The constitutional reform marks a decisive stage in Kazakhstan’s development, consolidating a more balanced, accountable, and inclusive governance system, and laying a forward-looking foundation centered on human capital, innovation, and education."
A separate part of the discussion focused on relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Participants noted that the constitutional changes are expected to strengthen investor confidence, enhance regulatory predictability, and create additional opportunities for cooperation under the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).
Participants exchanged views on the practical implementation of the reforms and expressed confidence that the adopted constitutional changes will be implemented consistently, strengthening the country’s institutional system and fostering further trust and cooperation between Astana and Brussels.
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