Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Croatia in the Field of Ecology and Water Resources Discussed in Zagreb

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A roundtable entitled "A New Kazakhstan: Results of the Constitutional Referendum and the Path of Democratic Modernization" was held at the Brussels Press Club, dedicated to the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





The event was organized within the framework of the newly launched "Shanyraq Dialogues" series, serving as a platform for open discussion on Kazakhstan and its role on the international stage.





Opening remarks were delivered by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the EU, Roman Vassilenko, while the keynote presentation was made by Evgeny Bolgert, Secretary of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law Enforcement Bodies, and member of the Constitutional Reform Commission.





Speakers outlined the key changes, emphasizing that the constitutional reform represents a turning point in the country’s development. It was noted that the new Constitution, adopted following the national referendum on March 15, 2026, aims to ensure a clearer distribution of powers among branches of government.





In particular, the strengthened role of Parliament, expanded parliamentary oversight mechanisms, and additional guarantees for judicial independence were highlighted. Increased citizen participation in governance through consultative formats and public dialogue mechanisms was also emphasized.





Participants included representatives of the European Commission, the Council of the European Union, the diplomatic corps, think tanks, and media. Discussions covered both the substance of the reforms and their practical implementation.





Key topics included the protection of citizens’ rights in the digital sphere, environmental responsibility, and social inclusiveness.





In her address, Giusi Princi, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Central Asia (DCAS), stressed the strategic importance of bilateral relations: "Together with other Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan is a strategic partner for Europe. It is essential to continue building a strong bridge based on shared values - democracy and good governance - as well as economic and trade interests, especially in the current geopolitical context."





It was noted that the high voter turnout and support for the constitutional reform reflect a growing public demand for a more accountable and balanced governance system. At the same time, experts emphasized that the consistent implementation of the approved reforms remains a key factor.





As highlighted by Marilyn Josephson, Adviser to the President of the European Council for relations with Central Asia: "The constitutional referendum marks an important milestone in Kazakhstan’s development. Active citizen participation supports inclusive and sustainable reforms. International partners expect these transformations to enhance stability and transparency, thereby strengthening the foundation for long-term cooperation. Today’s discussion provides an opportunity to better understand the direction of these reforms and their significance both domestically and for relations with the European Union."





Alberto Turkstra, Project Director at the publishing house Diplomatic World, who observed the referendum, provided an independent assessment:





The constitutional reform marks a decisive stage in Kazakhstan’s development, consolidating a more balanced, accountable, and inclusive governance system, and laying a forward-looking foundation centered on human capital, innovation, and education."





A separate part of the discussion focused on relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Participants noted that the constitutional changes are expected to strengthen investor confidence, enhance regulatory predictability, and create additional opportunities for cooperation under the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).





Participants exchanged views on the practical implementation of the reforms and expressed confidence that the adopted constitutional changes will be implemented consistently, strengthening the country’s institutional system and fostering further trust and cooperation between Astana and Brussels.