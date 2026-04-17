16.04.2026, 19:11 13141

4,500 farmers in Kazakhstan receive preferential loans

In 2026, around 750 billion tenge is planned to be allocated for spring fieldwork and harvesting campaigns, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

The Ken Dala 2 program, launched following instructions from the Head of State, has been underway since applications opened on October 1, 2025. This year, around 750 billion tenge is expected to be allocated for spring sowing and harvesting operations, with a final interest rate of 5% per annum for agricultural producers.

To date, 4,500 agricultural producers have received preferential loans totaling 612 billion tenge, covering 7.2 million hectares. Meanwhile, a guarantee mechanism through the Damu Fund allows up to 85% of each loan to be covered, with 1,125 guarantees issued for loans totaling 191 billion tenge during the reporting period.

An increase in activity in the renewal of agricultural machinery has been noted. A total of 1,800 preferential leasing agreements have been concluded for the supply of 2,900 units of equipment worth 114 billion tenge. For comparison, as of the same date in 2025, the volume of leasing agreements stood at 30.4 billion tenge, indicating a significant acceleration in the sector’s modernization," the ministry said.


The early launch of financing allows farmers to prepare in advance for the 2026 sowing campaign. The funds are used to purchase fuel and lubricants at more favorable prices, acquire mineral fertilizers, repair agricultural machinery, and build up necessary seed reserves.

Preferential financing is available both for the preparation and implementation of spring fieldwork and for the harvesting campaign, as well as for covering seasonal expenses. Funds are provided through the branch network of Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC, as well as through banks, social-entrepreneurial corporations (SPCs), and regional investment centers.
 

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15.04.2026, 17:47 29901

AIFC attracts over $21 billion in investment

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

The Head of State was presented with the AIFC's key performance results for 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, along with plans for the center's further development.

As of today, the volume of investment attracted through the center's platform over its entire period of operation has reached $21.5 billion (including $7.2 billion since January 2025). The assets under management within the AIFC totaled $5.4 billion.

As Renat Bekturov stated, AIFC participants have contributed 284.3 billion tenge (as of January 1, 2026) to the national budget in taxes since its founding. Of this, 135.9 billion tenge was transferred in 2025 alone. The primary factors driving the growth in tax revenue are the increasing number of participants and their heightened activity. More than 1,800 new companies were registered in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The total number of center participants has now exceeded 5,400.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the performance of AIFC bodies and organizations. Notably, debt and equity capital raised via the AIX Exchange have reached $12.4 billion since its founding. The aggregate trading volume for 2023-2025 reached $4 billion.

Since the beginning of 2025, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre have enforced over 1,600 cases, bringing the total number of cases resolved to over 4,900.

The Head of State was also informed about the launch of the Aviation Finance Hub, designed to develop the aviation finance ecosystem, including aircraft financing, leasing, and the growth of industry expertise. Besides, the AIFC has launched a specialized platform to attract investment into early-stage mineral exploration projects. A dedicated ecosystem is also being developed to support the regional creative industry: opening venture capital funds, studios, and crowdfunding platforms.

Concluding the meeting, the Head of State set a series of tasks for the further development of the AIFC. In particular, he emphasized the need to reinforce the center's international presence, improve its regulatory environment, ensure the most favorable conditions for capital inflow into the country, and scale the AIFC's experience to develop Kazakhstan's financial market as a whole.
 

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15.04.2026, 13:10 30261

Kazakhstan and Türkiye need unified rail freight tariffs - Bektenov

Kazakhstan and Türkiye need unified rail freight tariffs - Bektenov
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakhstan and Türkiye need to continue efforts to establish unified tariffs in order to enhance the competitiveness of railway freight. This is what Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of the Government emphasized dynamic development and strategic character of the two countries’ cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.

He said that in 2025, the volume of rail freight transportation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye amounted to 6.4 million tons, increasing by 35%.

This is a tangible result of the trade and economic ties between the two countries. The volume of transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route exceeded 4 million tons," said Bektenov.


In his words, in recent years, the role of the Middle Corridor has significantly increased, with the volume of transportation rising by more than fivefold. Today, this route is emerging as a reliable and competitive transport corridor between Europe and Asia. The delivery time for cargo has been reduced to 13 days.

The development of the Middle Corridor is our shared priority. In this regard, systematic work is being carried out to modernize infrastructure, eliminate bottlenecks, and expand port and terminal capacities. To enhance the competitiveness of transportation, it is necessary to continue joint efforts on establishing unified tariffs, coordinating tariff policies, and introducing digital solutions," the Kazakh Prime Minister noted.

 

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15.04.2026, 12:11 30566

Kazakhstan-Türkiye trade grows by 9%

Trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye continues to strengthen, Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov told the 14th session of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

He said Türkiye remains one of the key trading partners of Kazakhstan.

Last year, the commodity turnover between the two countries grew by 9 %, exports soared by more than 17%, hitting 3.9 billion US dollars. He said the two nations plan to diversify the domestic exports, shifting Kazakhstan’s export profile away from raw materials toward products with higher added value.

He emphasized the Heads of State set a task to increase trade.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that investment cooperation is one of the key drivers of bilateral relations.

Türkiye has channeled over 6 billion US dollars in investments in Kazakhstan since 2025. Currently, over 5,000 enterprises with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan.

The countries developed 98 joint investment projects worth 4 billion US dollars, and 50 more projects worth 3.9 billion US dollars are underway. He noted Kazakhstan is ready to offer industrial platforms and instruments for state support of joint projects.
 

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15.04.2026, 10:00 30826

Kazakhstan-Canada Business Dialogue: New Horizons for Cooperation

Kazakhstan-Canada Business Dialogue: New Horizons for Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov paid a working visit to Toronto, during which he took part in a roundtable discussion and held a number of meetings with the leadership of the ministry and representatives of the business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

A roundtable on "Kazakhstan-Canada Dialogue: Unlocking Cross-Sectoral Opportunities" was held under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and Assistant Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the Province of Ontario Suzanne Skinner. The event brought together more than 25 Canadian companies interested in developing business partnerships with Kazakhstan.

In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov presented key macroeconomic indicators of Kazakhstan and highlighted the country’s investment opportunities, including its potential as a regional transport and logistics hub. Canadian participants expressed strong interest in the Kazakh market, particularly noting the country’s steady economic growth and technological development.

During the visit, Kuantyrov also held a meeting with Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the Province of Ontario Victor Fedeli. The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, including engagement with the Province of Ontario. In turn, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan highly appreciated the outcomes of Ontario’s business mission to Astana in 2025 and invited Minister Fedeli to visit Kazakhstan.

In addition, Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov held a number of meetings with Canadian companies.

The visit confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in deepening trade and economic cooperation and implementing joint investment projects in priority sectors of the economy.
 

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14.04.2026, 20:12 47041

Kazakhstan-Canada Business Dialogue: New Horizons for Cooperation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov paid a working visit to Toronto, during which he took part in a roundtable discussion and held a number of meetings with the leadership of the ministry and representatives of the business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

A roundtable on "Kazakhstan-Canada Dialogue: Unlocking Cross-Sectoral Opportunities" was held under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and Assistant Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the Province of Ontario Suzanne Skinner. The event brought together more than 25 Canadian companies interested in developing business partnerships with Kazakhstan.

In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov presented key macroeconomic indicators of Kazakhstan and highlighted the country’s investment opportunities, including its potential as a regional transport and logistics hub. Canadian participants expressed strong interest in the Kazakh market, particularly noting the country’s steady economic growth and technological development.

During the visit, Kuantyrov also held a meeting with Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the Province of Ontario Victor Fedeli. The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, including engagement with the Province of Ontario. In turn, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan highly appreciated the outcomes of Ontario’s business mission to Astana in 2025 and invited Minister Fedeli to visit Kazakhstan.

In addition, Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov held a number of meetings with Canadian companies.

The visit confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in deepening trade and economic cooperation and implementing joint investment projects in priority sectors of the economy.
 

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14.04.2026, 15:48 48276

Kazakhstan’s Agricultural Potential Was Presented to the "Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company"

Kazakhstan’s Agricultural Potential Was Presented to the "Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company"
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held negotiations with Sulaiman Al Rumaih, Group CEO of the "Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company" (SALIC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in agricultural production and processing, as well as the promotion of Kazakhstan’s export.

In this context, the leadership of "SALIC" noting Kazakhstan’s substantial investment potential, expressed interest in implementing joint projects with the Kazakh side.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further steps to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.
 

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14.04.2026, 14:52 47356

Kazakhstan-Belarus trade turnover rises 30% in 2025  

Kazakhstan-Belarus trade turnover rises 30% in 2025
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday held a meeting with Belarus’ Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Belarusian strategic partnership.

We highly value our partnership with your country across all areas, holding Belarusian statehood, culture, and history in high regard, said the Kazakhstani leader.


President Tokayev said he believes there is every reason to express satisfaction today with the progressive dynamics of interaction, primarily in the economic sphere.

While conveying his greetings and best wishes to President Alexander Lukashenko, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the upcoming May meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be a crucial venue for discussing bilateral ties, alongside the broader agenda.


The Kazah leader stressed the need to continue maintaining active and trust-based dialogue, as well as coordination efforts aimed at practical realization of the high-level agreements.

In turn, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the welcome and passed on warm greetings from Alexander Lukoshenko, who wished Kazakhstan continued success, prosperity, and great achievements in its development and modernization efforts.

The interlocutors also highlighted the importance of deepening ties in industrial cooperation, transport, agriculture, tourism, and other areas. Special attention was placed to boosting exports from Kazakhstan.

It was noted that 2025 saw both countries’ trade turnover rise by 30 percent to 1.2 billion US dollars.

The Kazakhstani leader welcomed the upcoming opening of Belarus’ Consulate General in Almaty, which is expected to expand ties between the regions of the two countries. The interlocutors exchanged views on the ongoing issues on the regional and international agenda as well.
 

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14.04.2026, 12:10 43276

Kazakhstan Plans to Develop New Promising Hydrocarbon Fields

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported at the Government session on the current state of the fuel and energy complex, primeminister.kz reports.

He noted that in January-March 2026, oil and gas condensate production amounted to 19.7 million tons, or 80.2% of the level recorded in the same period last year. At the Karachaganak field, work continues on commissioning the 6th raw gas reinjection compressor, which will maintain oil production at 10-11 million tons per year. Negotiations are underway with major subsoil users on measures to increase oil production. Oil exports for the three months totaled 15.3 million tons, or 78.5% compared to the same period in 2025. The forecast for 2026 is 76 million tons. The Minister also added that 13.6 billion cubic meters of gas were produced during the reporting period, or 84.9% of last year’s figure. The forecast for 2026 is 62.7 billion cubic meters.

To strengthen the long-term resource base of the gas industry and ensure the country’s energy security, the Ministry, together with the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, is implementing a plan for the development of new promising hydrocarbon fields in the country until 2035. According to this plan, the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is scheduled for completion by the end of this year," Yerlan Akkenzhenov emphasized.


It was noted that during the reporting period, the production of petroleum products amounted to 3.67 million tons, or 98.9% of the 2025 figure. The forecast for 2026 is 15.5 million tons. At the same time, in line with the instruction of the Head of State given at the expanded Government meeting, measures are being taken to accelerate the implementation of the project to build a new oil refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons.

According to the Ministry, work is also underway to expand the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant from 5.5 to 9 million tons, the Atyrau Refinery from 6 to 12 million tons, and the Shymkent Refinery from 5.5 to 6.7 million tons. The production of petrochemical products in the first quarter of this year amounted to 134 thousand tons, or 86.1% compared to the same period last year. The Ministry, together with JSC "KazMunayGas" and KPI, is working to increase polypropylene production to 450 thousand tons this year. The forecast for 2026 is 580 thousand tons.

The Minister also reported that 33.7 billion kWh of electricity was generated in the first three months of this year, or 100.6% of the 2025 figure. The forecast for 2026 is 126.5 billion kWh. To reduce the electricity deficit in 2026, it is planned to commission about 2.4 GW of new generation capacity, including:

  • Combined-cycle gas plant in Turkistan Region - 1,000 MW;
  • Combined-cycle gas plant in Almaty at TPP-2 site - 557 MW;
  • Combined-cycle gas plant in Almaty at TPP-3 site - 544 MW;
  • Combined-cycle gas plant in Kyzylorda Region - 240 MW;
  • Atyrau CHP LLP - commissioning of turbine unit No.11 and boiler No.15 with a capacity of 59.6 MW;
  • Tekeli Energy Complex LLP - commissioning of 3 waste heat recovery boilers and a steam turbine with a generator with a capacity of 17 MW.

Electricity generation from renewable energy sources amounted to 2.3 billion kWh, or 115% compared to the same period last year. The forecast for 2026 is 8.8 billion kWh. This year, it is planned to commission 4 wind power facilities, 5 solar power facilities, and 1 hydropower facility with a total capacity of approximately 245 MW.
 

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