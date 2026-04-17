The President receives letters of credence from newly appointed ambassadors  

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Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev received credentials from Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of four states at the Akorda residence, akorda.kz reports





Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Adel Ahmed Sulaiman Alghenaiman, Ambassador of Mongolia Gunaajav Batjargal, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco Mireille Martini, and Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador Yuri Pavel Santacruz Perdomo presented their credentials to the Head of State.





The President congratulated the foreign diplomats on the beginning of their official mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that they would contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation.





The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is undergoing a massive transformation.





On March 15, there was a referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution, which is being recognized as very progressive one. We are building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan based on the concept of Law and Order. Kazakhstan is committed to becoming an advanced country focused on the development of knowledge, innovation, and AI. This year has been declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence, and we are doing our utmost to move forward in this extremely important area," the President said.









Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and balanced foreign policy aimed at strengthening constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries.





I believe you will find many opportunities to promote the interests of your respective countries here in Kazakhstan. Next week promises to be eventful, as we expect the visit of the President of Mongolia. Then, Astana will host the Regional Environmental Summit under the auspices of the UN and the Council of Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. I am convinced that you will closely follow the events in our country and will make a significant contribution to strengthening the potential of mutual cooperation. We pursue an open market economy and welcome foreign investment. Kazakhstan maintains close contacts with major international financial institutions and organizations," the Head of State noted.





Upon completion of the ceremony, Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev wished success to the new ambassadors and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries