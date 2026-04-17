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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye
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The President receives letters of credence from newly appointed ambassadors
On March 15, there was a referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution, which is being recognized as very progressive one. We are building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan based on the concept of Law and Order. Kazakhstan is committed to becoming an advanced country focused on the development of knowledge, innovation, and AI. This year has been declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence, and we are doing our utmost to move forward in this extremely important area," the President said.
I believe you will find many opportunities to promote the interests of your respective countries here in Kazakhstan. Next week promises to be eventful, as we expect the visit of the President of Mongolia. Then, Astana will host the Regional Environmental Summit under the auspices of the UN and the Council of Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. I am convinced that you will closely follow the events in our country and will make a significant contribution to strengthening the potential of mutual cooperation. We pursue an open market economy and welcome foreign investment. Kazakhstan maintains close contacts with major international financial institutions and organizations," the Head of State noted.
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Kazakhstan works to ease visa regime with Great Britain
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The President receives Retno Marsudi, the UN Secretary-General`s Special Envoy on Water
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Head of State briefed on Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund’s operations
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President orders active tourism development at Alakol and Balkhash
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Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Myanmar
Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently," the Akorda statement reads.
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Asset Issenali named Kazakhstan's new ambassador to South Korea
By the Head of State's Decree, Nurgali Arystanov has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea," the Akorda statement read.
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President Tokayev outlines CSTO development proposals in talks with Secretary General
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