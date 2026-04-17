16.04.2026, 09:00 16966
The Ambassador of Mongolia Presents Copies of Letters of Credence
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Batjargal Gunaajavin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, various aspects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed.
Focusing primarily on the schedule of upcoming high- and highest-level events this year, the interlocutors noted the necessity to maintain the positive momentum of political dialogue.
An exchange of views took place on current issues of the international and regional agenda, including the cooperation within multilateral platforms.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue interaction across the entire spectrum of areas of mutual interest.
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16.04.2026, 10:12 16501
U.S. Senator Steve Daines was Honored with the Order of Dostyk
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The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Washington, D.C. hosted an award ceremony honoring U.S. Senator Steve Daines with the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), I degree, on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening friendship and advancing cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Presenting the award, the Representative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for negotiations with the United States on key issues of bilateral cooperation, Erzhan Kazykhan, emphasized: "Thanks to the efforts of Senator Daines, bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the United States have reached their highest point in the history of bilateral engagement".
Ambassador Kazykhan particularly highlighted the Senator’s contribution to strengthening interparliamentary ties, including his initiative to establish the Central Asia Caucus, his consistent efforts to advance legislative initiatives toward the repeal of the Jackson-Vanik Amendment, and his support for the adoption by the U.S. Senate of a resolution recognizing the strategic importance of the C5+1 platform. The Kazakh diplomat also highlighted his contribution to deepening Kazakhstan-U.S. bilateral cooperation, as well as engagement with other Central Asian countries.
Senator Daines, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the honor, noting that he highly values the award, and reaffirmed his readiness to take proactive steps toward institutionalizing and further advancing bilateral relations, including at the level of the legislative bodies of both countries.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
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15.04.2026, 21:32 37191
Kazakhstan and the United Nations Discuss Global Water Agenda Issues
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Water Retno Marsudi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev noted the importance of the Special Envoy’s mandate in the context of growing global challenges in water security, the deterioration of which may become a catalyst for economic, environmental and social crises.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of Marsudi’s visit ahead of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, noting that particular attention will be given to water security issues within the framework of the event.
In this regard, Minister Kosherbayev briefed on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN, which is gaining particular relevance amid growing threats to global peace and security related to risks of conflicts over access to water resources.
Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue constructive dialogue on global and regional water agenda issues, including on the basis of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty.
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15.04.2026, 20:29 37671
Kazakh Foreign Minister Receives Iranian Ambassador
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jowkar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The diplomats reviewed the current state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further developing the ties in political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
During the meeting, key issues on the international agenda were also discussed. The importance of de-escalation and ensuring sustainable stability in the Middle East was underscored. The Kazakh side noted its commitment to resolving differences exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, as well as its readiness to contribute to relevant international efforts, including by offering a platform for negotiations in the city of Turkestan at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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15.04.2026, 20:16 38106
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses support for UAE regarding Middle East situation
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Wednesday sent a message to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his message, the Kazakhstani leader expressed support and solidarity with the United Arab Emirates regarding the current difficult situation in the Middle East".
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that under the strong, wise, and farsighted leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his country will overcome challenges and continue its strategic course of dynamic development.
President Tokayev reiterated that diplomacy and constructive dialogue remain the only reliable tool for achieving long-term peace and stability.
The content of this message from the Kazakhstani leader reflects a high level of mutual trust, the strategic nature of cooperation, and confirms sincerely fraternal relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.
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15.04.2026, 19:21 37751
Ambassador of Monaco Presents Copies of Letters of Credence
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mireille Martini, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Deputy Minister Issetov noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Monaco and is interested in expanding mutually beneficial partnership, including in such areas as tourism, finance, and environmental protection.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of strengthening contacts and exploring new promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Monaco.
At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Minister wished the Ambassador of Monaco every success in her diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.
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15.04.2026, 15:00 38436
Tokayev confirms participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
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Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Welcoming Cevdet Yılmaz, who is on his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Türkiye is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.
Our fraternal nations are united by deep mutual trust and respect. Following nearly 35 years of diplomatic relations, our partnership has continued to advance, reaching a new, higher level of quality. There are no contradictions or disagreements between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. We look forward to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s state visit on May 14, during which we will convene the Strategic Cooperation Council and sign several new agreements, said the Kazakhstani leader.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he is convinced that the outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission meeting held today in Astana under the chairmanship of the Kazakh Prime Minister and the Turkish Vice President will further enhance the multifaceted strategic partnership.
Cevdet Yılmaz expressed gratitude for the hospitality and conveyed warm wishes from the Turkish leader to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to him, the Turkish president attaches special importance to his upcoming visit to Kazakhstan and participation in the informal OTS summit in Turkistan.
Following up on your agreements with our president, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and I just wrapped up the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. The meeting concluded with a joint action plan, which outlines specific measures across different areas. This document will serve as a roadmap for our trade and economic relations in the coming period, said the Turkish Vice President.
The distinguished guest congratulated the Kazakhstani leader on the successful constitutional referendum, wishing the country continued prosperity.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the fraternal Turkish people during this pivotal time, highlighting the significant role of Turkish observers. Discussions also focused on expanding bilateral trade, economic, and cultural ties.
Discussions highlighted opportunities for joint projects in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, logistics, agriculture, education, and tourism. In addition, the sides addressed the current international agenda, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East.
President Tokayev praised Türkiye's contribution to regional stability and affirmed his attendance at the forthcoming the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).
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14.04.2026, 13:10 55166
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus Outline Ways to Further Expand Cooperation
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction between the two countries within international organizations and integration associations.
Belarus is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive strengthening of strategic relations with your country. Undoubtedly, the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Belarus is the result of the political will and the consistent course pursued by the leaders of both states to strengthen interstate ties," said Minister Kosherbayev.
The sides paid particular attention to measures aimed at increasing mutual trade turnover, investment, and industrial cooperation.
According to the results of 2025, trade turnover between our countries increased by 30% and exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars. An important task is to consolidate this indicator and ensure its further growth. The resources of our economies have the necessary potential and reserves to achieve this," the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted.
Kosherbayev informed his counterpart about the incentives and measures aimed at attracting foreign investment into Kazakhstan’s economy, as well as the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre, based on the best practices of leading global financial institutions.
Cooperation in the transit and transport sector was also among the priority areas. It was noted that rail freight transportation in January-February of the current year reached 1.1 million tons, which is 25% higher than in the same period of 2025.
In addition, Minister Kosherbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s active work on exporting domestic digital solutions and invited Belarusian specialists to cooperate in areas such as digitalization and artificial intelligence.
The sides also exchanged views on current international and regional issues and reviewed preparations for upcoming events at the highest and high levels.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that Minister Ryzhenkov’s first visit to Kazakhstan coincides with an important milestone in bilateral relations - the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus in Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, Almaty, scheduled for April 15. He expressed confidence that this will contribute to the further development of Kazakhstan-Belarus relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral ties.
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14.04.2026, 08:45 47566
Latvia and Kazakhstan Strengthen Bilateral Ties in the Transport And Logistics Sectors
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A meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Latvia, Dauren Karipov, and the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, Atis Švinka, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of transport cooperation, including the expansion of transit routes, infrastructure modernization, and the development of multimodal logistics chains. Particular attention was given to cargo transportation through Latvian ports, the use of Latvia’s railway infrastructure to expedite the delivery of Kazakhstani goods to EU countries, as well as issues related to the digitalization of cargo handling processes and the simplification of customs procedures.
The Co-Chairs of the Kazakhstan-Latvia Business Council, Roman Abenov and Rinalds Plavnieks, who participated in the meeting, put forward a number of specific proposals for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics.
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