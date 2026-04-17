The Ambassador of Mongolia Presents Copies of Letters of Credence

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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Batjargal Gunaajavin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, various aspects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed.





Focusing primarily on the schedule of upcoming high- and highest-level events this year, the interlocutors noted the necessity to maintain the positive momentum of political dialogue.





An exchange of views took place on current issues of the international and regional agenda, including the cooperation within multilateral platforms.





At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue interaction across the entire spectrum of areas of mutual interest.