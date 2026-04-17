16.04.2026, 20:08 8706
Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan Holds Talks with the U.S. Secretary of State
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As part of a visit to the United States, the Kazakh delegation led by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Negotiations with the United States Erzhan Kazykhan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Special Representative Kazykhan conveyed the greetings of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to President of the United States Donald Trump, highlighting the dynamic development of Kazakh-American relations, sustained political dialogue, and expanding practical cooperation.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached following the meeting of the leaders of the two countries in the Oval Office in November 2025, including joint investment projects worth approximately 20 billion U.S. dollars.
The Special Representative noted Kazakhstan’s contribution to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring peace and security, including activities within the Board of Peace, and also underscored the importance of implementing the Abraham Accords.
The U.S. side was informed about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the state system, increasing the effectiveness of public institutions, and strengthening the rule of law.
The sides confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. It was noted that enhanced business ties and the implementation of joint projects create new opportunities for further deepening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.
Kazykhan reaffirmed the invitation for the Secretary of State to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.
Secretary of State Rubio, in turn, welcomed the current level of bilateral engagement and emphasized his commitment to further strengthening the cooperation.
Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue dialogue and strengthen Kazakh-American cooperation across the full spectrum of the bilateral agenda.
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16.04.2026, 11:14 9001
The Ambassador of El Salvador Presents Copies of Letters of Credence
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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of El Salvador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Yuri Pavel Santacruz on the presentation of copies of letter of credence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev expressed confidence that his mission would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.
In turn, the Ambassador of El Salvador reaffirmed his commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation, as well as strengthening engagement within international organizations, including the cooperation within the United Nations system
The parties discussed the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy, information technology and artificial intelligence.
Particular attention was paid to the liberalization of the visa regime between countries.
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14.04.2026, 18:49 31916
Newly Appointed Ambassador of Kuwait to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Adel Ahmed Sulaiman Alghenaiman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador of Kuwait presented copies of his credentials and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, as well as deepening engagement within the framework of international organizations.
Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his mission would contribute to the further development of the traditionally friendly and trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and Kuwait.
The parties discussed ways to enhance political dialogue, strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation, and expand collaboration in the fields of agriculture and digitalization.
They also exchanged views on regional and global issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East.
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14.04.2026, 14:57 32206
A Presentation of Askar Musinov’s book was Held in Egypt
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A presentation of the Arabic edition of the book "The Near and Middle East in the System of International Relations" by the distinguished diplomat Askar Mussinov took place at the historic and world-renowned Cairo University, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Askar Zhengis, in his opening speech at the presentation of the book, spoke about the role of Askar Mussinov in Kazakh diplomacy and the indelible work that he left to the younger generation.
He also touched upon current issues in relations between Kazakhstan and Egypt and spoke about the work being carried out to further deepen them. He expressed gratitude to the guests who specially came to this event.
The ceremony was attended by senior figures from Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service, Kairat Sarybay, Secretary-General of the CICA, and Ambassador Batyrshaev, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who attended on the special instructions of the head of the Foreign Ministry.
In his speech, Kairat Sarybay spoke about Askar Mussinov’s life and highlighted his significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s relations with Arab states.
Ministerial Adviser Batyrshaev delivered a special message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and spoke in detail about Askar Mussinov’s professional career.
Also during this event, the audience was presented with a greeting video sent by the General Director of IOFS Berik Aryn. In his address, he spoke about Askar Mussinov’s contribution to the development of the Islamic world and briefly highlighted the key moments of his life.
Among the distinguished guests from the Egyptian side was Amr Moussa, a prominent figure in the Arab world, former Egyptian Foreign Minister and former Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, who had the honour of cutting the ribbon at the official book launch ceremony.
In addition, former Foreign Minister of Egypt Mohammed Al-Orabi, who took part in the event, noted the extensive work done to translate the book into Arabic, covering current issues, and noted that it is an irreplaceable legacy for every researcher and scholar interested in Middle Eastern topics.
In his speech, Ambassador Ezzat Saad Al-Sayed, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of ARE and current Director of the Egyptian Foreign Affairs Council, elaborated on the activities of A.Mussinov during his tenure as Ambassador to Egypt in 1999-2002, and highly appreciated his role in politically significant events in relations between the two countries.
The former governor of the Red Sea province and current chairman of the Kazakh-Egyptian Friendship Association Ahmed Abdullah also noted the author's contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.
At the book presentation ceremony, the family of Ambassador Askar Mussinov, who specially arrived from Kazakhstan, expressed gratitude to the Embassy for the work of translating the book and presented gifts to the guests of honor present. As part of the presentation, the audience was shown a video about the biography of Askar Mussinov.
In addition, foreign ambassadors accredited to Egypt, local writers, politicians and media representatives were among the guests present at the event.
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14.04.2026, 12:15 32456
Kazakh Startup Becomes Prize Winner in Vienna
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Within the framework of the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum, jointly organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, the Kazakh startup HydroTech Atm became a prize winner of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) international competition, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Particular attention was drawn to the fact that the founder and CEO of the HydroTech Atm project, Dana Kadyrbek, is the youngest and the only participant in the GCIP programme aged 17. Despite her young age, Dana has developed a fully autonomous device for producing clean drinking water from the atmosphere based on nanomaterials. Her technology is already undergoing pilot implementation in Kazakhstan, including laboratory testing and cooperation with relevant governmental and scientific institutions.
In addition, Dana Kadyrbek participated as a speaker in the plenary session entitled "Securing the Green Transformation: Resilient Technologies and Infrastructure", where she presented her project and its key advantages to an international audience.
The international recognition of the HydroTech Atm project demonstrates the high potential of young Kazakh innovators and confirms Kazakhstan’s ability to offer relevant technological solutions in response to global challenges in water security, environmental protection and climate.
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14.04.2026, 10:11 32706
CICA and Egypt Discuss Regional Security and Multilateral Cooperation
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With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Egypt, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), made a working visit to Cairo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, he met with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Amr Sherbini, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of Egypt, Mohamed El-Orabi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and candidate for the CICA Council of Eminent Persons and Seif Kandeel, Director of the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding.
During the talks with the League of Arab States Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, praising the League's long-standing role as a CICA observer since 2002, noted that the eight Arab member states of CICA make a significant contribution to strengthening ties and promoting regional cooperation. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation and peaceful conflict resolution as pillars of regional integration.
At a meeting with Amr Sherbini, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Kairat Sarybay praised Egypt's active participation in implementing confidence-building measures in various areas throughout 2025.
The sides discussed the institutional development of CICA and the priorities of the Azerbaijani chairmanship, focusing on the outcomes of the recent Senior Officials Committee meeting in Astana this week and the clarification of the CICA Charter ahead of the 7th Summit in Baku. The officials also discussed the changing security situation in West Asia and Egypt's role in fostering CICA ties with Africa.
Kairat Sarybay discussed geopolitical developments and security prospects in West Asia with Mohamed El-Orabi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and candidate for the CICA Council of Eminent Persons. Their dialogue focused on CICA's role in strengthening regional trust through its key institutions, including the Council of Eminent Persons, the Women's Council, the Youth Council, and the Think Tank Forum. They also discussed the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship and the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international organization at the upcoming Baku Summit.
During talks with Seif Kandeel, Director of the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding, the discussion focused on women's issues, the international peace and security agenda, and youth deradicalization. Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for capacity building between the CICA Youth Council and the Aswan Forum.
During his working visit, Secretary-General Kairat Sarybay attended the presentation of the Arabic translation of the monograph "The Near and Middle East in the System of International Relations" at Cairo University.
The book was authored by the distinguished Kazakh diplomat, the late Ambassador Askar Mussinov, who dedicated his career to strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the Middle East and developing Islamic cooperation.
Reflecting on his long-standing professional and personal relationship with the author, Kairat Sarybay described the book as the intellectual legacy of a statesman, serving as a diplomatic bridge that continues to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation in the Arab world and beyond.
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10.04.2026, 21:58 80426
Discussions on Preparations for the First Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit were held in Seoul
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As part of his visit to Seoul, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev took part in the first Senior Officials’ Meeting of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the participants discussed the progress in preparations for the upcoming summit and exchanged views on current issues of regional cooperation.
Speaking at the meeting, A.Bakayev emphasized that the first "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" Summit, scheduled for September 2026, is intended to provide a new strategic impetus to the development of multifaceted cooperation between the countries of the region and the Republic of Korea. He noted the particular importance of the upcoming Summit as a key platform for advancing joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development, stability, and prosperity in the region.
In addition, a bilateral meeting was held with Chung Eui-hae, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, as well as a courtesy call on Cho Hyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea. During the meetings, the sides noted the traditionally friendly and trusting nature of Kazakh-Korean relations and confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Talks with Republic of Korea Minister of Trade Yeo Han-koo, as well as with First Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yi Tak, focused on trade and investment cooperation, the development of transport and logistics connectivity, and the promotion of the Alatau City project.
Furthermore, during his visit to Seoul, A.Bakayev held separate meetings with representatives of the business community of the Republic of Korea, including KITA, KOIMA, CONTEC Space Group, YPP and others. During the meetings, the prospects for expanding economic and investment cooperation were discussed.
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10.04.2026, 20:00 80716
Japan’s Minister for Economic Security Identifies Priority Areas for Cooperation with Kazakhstan
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, met with Japan’s Minister in charge of Economic Security Kimi Onoda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Minister described Kazakhstan as a "reliable and trusted partner for Tokyo", expressing strong interest in further deepening cooperation in science, technology, and space activities. She also commended the ongoing joint projects involving leading companies and economic organizations from both countries, highlighting Kazakhstan’s considerable economic potential and the ample opportunities for expanding bilateral business ties.
The two sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Japan cooperation. Priority areas identified included critical raw materials, energy, information and communication technologies (ICT), artificial intelligence, and the space sector.
The Ambassador, in turn, briefed the Japanese side on Kazakhstan’s current socio-economic development, as well as government initiatives aimed at digitalizing the economy and modernizing transport infrastructure. In this context, he outlined prospects for the further development and expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership, advancing practical cooperation, and further deepening the traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.
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10.04.2026, 19:35 77866
Kazakhstan’s National Airline Launches New Direct Flight Route Between Almaty and Shanghai
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A ceremony was held in Shanghai to mark the launch of a new direct flight between Almaty and Shanghai by Kazakhstan’s national airline Air Astana. The new flight will provide an additional boost to the development of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai Nurlan Akkoshkarov. In his remarks, he pointed out that the opening of the direct Almaty–Shanghai flight is a strategically significant move aimed at deepening bilateral interaction, expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and further promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.
Holding the ceremony during the visit of Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng to Kazakhstan from April 7–10 of this year was a symbolic step in strengthening the sister-city ties between Almaty and Shanghai, which were established in June 2025.
The launch of the new route was attended by the management of Air Astana, representatives of the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, as well as heads of government agencies and business circles of the metropolis, underscoring the high level of interest among the parties in the further development of regional cooperation.
The launch of the new flight by Air Astana meets the growing demand for direct air travel and helps improve Kazakhstan’s transport accessibility. The opening of another route will give additional momentum to the development of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China, and will also serve as an additional driver for further activating interregional cooperation and bilateral relations.
Furthermore, this strengthens Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit hub connecting China with Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Europe.
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