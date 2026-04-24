Montenegro Introduces Temporary Visa-Free Regime for Citizens of Kazakhstan

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On April 17, 2026, the Government of Montenegro introduced a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Accordingly, Kazakh citizens with a valid travel document, will be able to enter, transit through, and stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days during the period from May 1 to October 1 of this year.





Thus, Kazakhstani citizens, on the basis of a valid travel document, will be able from May 1 to October 1 of this year to enter, transit through, and stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days.





For longer trips, an appropriate visa must be obtained.