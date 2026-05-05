04.05.2026, 20:21 14436
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Holds Meeting with Members of the Parliament of Japan
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held a meeting with members of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan, including Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Arfiya Eri and Chairperson of the International Bureau of the Liberal Democratic Party Taro Kono, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed priority areas for further strengthening Kazakh-Japanese cooperation, including interaction in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation in transport and logistics, environmental issues, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the fields of rare earth metals, digitalization, and advanced technologies.
The parties also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda, including coordination of efforts on multilateral platforms.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in maintaining regular dialogue and further expanding cooperation across a broad range of areas of mutual interest.
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04.05.2026, 09:33 15011
Official Opening of the Central Asia Studies Center Held in Bangkok
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, took part in the official opening ceremony of the Central Asia Studies Center at Chulalongkorn University, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
On the occasion of the opening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, jointly with Chulalongkorn University, organized an international symposium titled "Thailand and Central Asia: Building Sustainable Connections and New Technologies. Partnership in a Dynamically Developing Eurasia."
During the event, Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan spoke at the panel session "Diplomatic Perspectives: Thailand-Central Asia Relations in a Changing Eurasia," where he highlighted the steady development of bilateral and regional cooperation. He noted that in 2025, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Thailand reached approximately USD 260 million, accounting for more than 70% of Thailand’s total trade with Central Asian countries, thus confirming Kazakhstan’s role as a key economic partner in the region.
In his remarks, the Ambassador also emphasized Kazakhstan’s strong investment potential, noting that over the past three decades the country has attracted more than USD 400 billion in foreign direct investment. He outlined promising areas for Thai businesses, including agriculture, food processing, energy, logistics, tourism, and high technologies.
It was also noted that on April 22, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, spoke at the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, where he emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and sustainable partnerships. In this context, he reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, aimed at consolidating global efforts in water security, and highlighted the key role of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea as an important regional platform for coordinating cooperation among Central Asian states in addressing water and environmental challenges.
In addition, an exhibition of Central Asian countries was organized as part of the event, where Kazakhstan presented its national pavilion showcasing the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country and the region.
The symposium confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in further deepening cooperation between Thailand and the countries of Central Asia, including the development of educational, technological, and economic ties.
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03.05.2026, 19:25 34561
Trump to review Iran’s 14-point plan to end war
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U.S. President Donald Trump said he will review a 14-point proposal submitted by Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while warning that Washington could resume military action if Tehran fails to meet expectations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Speaking to reporters before departing Florida aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed he had been briefed on the "concept of the deal" but expressed doubts about its viability.
In a later post on Truth Social, he said it was difficult to imagine accepting the proposal, arguing that Iran had "not yet paid a big enough price" for its actions over the last 47 years.
The Iranian initiative, reported by Tasnim news agency, was drafted in response to a previous nine-point U.S. proposal. Tehran’s plan calls for a comprehensive end to the conflict within 30 days, rejecting Washington’s reported preference for a two-month ceasefire extension.
According to details cited by multiple outlets, the proposal includes demands for guarantees against future attacks, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from areas surrounding Iran, the lifting of sanctions, and the release of frozen Iranian assets. It also calls for war reparations, an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, and the establishment of a new mechanism governing the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S.-based Axios reported that Iran set a one-month deadline for negotiations to reopen the strategic waterway and lift the U.S. naval blockade, followed by an additional month of talks focused on Tehran’s nuclear program.
The diplomatic effort comes amid a fragile ceasefire that has held since April 7, pausing months of fighting between U.S. and Israeli forces and Iran that began in late February. Despite the pause, Trump indicated that renewed strikes remain an option.
Tehran, however, has signaled deep mistrust. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it remains on "full standby" for a return to hostilities, warning that a resumption of conflict is likely due to what it described as Washington’s failure to honor past commitments.
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02.05.2026, 19:20 56506
Kazakhstan Strengthens Dialogue with the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held negotiations with the Interim President and CEO of the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships Raad Al Barakati, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on expanding collaboration in the political, trade, economic, and investment spheres.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted that Saudi Arabia is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world, emphasizing the interest in further deepening dialogue and advancing mutually beneficial initiatives.
In turn, the Center’s leadership confirmed readiness to intensify cooperation with the Kazakh side, including through the development of institutional engagement and support for joint projects.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to further strengthen Kazakh-Saudi ties.
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30.04.2026, 20:25 97121
Role of Youth in Advancing Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Harmony Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov held a meeting with activists of the "Assembly Jastary" Republican Public Association at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, dedicated to the celebration of the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, focused on the issues related to engaging youth people in foreign policy initiatives and strengthening interethnic harmony.
During the meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that a consistent state youth policy is a strategic priority of the Head of State.
The adoption of the new Constitution has become a major milestone in the modern history of the country. This step laid a solid foundation for a Just Kazakhstan, becoming a symbol of profound democratization and a reboot of the political system. This opens up unique historical opportunities and access to real social elevators for young people," Arman Issetov noted.
Young Kazakhstanis shared information about their activities both in the country and abroad, and also presented initiatives aimed at strengthening public harmony.
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30.04.2026, 18:03 97411
Kazakhstan and Denmark Open New Opportunities for Business and Investment
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A Kazakh-Danish Business Roundtable was held in Copenhagen, organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan accredited to Denmark in cooperation with the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as senior officials of a number of quasi-governmental entities, such as Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, Samruk-Kazyna Invest, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund, and Kazakh Invest.
The Danish side was represented by Lars Thuesen, Denmark’s Special Representative for Central Asia (to assume office in August 2026), as well as executives from leading Danish companies, including Carlsberg Group, ALPI Danmark, Blue Water Shipping, Topsoe, Welltec, Caspian Advisory, Citibank, ByteAll and others. The session was moderated by Jens Holst-Nielsen, Director for Global Markets Development at DI.
"Kazakhstan is committed to building long-term partnerships in which Danish technologies, capital and expertise combine naturally with Kazakhstan's market scale, resource base and regional potential. We invite Danish companies to consider Kazakhstan as a strategic destination for investment and business expansion", - emphasized Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
The Deputy Minister also briefed participants on ongoing political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at enhancing transparency in public administration, strengthening institutional frameworks and further improving the investment climate.
During the discussion, participants highlighted the growing interest of Danish businesses in Kazakhstan and the broader Central Asian region. Particular emphasis was placed on the fact that a number of leading Danish companies have been successfully operating in Kazakhstan for many years, building compelling success stories that serve as a reference point for prospective investors.
As part of the visit, A. Kuantyrov held a series of bilateral meetings with the leadership of leading Danish companies and institutions.
At a meeting with senior management of the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), the parties discussed prospects for expanding the use of the fund’s financial instruments in Kazakhstan, as well as opportunities to deepen cooperation with Baiterek National Managing Holding in support of investment projects.
With Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, discussions focused on the company's plans to expand its production capacity in Kazakhstan, including the development of a new non-alcoholic beverages plant in the Almaty Region representing an investment of USD 344 million.
At a meeting with Tony Laaksonen, CEO of FLSmidth, the parties reviewed the expansion of the company's service infrastructure in the mining sector, including the forthcoming inauguration of the expanded service centre in Karaganda.
Bilateral meetings were also held with the leadership of Aller Aqua, Welltec and Blue Water Shipping, during which ongoing projects and prospects for expanding their activities in Kazakhstan were discussed.
The Kazakh-Danish Business Roundtable served as an important platform for promoting Kazakhstan’s investment potential, fostering direct business contacts between companies of both countries, and identifying practical steps to further deepen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
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30.04.2026, 16:16 97921
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov
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Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today held a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the progressive development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, based on strategic partnership and alliance.
President Tokayev stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the highest level, alongside further strengthening trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties.
During the meeting, particular focus was placed on preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan, planned for late May.
The Kazakhstani leader noted that Astana attaches great importance to this event.
We view this visit as the cornerstone of our bilateral agenda for the year, Tokayev said, expressing confidence that it will mark a significant milestone in strengthening both nations’ allied relations.
Lavrov briefed the Kazakhstani president that preparations for the upcoming visit are moving forward, with key bilateral issues thoroughly coordinated at the level of governments and foreign ministries of the two countries.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the ongoing regional and international issues.
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30.04.2026, 14:48 98221
Three Kazakh schools to open in Russia - Lavrov
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Kazakhstan and Russia are working on the issue of building six joint schools. This is what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a briefing following the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Lavrov emphasized that advancing cooperation in the education sector remains a key priority in bilateral relations.
Last year, a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University opened in Russia. Meanwhile, eight branches of Russian universities, including MGIMO, operate in Kazakhstan.
The construction of six joint schools, three in Russia and three in Kazakhstan, is on the agenda of our dialogue," Lavrov said.
The Russian Foreign Minister thanked the Kazakh side for its contribution to the creation of the International Organization for the Russian Language, initiated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Organization's secretariat started working on April 1 at the Sirius Educational Center in Sochi.
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30.04.2026, 14:26 91241
Kazakhstan and Russia Foreign Ministries sign cooperation plan for 2027-2028
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Following talks in Astana between Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ministries of Foreign Affairs approved a plan of activities for cooperation for 2027-2028, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Yermek Kosherbayev said Kazakhstan and Russia established solid traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and close trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.
He highlighted the importance of trust-based dialogue between the leaders of both countries, noting the Kazakh President’s state visit to Russia in November. He emphasized the upcoming visit of President Putin to Kazakhstan is regarded as an important stage of bilateral cooperation this year.
He also added Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade partners, with bilateral trade exceeding 27 billion US dollars last year.
They also debated cooperation in energy, transport, logistics, industry, digitalization, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges, the regional and international agenda.
Both sides reaffirmed readiness for close coordination in international and regional organizations.
Following the meeting, the parties signed the 2027-2028 cooperation plan, which is expected to further strengthen the Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership and alliance.
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