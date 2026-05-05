04.05.2026, 15:21 9876
Tokayev holds II meeting of AI Development Council
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In his remarks, the Head of State noted that the world had entered a qualitatively new stage of technological transformation, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
According to the President, the ongoing changes are incomparable to the industrial revolutions of the 19th-20th centuries in terms of the speed and depth of transformation, erasing the boundaries between physical reality and the digital space.
Artificial intelligence is becoming the backbone of the new global economy, while big data is a critically important resource. In this regard, Kazakhstan views the development of artificial intelligence as a key strategic priority. Our goal is to transform Kazakhstan into a modern digital state. We have created the necessary institutional infrastructure, and now we must ensure the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy," the President stated.
At the same time, Kazakhstan will be guided by the principle of "technological prudence," remaining firmly committed to national interests, Tokayev said.
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04.05.2026, 18:11 9266
Presight CEO awarded with Dostyk Order for contribution to Kazakhstan's Smart City project
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The Head of State received Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight AI, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Welcoming Thomas Pramotedham, the President highlighted the high level of cooperation with Presight AI and expressed gratitude for the company’s practical contribution to the development of artificial intelligence solutions in Kazakhstan.
He emphasized the significant potential for expanding the partnership through the implementation of new initiatives.
Thomas Pramotedham, in turn, informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of his company’s interest in participating in the Data Center Valley project, aimed at building a specialized ecosystem for artificial intelligence infrastructure, computing capacities, and digital services.
Particular attention was given to the Smart City initiative. The President noted that the project already launched in Astana contributes to improving public safety and quality of life, and expressed interest in implementing a similar solution in Almaty.
In recognition of Thomas Pramotedham’s personal contribution to the Smart City project and to the development of bilateral cooperation, the President awarded him the Order of Dostyk, 2nd degree.
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04.05.2026, 17:10 9551
President Tokayev says GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus set to cement Almaty’s role as IT- hub
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The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today held a meeting with Executive Vice President at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) Trixie LohMirmand, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The meeting focused on advancing Kazakhstan’s digital economy and strengthening ties within international tech platforms.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the nation's bold objective: achieving a complete digital transformation over the next three years.
The hosting of the region's first GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus forum in Almaty is seen as clear evidence of this strategy and the country's readiness to actively shape the global technological agenda.
Particular focus was placed on Almaty's role as a key tech hub, hosting nearly a third of the nation's IT companies and boasting a mature ecosystem with strong involvement from startups, investors, and international players.
The Kazakh president highly praised the role of Trixie LohMirmand in the international promotion of GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus. In turn, the executive vice president at the Dubai World Trade Centre noted that this platform facilitates the unification of key technology market players and the formation of new partnerships.
The interlocutors discussed the prospects of establishing GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus as a sustainable annual platform for the region, along with the possibility of holding other regional events in Kazakhstan.
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04.05.2026, 12:54 10266
Michael Daniel to head Kazakh Aviation Administration
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Michael Daniel has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC on May 4, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the Civil Aviation Committee.
Michael Daniel holds a degree in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the US.
He has over 40 years of experience in civil aviation.
He began his career at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), held key positions, including flight operations inspector, aircraft certification specialist, head of flight safety, and senior manager for international programs and policy.
He has extensive international experience, headed the FAA offices in Singapore and Beijing (2006-2009), overseeing foreign repair stations and conducting global safety assessments.
Throughout the years, he chaired international initiatives such as the APEC transport safety working group, and collaborated with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
To note, one of his main priorities will be opening direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States.
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02.05.2026, 18:45 20326
Head of State secures release of Kazakh citizen detained in Poland
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A national of Kazakhstan detained in Poland was released on April 28 thanks to the personal efforts of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stated Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Smadiyarov, the Head of State consistently advocates for the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens, including those abroad.
During a recent telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his sincere gratitude for the constructive cooperation between our countries in this difficult situation," Aibek Smadiyarov wrote on social media.
The Head of State also deemed it appropriate to express gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his assistance in achieving a mutually acceptable outcome.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will send letters to Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, thanking them for Poland's balanced approach under the circumstances.
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01.05.2026, 09:00 40686
Tokayev extends People’s Unity Day greetings to Kazakhstanis
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A congratulatory message from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan was published by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his message, the Head of State highlighted that the Day of Unity of the People symbolizes the enduring values of the society: solidarity and cohesion, tolerance and respect, patriotism and love for the homeland.
By the will of fate, Kazakhstan has united people of different ethnicities under its sacred Shanyrak, who have become one large family. This is our shared treasure, wrote Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
It is important that the traditions of peace, compassion, and mutual assistance remain an integral part of the national mindset of our united people," he added.
We are different, but we are one. The formula "Unity in diversity" clearly reflects the essence of state policy and the everyday life of Kazakhstanis, stated President Tokayev.
The Kazakhstani leader highlighted that the preamble of the new Constitution clearly sets out principles such as unity, solidarity, and interethnic and interfaith harmony. "This is the conscious choice of our citizens, who wish to live and work in a just, stable, and prosperous society where everyone has equal rights and opportunities," he added.
The president stressed that the guarantee of this is the concept of "Law and Order," which has become the foundation of large-scale modernization in the country.
Tokayev said that the shared connection to the common past, present, and future is the creative force of patriotism and an inexhaustible source of vitality for the people of Kazakhstan. He also said that through unity Kazakhstan can reach new heights on the path to progress.
The Head of State wished good health, happiness, and prosperity to Kazakhstanis.
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30.04.2026, 15:41 46811
The Head of State met with President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale Tamás Jakkel
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The discussion at the meeting covered the prospects for joint work with the Federation in promoting domestic dog breeding and preserving a stable breed gene pool, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended gratitude Tamás Jakkel, President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), for granting preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy during the FCI General Committee meeting on September 3, 2024, in Amsterdam.
The Kazakh leader said the country places great importance to conserving the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet dog breeds not only in terms of cynology, but also as a cultural-historical asset linked to the traditional lifestyle. It was noted that Tazy is among one of the seven treasures of the Kazakh people.
Thanks to ongoing efforts, nearly 4,000 Tazy dogs are now officially listed in the Union of Kennel Clubs of Kazakhstan’s Unified Stud Book. This follows the adoption of key legislative acts regulating this field.
Additionally, a National Center is set to open in Zhetysu region, dedicated to breeding initiatives and scientific-cynological support.
Kazakhstan has adopted a resolution formally adding September 3 to its official calendar as the annual Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet to promote national heritage.
In turn, Tamás Jakkel thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal efforts to preserve and develop national dog breeds.
He also briefed the Kazakh leader on the activities of the FCI, which unites 100 countries worldwide.
In recognition his significant contribution to developing cynology in Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Tamás Jakkel with the Order of "Dostyk" (Friendship) of the II degree.
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29.04.2026, 20:05 56101
Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Nico Caprez, Vice President of Global AI Infrastructure Growth at NVIDIA, as well as AI Razmig Hovaghimian and Alexander Yesayan, co-founders of Firebird, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
During the discussion, the sides explored prospects for cooperation in the design, construction, and operation of AI infrastructure.
President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan aims to become a fully digital country within the next three years. According to him, the launch of supercomputer clusters based on NVIDIA technology has been a significant step toward achieving this goal and strengthening the country’s technological sovereignty.
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29.04.2026, 16:03 54011
From industry to healthcare - Kazakhstan and Czech Republic expand cooperation
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš have discussed strategic cooperation across eight important sectors during the talks in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
At the meeting, the two leaders reviewed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in industry, oil and gas, nuclear energy, transport and logistics, defense, digitalization, agriculture, and healthcare.
The sides emphasized that bilateral relations go beyond economics, drawing on shared historical memory and cultural ties.
President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Czech side for supporting Kazakhstan in re-introduction of Przewalski’s horse in the Kazakh steppes - a project highlighted at the Regional Environmental Summit as one of the country’s achievements in biodiversity conservation.
Prime Minister Babiš announced the Czech Republic’s intention to assist in easing the visa regime for Kazakh citizens, both bilaterally and within the EU.
Following the talks, the two countries will prepare a list of projects for the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.
Andrej Babiš invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit the Czech Republic at a time convenient for him. The invitation was gratefully accepted.
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