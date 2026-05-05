Tokayev holds II meeting of AI Development Council

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The Head of State received Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight AI, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.





Welcoming Thomas Pramotedham, the President highlighted the high level of cooperation with Presight AI and expressed gratitude for the company’s practical contribution to the development of artificial intelligence solutions in Kazakhstan.





He emphasized the significant potential for expanding the partnership through the implementation of new initiatives.





Thomas Pramotedham, in turn, informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of his company’s interest in participating in the Data Center Valley project, aimed at building a specialized ecosystem for artificial intelligence infrastructure, computing capacities, and digital services.





Particular attention was given to the Smart City initiative. The President noted that the project already launched in Astana contributes to improving public safety and quality of life, and expressed interest in implementing a similar solution in Almaty.





In recognition of Thomas Pramotedham’s personal contribution to the Smart City project and to the development of bilateral cooperation, the President awarded him the Order of Dostyk, 2nd degree.