A meeting with representatives of the OSCE ODIHR took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the African Union Zhalgas Adilbayev held a meeting with the Director General of the International Organizations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Lemlem Fisa Minale, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Kazakh Ambassador congratulated the Director General on the successful hosting of the 39th African Union Summit, highly commending its significance for African nations and the exceptional organizational level of the high-level meetings.





During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the ongoing reforms led by the heads of both states, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public administration and improving the well-being of their citizens.





The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart on the constitutional reforms currently being implemented in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the constitutional amendments directed toward transitioning to a more balanced system of government. These include strengthening the President's role within the new administrative architecture, transitioning to a unicameral parliament, expanding the powers of local representative bodies, reinforcing judicial independence, and institutionalizing mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms.





The discussions also covered a wide range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation within international platforms, including the United Nations. The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian side for its support and co-sponsorship of the UN resolution establishing the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He further highlighted Kazakhstan’s initiative to promote global interreligious and interfaith dialogue, specifically through the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, noting Ethiopia’s active participation in this process.





Furthermore, both sides reaffirmed their intent to continue the practice of exchanging expertise and providing mutual support for candidacies in UN elective bodies and international organizations. They expressed readiness to hold regular consultations between their respective Permanent Missions to the UN in New York and Geneva.





The interlocutors exchanged information on the implementation of initiatives put forward by the leaders of both nations in the fields of sustainable development, environmental protection, and water diplomacy-areas of particular interest to the international community. In this context, Ambassador Zh.Adilbayev elaborated on the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan to establish a specialized international water organization within the UN system, designed to consolidate fragmented international efforts in this sector.





Views were also exchanged regarding upcoming international environmental events scheduled to take place in both capitals. Specifically, the Ambassador announced the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit, planned for April 22-24, 2026, in Astana. He also noted the Kazakh delegation's readiness to consider participating in the COP32 summit, expected to be held in Addis Ababa in 2027.





The Kazakh Ambassador expressed high praise for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s "Green Legacy" initiative, noting its successful implementation.





In turn, the representative of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended Astana’s proactive role in interreligious dialogue and water diplomacy, emphasizing Ethiopia's readiness to further deepen this mutually beneficial partnership.





The meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to elevating bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.