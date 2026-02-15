Abzhanov named as new head of Kazakh National Defense University

Tell a friend

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on improving the efficiency of road border checkpoints, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government’s press service.





The meeting highlighted that in 2022, 639,600 vehicles crossed the border with China, then in 2025 the figure reached 1.68 million, increasing by more than 2.5 times.





Rising pressure on border infrastructure is expected, as Kazakhstan and China eye raising bilateral trade to 100 billion US dollars per year.





The Finance Ministry has proposed a set of measures to increase checkpoint capacity, with the key one being the synchronization of operating hours with the Chinese side. According to preliminary estimates, increasing overlapping working hours on both sides could raise capacity by at least 20%.





Additionally, a model is being implemented to relocate related operations outside checkpoint territories. Cargo processing, brokerage, and other procedures are being transferred to trade and logistics centers and temporary storage warehouses, usually located within 1-10 km from the state border. This allows checkpoints to focus exclusively on control functions and reduces the time vehicles spend in the border and customs control zone.





To date, this model has been fully implemented on the Kazakhstan-China route at the Nur Zholy, Alakol, Bakhty, and Kalzhat checkpoints, as well as on the border with Uzbekistan at the Konysbayev, Kazygurt, and Atameken checkpoints. Phased implementation continues at other road checkpoints along the external border of the EAEU.





Currently, three transport and logistics centers operate on the border with China - in the directions of the Nur Zholy, Alakol, and Kalzhat checkpoints. A specialized temporary storage warehouse for oversized vehicles has been commissioned near the Nur Zholy checkpoint. New facilities (temporary storage warehouses and transport and logistics centers) have also been launched in the directions of the Konysbayev, Bakhty, Kazygurt, and Atameken checkpoints.