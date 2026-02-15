14.02.2026, 14:20 4736
Abzhanov named as new head of Kazakh National Defense University
Images | ang.edu.kz
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday signed a degree appointing Baurzhan Abzhanov as the new Head of the National Defense University of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Born in 1968, Abzhanov graduated from the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School of the Soviet Ministry of Internal Affairs, Frunze Military Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.
Throughout his career, Baurzhan Abzhanov served as the regional command force commander, inspection and analytical department head and secretary of the Military Council in the Kazakh National Guard, head of the Military Institute of the National Guard, as well as deputy commander-in-chief of the National Guard.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.02.2026, 20:19 20016
Kazakhstan seeks to align border checkpoints’ operating hours with China to tackle rising cargo traffic
Tell a friend
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on improving the efficiency of road border checkpoints, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government’s press service.
The meeting highlighted that in 2022, 639,600 vehicles crossed the border with China, then in 2025 the figure reached 1.68 million, increasing by more than 2.5 times.
Rising pressure on border infrastructure is expected, as Kazakhstan and China eye raising bilateral trade to 100 billion US dollars per year.
The Finance Ministry has proposed a set of measures to increase checkpoint capacity, with the key one being the synchronization of operating hours with the Chinese side. According to preliminary estimates, increasing overlapping working hours on both sides could raise capacity by at least 20%.
Additionally, a model is being implemented to relocate related operations outside checkpoint territories. Cargo processing, brokerage, and other procedures are being transferred to trade and logistics centers and temporary storage warehouses, usually located within 1-10 km from the state border. This allows checkpoints to focus exclusively on control functions and reduces the time vehicles spend in the border and customs control zone.
To date, this model has been fully implemented on the Kazakhstan-China route at the Nur Zholy, Alakol, Bakhty, and Kalzhat checkpoints, as well as on the border with Uzbekistan at the Konysbayev, Kazygurt, and Atameken checkpoints. Phased implementation continues at other road checkpoints along the external border of the EAEU.
Currently, three transport and logistics centers operate on the border with China - in the directions of the Nur Zholy, Alakol, and Kalzhat checkpoints. A specialized temporary storage warehouse for oversized vehicles has been commissioned near the Nur Zholy checkpoint. New facilities (temporary storage warehouses and transport and logistics centers) have also been launched in the directions of the Konysbayev, Bakhty, Kazygurt, and Atameken checkpoints.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2026, 09:45 20496
Up to 12 million people to vote in Kazakh constitutional referendum
Tell a friend
12,416,759 people are eligible to vote on the draft new Constitution in Kazakhstan, member of the Central Election Commission Azamat Aimanakumov said Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Aimanakumov said the Central Election Commission has drawn up eight key documents for the March 15 referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.
A total of 10,413 polling locations will be set up nationwide during the referendum. They are 9,779 polling sites for citizens with permanent place of residence, 634 for temporary-registered citizens, including 82 in 64 countries.
According to the Commission’s voter list, 12,416,759 people are eligible to cast their ballots.
The Central Election Commission and lower-level commissions will ensure that the legality, transparency and correctness of the referendum process," he added.
The Commission’s another member Mikhail Bortnik revealed the estimated cost for the republican referendum on March 15, 2026.
According to preliminary estimates, the Kazakh constitutional referendum will cost 20.8 billion tenge, which the country will seek from the Government reserve.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 18:02 39851
Tokayev Holds Meeting with Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Mohamed Abdelsalam
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
During the meeting, the Head of State expressed support for the important initiatives and projects being implemented in Kazakhstan under the auspices of the Muslim Council of Elders - a respected and influential institution recognized internationally, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of promoting the principles of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and the humanistic values of Islam. He noted that this approach is fully aligned with Kazakhstan’s political course.
The President welcomed the opening of the Council’s first representative office in Central Asia in Kazakhstan.
The Head of State highlighted that the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is regarded as one of the most prestigious international distinctions aimed at promoting the ideals of unity and shared responsibility. He also noted its contribution to advancing global dialogue and cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 12:45 39351
Kazakh Senate ratifies EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Senate deputies ratified an Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Senator Shakarim Buktugutov, the key goal of the law is liberalization and facilitation of trade between the parties through reducing or lifting tariff and non-tariff barriers.
Currently, commodity trade shows positive dynamics. Last year, it reached 133.5 million US dollars with Kazakhstani goods constituting the dominant share up to 123 million US dollars.
The agreement provides for creating a joint committee to monitor, settle disputes, and ensure the protection of the interests of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Mongolia’s market.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 10:30 39616
Draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan released
Tell a friend
The Constitutional Reform Commission has published the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As it was reported, on February 11, 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold a nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution on March 15, 2026.
The starting point for the constitutional reform was the initiative of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to establish a unicameral parliament in Kazakhstan. The President announced this idea on September 8, 2025, during his annual Address to the Nation, with the aim of comprehensively rebooting the political system and positively influencing the further course of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development in the era of artificial intelligence.
On October 8, the President ordered to set up a Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, which included prominent legal scholars, experts, representatives of political party factions, and public organizations. Citizens' proposals and opinions were submitted through the e-Otinish and eGov portals.
Throughout several months, the Working Group thoroughly reviewed and consolidated more than 2,000 proposals from citizens and experts.
On January 21, the President signed a decree to establish a Constitutional Commission, consisting of 130 members from the National Kurultai, renowned legal scholars, officials of central government bodies, media leaders, chairpersons of maslikhats, representatives of regional public councils, and members of the expert and academic communities.
The Commission was headed by the Chair of the Constitutional Court, Elvira Azimova, with State Counselor Erlan Karin and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva serving as deputies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.02.2026, 18:04 57276
Kazakhstan to hold constitutional referendum in March
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Wednesday a decree to hold a republican referendum on the new Constitution on March 15, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The decree assigns the preparation for and holding of the republican referendum to the Central Election Commission, acting as the Central Referendum Commission, as well as territorial and precinct election commissions, acting as territorial and precinct referendum commissions.
According to the decree, the Kazakh government together with the Central Election Commission and other central state and local executive authorities should take necessary measures to hold the republican referendum.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.02.2026, 17:50 57511
Tokayev to issue decree on republican referendum for new Constitution
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chair of the Constitutional Commission - Chair of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Deputy Chair of the Constitutional Commission - State Counselor Erlan Karin, and member of the Constitutional Commission - Assistant to the President for Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was informed about the results of the Commission’s work on the draft of the country’s new Constitution.
Azimova reported that, based on the results of twelve meetings, the Commission had developed the final draft of the new Constitution.
The text of the new Constitution was drafted based on initiatives and propositions of citizens and an expert community, submitted through the eGov and e-Otinish portals since October 2024. The draft also takes into account the approaches developed from October through January by the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform.
Following the discussion, the Constitutional Commission proposed to submit the draft of the new Constitution to the nationwide referendum.
According to the Head of State, the provisions of the new Constitution mark the completion of the process of transforming the institutional foundations of the country and the transition to an entirely new constitutional model.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that in the near future he will sign a decree to hold a nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.02.2026, 15:46 56411
Kazakhstan, Peru agree on mutual legal assistance and transfer of convicted persons
Tell a friend
Majilis deputies have ratified several international treaties between Kazakhstan and Peru on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, transfer of convicted persons, and extradition, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The documents were signed on October 23, 2024, in Astana.
The main goal of the treaty on mutual legal assistance is to boost effectiveness in preventing, investigating, prosecuting, and combating crime through cooperation between the parties.
The document contains a number of measures, such as information sharing, identification of individuals, searches, interrogations, expert examinations, provision of evidence, and other forms of assistance as provided under the parties’ national laws.
The treaty on the transfer of convicted persons allows individuals sentenced in the territory of one party to serve their sentence in the territory of the other.
The extradition agreement is aimed at establishing cooperation between the parties in handing over individuals located on their territory and who are wanted for criminal prosecution or to enforce a final court judgment for extraditable offenses.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
14.02.2026, 17:15Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Meets with Heads of UN Agencies in Almaty 14.02.2026, 14:204536Abzhanov named as new head of Kazakh National Defense University 14.02.2026, 20:204526Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan strengthening water-energy ties 14.02.2026, 18:224181Kazakhstan's Shaidorov claims men's figure skating title at Milan-Cortina 14.02.2026, 09:103146Tokayev congratulates Mikhail Shaidorov on Olympic win 08.02.2026, 09:45121981Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 09.02.2026, 20:12106246Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 10.02.2026, 20:2392446Kazakhstan Participated in the Charity Festival in Jeddah 10.02.2026, 09:1392116Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases 11.02.2026, 14:0577436Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Cooperation in Education and Science 20.01.2026, 12:45174886Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 16.01.2026, 18:38171961Four bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region 20.01.2026, 12:35162141Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158396Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi 18.01.2026, 17:50154321Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated