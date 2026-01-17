Kazakhstan and South Korea Discussed the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Transport and LogisticsKazakhstan and South Korea Discussed the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Transport and Logistics
16.01.2026, 18:38 4456
Four bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region
gov.kz
Four passengers were killed in a road accident involving a passenger bus in Mangistau region, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.
The incident occurred at approximately 01:03 am on January 16, 2026, at the 383rd kilometer of the KZ-11 highway and involved a Yutong passenger bus registered to Caspian Trans Corporation LLP, which had passed a technical inspection on December 19, 2025.
Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus while traveling from Aktau toward Beyneu, causing it to overturn.
The crash killed four passengers at the scene and left three others with injuries of varying severity, who were taken to medical facilities. The bus was carrying 50 passengers at the time.
The crash occurred at night on a Category II section of the highway, which has an asphalt-concrete surface, a nine-meter-wide carriageway, and fully compliant road signage, with no defects reported in the road surface.
14.01.2026, 16:22 23581
Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its serious concern over the attacks carried out on January 13, 2026 by unmanned aerial vehicles against three tankers en route to the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in the Black Sea, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In this regard, during immediate meetings with ambassadors of several European countries, as well as with representatives of the United States and other international partners, we emphasized the urgent need to take effective measures to ensure the security of hydrocarbon transportation, including along maritime routes, in full compliance with international law.
We underscore that the Republic of Kazakhstan is not a party to any armed conflict, makes a significant contribution to global and European energy security, and ensures the uninterrupted supply of energy resources in full accordance with established international norms. Accordingly, we note that the aforementioned tankers possessed all the required permits and were equipped with the necessary identification systems.
The increasing frequency of such incidents highlights the growing risks to the functioning of international energy infrastructure. We therefore call upon our partners to engage in close cooperation to develop joint measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.
13.01.2026, 19:58 35771
KazMunayGas comments on drone attack on tanker near CPC
Depositphotos
National Company KazMunayGas (KMG) has confirmed an incident involving the tanker MATILDA near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The company's response follows media reports of a drone attack targeting two tankers carrying Kazakh oil in the vicinity of the CPC terminal.
According to KMG, the tanker MATILDA was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on January 13. The strike resulted in an explosion, though no fire followed.
The vessel is presently chartered by KazMorTransLlot (National Marine Shipping Company), a subsidiary of KMG. The tanker had been scheduled to load Kazakh crude oil at the CPC terminal on January 18, 2026.
As KMG confirmed, no crew members were injured. Preliminary assessments indicate that the vessel remains seaworthy, with no signs of any serious structural damage found during the initial inspection. A full damage assessment is currently underway.
13.01.2026, 08:20 36126
Thailand boat collision: Eight Kazakh nationals reported aboard
thairath.co.th
Citizens of Kazakhstan were among those injured when a tourist speedboat collided with a fishing vessel in the Andaman Sea off the coast of Phuket, Thailand, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eight nationals of Kazakhstan were aboard the speedboat. All injured passengers received prompt medical assistance.
Currently, three citizens of Kazakhstan are hospitalized and under medical observation. Their condition is reported as stable, and all medical expenses are being fully covered by the insurance provider. The consul remains in close contact with the citizens and is providing the necessary support," the MFA's statement reads.
09.01.2026, 20:55 72126
Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away
The third Indian student who was injured in a road traffic accident on the Almaty-Bishkek highway has passed away, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan confirmed the news.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Rahul Yadav (born on 13 March 2001), who succumbed this morning after being in ICU since 6 January 2026 following a tragic incident," the embassy stated.
08.01.2026, 19:12 81236
4 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway
A fatal road accident occurred on January 8 on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway, Qazinform News Agency learned from the North Kazakhstan regional police department.
A Toyota Camry collided with a Shacman truck, resulting in the deaths of four people - the driver of the car and three passengers..
A criminal investigation has been launched.
According to preliminary data, the Toyota Camry crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck.
The police pepartment urges strict compliance with traffic rules. Speeding, driving into the oncoming lane, and risky maneuvers can lead to serious consequences. Be attentive and protect life, a statement from police reads.
08.01.2026, 10:50 81606
Road accident near Almaty claims lives of 2 Indian students
Two Indian citizens, both students of South Kazakhstan Medical University in Shymkent, tragically lost their lives in a road accident on the highway near Almaty on January 6, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Indian Embassy in Astana confirmed that five Indian nationals - four students and one tourist - were travelling in the vehicle from Shymkent to Almaty. Unfortunately, as a result of the collision, two students died at the scene, while three others sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized in intensive care unit.
Local authorities are investigating into the circumstances of the accident.
The Indian Embassy has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and assured that it remains in close contact with the relatives of those injured.
05.01.2026, 16:10 99866
Earthquake recorded on the border of Zhambyl, Almaty regions
Underground tremors were registered 30 km north of the village of Otar, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
According to the Center’s operational data, the earthquake occurred on January 5, 2026, at 10:15 am Astana time.
The coordinates of the epicenters are 43.76° north latitude, 75.15° east longitude. MPV magnitude made 3.7 and energy class was8.8.
29.12.2025, 10:15 152066
Large fire erupts at market in Atyrau
Depositphotos
A fire broke out at one of the markets along Beybarys Avenue in Atyrau, where clothing retail stalls caught fire, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
Upon arrival, the first fire crews found that container-type retail boutiques were ablaze, with the fire threatening to spread to neighboring stalls.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of firefighters, the blaze was prevented from spreading to adjacent boutiques and was extinguished in the shortest possible time, covering an area of 500 square meters," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
