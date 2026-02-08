07.02.2026, 13:10 11801
Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route
Residents of the Kazakh capital and the Zhetysu region will soon be able to travel directly between Astana and Taldykorgan, as a new rail link is set to be launched, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The new route is being launched by Passenger Transportation JSC in cooperation with the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.
The decision was made in response to public appeals and through joint efforts with deputies of the Majilis and the relevant authorities. The main goal is to improve regional transport accessibility and meet the growing demand for passenger travel," the company’s press service said.
The launch of the direct service will allow residents to travel comfortably and safely between the capital and the region without complicated transfers. The new route is also expected to stimulate business activity, strengthen socio-economic ties, and enhance population mobility.
07.02.2026, 07:45 10976
Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, rain, and temperature swings
Unstable weather patterns will continue across Kazakhstan on February 7-9 due to the rapid movement of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.
Virtually most of the country can expect mixed precipitation of rain and snow, accompanied by snowstorms, gusty winds, and black ice over the next three days.
Heavy snow is forecast for the eastern regions at the start of the period and for the western regions toward the end. Meanwhile, the southern part of the country is expected to experience heavy snow and rain throughout the entire three-day window.
Temperatures are predicted to rise across much of Kazakhstan.
06.02.2026, 14:35 26601
Winter weather causes flight delays at Astana Airport
Astana International Airport announced on Friday flight schedule adjustments are likely due to winter weather, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Forecasters predict winter weather is to persist in parts of Kazakhstan throughout the day with snow, blizzard, black ice, patchy fog, and high wind.
Astana International Airport said it expects flight schedule adjustments due to bad weather, with 79 departing flights and 78 arriving flights scheduled for today.
As of Friday afternoon, 10 arriving flights and two departing flights were delayed, according the airport.
04.02.2026, 15:40 53841
Classical Music Evening Achieves Triumphant Success in Slovenia
Images | gov.kz
The historic Julij Betetto Hall hosted a landmark cultural event: the "In the Spirit of Beethoven" concert, organized by the Academy of Music of the University of Ljubljana in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovenia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Renowned Kazakhstani cellist and professor Eldar Saparayev, performing alongside distinguished masters from the Berlin Philharmonic and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra - Tanja Sonc, Matic Kuder, Maja Rome, Zoran Marković, Miha Mitev, and Andrej Žust - presented one of Ludwig van Beethoven's most brilliant masterpieces: the Septet in E-flat major, Op. 20.
The venue brought together members of Ljubljana’s diplomatic corps, business leaders, the academic community, prominent figures in the arts, and friends of Kazakhstan, as well as students and residents of the Slovenian capital. The evening was met with a resounding full house, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all attendees and reaffirming Kazakhstan's status as a nation with profound musical potential. Thanks to a live broadcast on Slovenia's national radio, these world-class classical performances were heard in real-time by listeners across the country.
The concert, which evoked unforgettable emotions and concluded with a prolonged standing ovation, has truly become a "spiritual bridge," attesting to the high reputation of the Kazakhstani classical music school in Europe.
04.02.2026, 11:51 53481
Kazakhstan introduces new support system for rail passengers
Images | Kazakhstan Temir Zholy
A new assistance service for passengers with disabilities has been launched at railway stations across Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
The national carrier, together with the Mainline Network Directorate, has introduced a support service that allows passengers with disabilities to request assistance in advance. The service provides help from road transport to the train carriage and back, as well as assistance throughout the station premises.
Requests for rail travel assistance can be submitted via the website bilet.railways.kz.
The service is currently available at 57 railway stations equipped with wheelchairs. If it is temporarily unavailable at a selected station, the relevant options will not appear during ticket purchase.
To request assistance, passengers are required to:
- purchase a ticket on bilet.railways.kz;
- select the "Disability" option during the booking process and enter their individual identification number (IIN) and disability certificate number;
- indicate the required types of assistance.
Available assistance options include:
- escort by station staff before departure;
- provision of a wheelchair before departure;
- escort by station staff upon arrival;
- provision of a wheelchair upon arrival.
Submitting a request in advance allows station staff to prepare ahead of time and ensure timely and comprehensive assistance at all stages of the journey.
02.02.2026, 17:14 78366
Khorgos announces brief shutdown period
Images | Depositphotos
The Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation will be temporarily closed from February 16 till March 1, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Amid the Chinese New Year celebrations in China and the temporary suspension of operations on the Chinese side of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation, the Center will be closed from February 16 to March 1, 2026," the statement said.
02.02.2026, 13:33 78651
Air Astana to launch flights to Cyprus
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana has opened ticket sales for regular flights to Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The airline will operate flights from Astana and Almaty between June and September 2026.
Flights from Astana will run from June 2 to September 5, operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The outbound journey takes 5 hours 40 minutes, while the return flight is 5 hours 5 minutes.
Flights from Almaty are scheduled between June 4 and September 6, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. The outbound flight lasts 6 hours 5 minutes, with the return flight taking 5 hours 30 minutes.
01.02.2026, 19:25 94456
Kazakh Emergencies Ministry warns of avalanche risk in mountainous areas
According to monitoring and inspections conducted by specialists of the Emergencies Ministry, snow accumulation across Kazakhstan’s mountainous areas creates conditions for avalanches, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry.
Due to unstable weather conditions, a risk of spontaneous snow avalanches remains in certain areas.
Avalanche danger persists in the south, southeast and mountains in East Kazakhstan. Residents and tourists are advised not to enter steep snow-covered slopes, as this may trigger avalanches.
The ministry stressed since the beginning of the year, four spontaneous avalanches have been recorded.
01.02.2026, 16:00 87671
Three strong solar flares occurred
Images | NASA
Three strong Class M flares have occurred on the Sun, iz.ru reports.
In the Sun, against the background of yesterday's unexpected resumption of activity, the first strong outbreaks of level M occurred since January 21. (...) Three such outbreaks have already been registered in the time interval from 5 to 8 a.m. Moscow time" the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences says.
