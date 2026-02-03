Armenian Experts View Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform as a Key Milestone for the Country’s Sustainable DevelopmentArmenian Experts View Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform as a Key Milestone for the Country’s Sustainable Development
02.02.2026, 18:08 7666
Asset Irgaliyev named Advisor to Kazakh President
Images | primeminister.kz
The corresponding Decree was published by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
By the Head of State's Decree, Asset Irgaliyev has been appointed Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.
Asset Irgaliyev was born on June 18, 1986. Education: University of Nottingham, University of York,International Business School, Sweden, Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics, and Prognosis - KIMEP. Since February 2025: Chairman, Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
02.02.2026, 11:18 8491
Kazakhstan sets up new body to strengthen anti-money laundering measures
Head of State has signed an order to set up an interdepartmental working group under the President’s Executive Office for countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds obtained through criminal means, financing of terrorism, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Interdepartmental Working Group is led by the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for Legal Affairs. It also includes the Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring, who serves as the Deputy Head of the Interdepartmental Working Group, and Head of the Department for Work with Financial Monitoring Entities of the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Secretary of the Interdepartmental Working Group.
The main objectives of the Interdepartmental Working Group are:
- Creating conditions for the development and implementation of state policy in the field of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons;
- Supporting the improvement of the system of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons;
- Promoting the strengthening of international cooperation in the field of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons;
- Facilitating the adoption and implementation by the Republic of Kazakhstan of international legal obligations in the field of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons, with the consideration of national interests;
- Other tasks assigned by acts of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
31.01.2026, 14:55 67556
Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026
Kazakhstan has assumed the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) this year, Qazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin opened the first meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Council in Moscow.
Addressing Council members and representatives of observer states, Serik Zhumangarin revealed the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 2026.
He said the President of Kazakhstan outlined the following key areas for 2026. It is suggested to focus on introducing artificial intelligence tools across economic sectors, using the Union’s logistics potential, digitalization of industry and agriculture, removing barriers in mutual trade and expanding trade and economic cooperation with third countries.
He emphasized only 42 out of 77 approved common processes have been implemented so far.
Full integration of information systems of authorized bodies is needed to ensure free movement of goods within the Union.
31.01.2026, 12:30 67806
Education, science, culture, and innovation defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution
According to the draft new Constitution, Kazakhstan recognizes the development of human capital, education, science, and innovation as a strategic direction of state activity, Qazinform News Agency reports.
These areas are defined as essential for Kazakhstan’s future development.
In today’s rapidly changing world, where technology reshapes global paradigms, people become the main resource.
The emerging "knowledge economy" is becoming the driver of transformation worldwide.
By enshrining the course toward human capital development in the Constitution, Kazakhstan aims to position itself at the forefront of global progress.
The development of science gives a powerful boost to technological advancement, creates new markets, attracts investment, and raises overall prosperity.
Besides, it reflects the country’s commitment to invest in people, strengthen education, and continuously improve the quality of the nation.
The new Constitution also protects intellectual property rights, aligning with international legal practices.
Noteworthy, the focus on science and innovation reflects the nation’s readiness for positive change and a shift toward new values.
31.01.2026, 09:15 68041
Final decision on new Constitution to be made by citizens at referendum - President
Images | Akorda
The Head of State was briefed on Friday on the results of the Constitutional Commission’s work, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Elvira Azimova, Chair of the Constitutional Commission and Chairperson of the Constitutional Court; Erlan Karin, Deputy Chair of the Constitutional Commission and State Counselor; and Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Member of the Constitutional Commission and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on legal issues.
Elvira Azimova reported that, following deliberations during the Commission’s recent meetings, a conceptually new text of the Constitution has been developed.
The Commission members noted that the content of the new preamble and numerous articles and sections entail a significant modernization of the entire constitutional model, enhancing political and social institutions, and strengthening mechanisms for protecting citizens' rights and freedoms. In this regard, the Commission members expressed the view that this draft should be considered a draft of a new Constitution and proposed its publication for nationwide discussion. For its part, the Constitutional Commission will continue its work on the draft of the new Supreme Law.
As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, the Constitutional Commission has completed a large-scale undertaking.
The Head of State highlighted the importance of nationwide public engagement in reviewing the draft of the new Constitution.
30.01.2026, 18:35 92631
Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate
Kazakhstan plans to publish the draft of the new version of the Constitution in Egemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspapers, as well as the official website of the Constitutional Court for public debate, Elvira Azimova, Chair of the Constitutional Court and Commission, announced on Friday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Azimova said the new Constitution preserves the fundamental basis of statehood, including the immutability of the unitary state system, inviolability of territorial integrity, equality before the law. These concepts will be enriched with new content and modern guarantees, she added.
The Constitutional Commission chair stressed that the issue is not the volume of legal amendments, but their substantive content.
The new Constitution is based on a human-centered model of the state, in which the individual, their rights, freedoms, and dignity are recognized as the highest value and the main guideline of state policy. It also reflects principles deeply rooted in the people’s traditional values, historical experience, and notions of justice, responsibility, and social solidarity. The development of effective social and political institutions, accountability of government, and the strengthening of mechanisms to protect the rights and freedoms of every citizen are envisaged, she noted.
According to Azimova, this draft of the Basic Law should essentially be regarded not as a package of amendments, but as a new Constitution.
30.01.2026, 18:20 92171
Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court to have final say on international rulings
Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court, outlined the clauses governing the Court’s activities under the proposed draft of the Basic Law during the sixth session of the Constitutional Commission on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, the provisions related to the Constitutional Court are mainly in Section 7. The provisions regulating the composition of the Court, the judges' tenure, and its overall mandate have remained largely unchanged.
The Constitutional Court is being granted specific powers. At the beginning of my speech, I mentioned the Court's function of issuing judicial opinions. In addition thereto, the Court will be empowered to verify whether the execution of rulings by international organizations and their bodies aligns with the Constitution. On such matters, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Chair of the Qurultay, at least one-fifth of the total number of Qurultay deputies, the Prime Minister, and the Prosecutor General may petition the Constitutional Court," Nurmukhanov stated.
30.01.2026, 17:07 93441
Kazakhstan Assumes Chairmanship in the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone
Tell a friend
During the meeting, Kazakhstan officially assumed chairmanship functions for 2026. In addition, the parties discussed joint work in 2025 and plans for the current year, including closer coordination within the framework of the United Nations.
The delegation of Kazakhstan, as Chairman, noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary since the signing (in 2006) of the Treaty in Semipalatinsk and stressed the importance of close cooperation within key fora in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation, including the Review Conferences of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. (TPNW).
Commemorative events are also planned during this year by the foreign ministries of the Central Asian states.
30.01.2026, 15:10 87756
Bektenov Inspects the Implementation of President’s Instructions to Strengthen Energy Security and Develop Coal-fired Generation in Pavlodar Region
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, during a working trip to the Pavlodar Region, inspected the implementation of the President’s instructions aimed at strengthening energy security, developing coal-fired generation, and commissioning new capacities to meet the growing needs of the economy and the population. Special attention was paid to the reliability of life-support facilities and the introduction of digital solutions in the energy and coal-mining sectors, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the trip, Olzhas Bektenov familiarized himself with the development of the region’s energy infrastructure. Pavlodar Region is a flagship in electricity production and development. In 2025, the region generated 42% of the national electricity output. Using the example of a number of energy facilities in Ekibastuz-specifically Ekibastuz GRES-1, Ekibastuz GRES-2, and the coal mine of Bogatyr Komir-current performance indicators and prospects for further development of the energy complex were reviewed.
At the site of the country’s largest solid-fuel power plant, Ekibastuz GRES-1 named after Bolat Nurzhanov, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of modernization. The ongoing reconstruction of the fuel supply system and the construction of a new smokestack with subsequent dismantling of the old one are among the key elements for improving the reliability of energy supply in the region.
Projects for the development of generation and grid infrastructure in the region were also presented, including the reconstruction of power unit No. 7 at Aksu GRES with a capacity of 325 MW, the modernization of individual energy sources, as well as the elaboration of new projects based on modern technologies and the development of alternative energy.
According to Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov, Kazakhstan plans to commission about 2.6 GW of new capacity this year, including gas projects totaling 2,427.6 MW and renewable energy projects totaling 245.8 MW. In total, 13 projects will be implemented, including the Tekeli energy complex, the Atyrau CHP plant, combined-cycle gas turbine units in Turkestan Region and the city of Almaty, among others.
Akim of Pavlodar Region Asain Baikhanov reported on the progress of the 2025-2026 heating season. At energy facilities, repairs were carried out on 46 units of major equipment, and 37.1 km of heating networks were modernized, which made it possible to ensure the normal operation of heat supply systems and reduce the level of wear by 1.5%.
At the construction site of Ekibastuz GRES-2, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the station’s expansion and reconstruction project. At present, the installed capacity is 1 GW. The construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 will increase the station’s electric capacity to 2.1 GW. Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energy, Kairat Maksutov, reported that commissioning is scheduled for September 2028 (power unit No. 3) and September 2030 (power unit No. 4), respectively. The total investment volume for the expansion project exceeds 1.2 trillion tenge.
Regarding the GRES-3 construction project, it was noted that the creation of new coal-fired generation with a total capacity of 2.64 GW is planned, based on "clean coal" technology with phased commissioning of capacities.
At the National Kurultai, the Head of State emphasized that issues of energy self-sufficiency must be considered an important part of state policy. The launch of additional power units at GRES-2 and the start of construction of GRES-3 are a signal for the entire economy. We are gradually moving toward eliminating the energy deficit and providing the necessary power capacities for both our businesses and investors," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The Prime Minister also familiarized himself with the process of open-pit coal mining at the Bogatyr Komir mine-one of the largest open pits in the world, with an area of more than 43 km² and a depth exceeding 300 meters. The enterprise operates two open pits-"Bogatyr" and "Severny." At present, the implementation of the stage of automation of production processes is almost complete. The next stage of development in this direction is the application of artificial intelligence capabilities. Within this framework, two AI-enabled projects are planned: "Freight Flow Optimizer" and "Mining Operations Planning."
Today, Bogatyr Komir is one of the leading coal-mining assets in the country, accounting for 38% of Kazakhstan’s total coal production. Reserves are estimated at more than 2.3 billion tons, ensuring long-term supply stability. Chief Executive Officer Evgeny Masternak informed about plans to increase production volumes. Currently, the total production capacity of the Bogatyr and Severny open pits is 42 million tons of coal per year. The target for 2026 is 45.2 million tons, and by 2032 it is planned to reach 56.5 million tons. It was noted that over the next seven years, approximately 360 billion tenge will be invested in new construction, equipment procurement, reconstruction, modernization, and repairs.
The Prime Minister was also informed about digital solutions already implemented at the enterprise, including the Blast Maker software and hardware complex for designing drilling and blasting operations, automated dispatch control systems, electricity metering systems, and driver vigilance monitoring systems for mining dump trucks.
A number of innovations are also planned for implementation in the period 2026-2030:
- the freight flow optimization module will contribute to prompt coal shipment and reduce idle time of railcars and equipment;
- the locomotive driver vigilance monitoring system is aimed at increasing safety and reducing the risk of incidents caused by the human factor;
- the "Autonomous Loading" solution will ensure remote control of the blending and loading machine;
- the MES system for auxiliary equipment will make it possible to see equipment operation and plan fulfillment in real time, simplifying production control and management.
In accordance with the President’s instructions on using the country’s coal potential as a strategic resource, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of introducing modern technologies and enhancing industrial safety. The Head of State also set the task of granting the development of coal-fired generation the status of a national project. According to the Ministry of Energy, work in this direction is already underway. The project will include about 7.6 GW of coal-fired generation, with priority given to modern solutions based on "clean coal" technology and compliance with environmental legislation. To cover growing consumption, about 2.6 GW of capacity is planned to be commissioned in 2026, and about 1 GW in 2027. Thus, by the end of the first quarter of next year, full coverage of the economy’s electricity needs is expected, and by the end of the year, a surplus of about 1.3 billion kWh will be ensured.
Following the visit to the energy facilities in Ekibastuz, the Prime Minister instructed that the modernization of Ekibastuz GRES-1 be completed within the established сроки, the construction and timely commissioning of power units No. 3 and No. 4 at Ekibastuz GRES-2 be ensured, and assistance be provided in the implementation of the investment plans of Bogatyr Komir.
