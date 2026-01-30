Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation

Tell a friend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Poland. During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to political cooperation, trade and economic interaction, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties, were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Kazakhstan views Poland as an important political and economic partner within the European Union and is interested in further expanding bilateral cooperation," emphasized Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov.





In turn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner of Poland in Central Asia and expressed readiness to develop cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.





The diplomats paid special attention to the trade and economic agenda, noting the significant potential for further expansion of mutual trade and investment. In particular, bilateral trade volume amounted to 1.1 billion US dollars in the first 11 months of 2025 (+6%), including exports of 496.3 million US dollars (+10.2%) and imports of 605.9 million US dollars (+2.7%). Approximately 150 Polish companies operate in Kazakhstan. Since 2005, the gross inflow of investments from Poland into Kazakhstan has exceeded 600 million US dollars. Priority areas of bilateral cooperation include energy, transport, logistics, agriculture, education, and IT.





The parties also reviewed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which serves as a key mechanism for advancing trade and economic cooperation.





In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on current international and regional issues, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation within multilateral frameworks and international organizations.