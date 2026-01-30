Implementation of Almaty Airport’s Investment Plans Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC Madiyar Sultanbek held a meeting with Goker Kose, President of Almaty International Airport JSC, during which issues related to the implementation of investment plans for the development of the country’s largest aviation hub were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties reviewed the current status of projects aimed at expanding airport infrastructure, increasing capacity, and improving the quality of passenger and cargo services. It was noted that TAV Airports, the operator of Almaty International Airport, participates in the work of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in observer status.





Within the framework of the meeting, information was presented on the strategic priorities of Almaty Airport as a key hub for international and regional air transportation. During the meeting, Goker Kose presented the current vision for the development of Almaty International Airport, outlined the key stages of the investment program, and addressed practical issues related to the phased implementation of projects, infrastructure load, and further capacity expansion. Particular attention was paid to ensuring sustainable growth of passenger and cargo traffic and improving the airport’s operational efficiency.





Deputy Minister Kuantyrov noted that projects in the field of aviation infrastructure require a balanced approach, taking into account the country’s long-term transport priorities, investors’ interests, and the sustainable development of the urban environment. According to him, the state considers such initiatives an important element in forming a competitive transport system and is ready for further dialogue on issues related to creating predictable conditions for the implementation of investment decisions.





Following the discussion, the parties confirmed their interest in further interaction and coordination of actions to support Almaty Airport’s investment initiatives. It was emphasized that the development of aviation infrastructure is regarded as one of the key factors for increasing Kazakhstan’s transit potential, boosting business activity, and integrating the country into international logistics and tourism routes.