29.01.2026, 19:18 14056
Implementation of Almaty Airport’s Investment Plans Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC Madiyar Sultanbek held a meeting with Goker Kose, President of Almaty International Airport JSC, during which issues related to the implementation of investment plans for the development of the country’s largest aviation hub were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties reviewed the current status of projects aimed at expanding airport infrastructure, increasing capacity, and improving the quality of passenger and cargo services. It was noted that TAV Airports, the operator of Almaty International Airport, participates in the work of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in observer status.
Within the framework of the meeting, information was presented on the strategic priorities of Almaty Airport as a key hub for international and regional air transportation. During the meeting, Goker Kose presented the current vision for the development of Almaty International Airport, outlined the key stages of the investment program, and addressed practical issues related to the phased implementation of projects, infrastructure load, and further capacity expansion. Particular attention was paid to ensuring sustainable growth of passenger and cargo traffic and improving the airport’s operational efficiency.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov noted that projects in the field of aviation infrastructure require a balanced approach, taking into account the country’s long-term transport priorities, investors’ interests, and the sustainable development of the urban environment. According to him, the state considers such initiatives an important element in forming a competitive transport system and is ready for further dialogue on issues related to creating predictable conditions for the implementation of investment decisions.
Following the discussion, the parties confirmed their interest in further interaction and coordination of actions to support Almaty Airport’s investment initiatives. It was emphasized that the development of aviation infrastructure is regarded as one of the key factors for increasing Kazakhstan’s transit potential, boosting business activity, and integrating the country into international logistics and tourism routes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.01.2026, 21:06 12806
Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Poland. During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to political cooperation, trade and economic interaction, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties, were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan views Poland as an important political and economic partner within the European Union and is interested in further expanding bilateral cooperation," emphasized Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov.
In turn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner of Poland in Central Asia and expressed readiness to develop cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.
The diplomats paid special attention to the trade and economic agenda, noting the significant potential for further expansion of mutual trade and investment. In particular, bilateral trade volume amounted to 1.1 billion US dollars in the first 11 months of 2025 (+6%), including exports of 496.3 million US dollars (+10.2%) and imports of 605.9 million US dollars (+2.7%). Approximately 150 Polish companies operate in Kazakhstan. Since 2005, the gross inflow of investments from Poland into Kazakhstan has exceeded 600 million US dollars. Priority areas of bilateral cooperation include energy, transport, logistics, agriculture, education, and IT.
The parties also reviewed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which serves as a key mechanism for advancing trade and economic cooperation.
In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on current international and regional issues, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation within multilateral frameworks and international organizations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 20:46 13516
Kazakhstan and Poland Aim to Expand Bilateral Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski, who arrived in Astana to participate in political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed key issues related to deepening Kazakh-Polish partnership in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on current international and regional developments.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that Poland is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners within the European Union. In this regard, it was emphasized that diplomatic relations between the two countries span 34 years, while their historical roots and ties go back much further.
For his part, Deputy Minister Zajączkowski reaffirmed Warsaw’s commitment to the consistent strengthening of cooperation with Astana, highlighting the importance of maintaining the high level of Kazakh-Polish relations.
The sides exchanged views on trade, economic and investment cooperation and discussed the schedule of bilateral events planned for 2026.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing a substantive dialogue aimed at enhancing comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 20:00 13776
Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to French Senators
Tell a friend
A meeting was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France with members of the Senate of the French Parliament, representing the Senate Friendship Group "France-Central Asia", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Gulsara Arystankulova briefed the French side on the constitutional reforms announced by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the Fifth Session of the National Kurultai. Particular emphasis was placed on the key areas of reform, including the transition to a unicameral parliament, the establishment of the office of Vice President, and the creation of the "Halyk Kenesi" (People’s Council) institution.
The French senators described the proposed reforms as an ambitious initiative and underscored their importance for Kazakhstan’s long-term sustainable development. They also expressed strong interest in further strengthening interparliamentary cooperation.
In addition, the senators noted the significance they attach to the political reforms and socio-political processes underway in Kazakhstan, emphasizing that they closely monitor the implementation of the country’s strategic development priorities and innovative political initiatives.
Both sides highlighted the dynamic development of Kazakh-French relations and reaffirmed their commitment to continued constructive cooperation, including within the framework of the "France-Central Asia" Friendship Group.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 18:27 14661
Tunisia Expressed Support for Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy Initiatives
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador non-resident of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Tunisia Anuarbek Akhmetov presented copies of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Noting his warm memories of Kazakhstan, the Tunisian Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed hope for the further comprehensive strengthening of relations between the two countries.
A.Akhmetov thanked the Minister for his warm wishes and noted that he would make every effort to take cooperation to a qualitatively new level.
During the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in intensifying bilateral political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation.
Regarding the two countries interactions in multilateral formats, M.Nafti noted that "the Tunisian party will continue to support the initiatives of fraternal Kazakhstan within the framework of the UN, OIC, and other international organizations".
Particular attention was paid to the issues of interaction between the business communities of the two countries, as well as the possibilities of implementing joint projects in priority sectors of the economy.
At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and intensify bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 16:30 14946
Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation Issues Discussed in Amman
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with the Director of the Department of Asia and Oceania of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Muhammad Abu Wendi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation, expressing satisfaction with the high and dynamically developing level of Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation.
Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements previously reached at the level of Heads of the states, including in the trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The importance of launching direct air services and expanding cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, phosphate sector, transport infrastructure, and digital technologies was underscored. In addition, the need for institutionalization and further development of political dialogue, including through the resumption of political consultations, was noted.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Jordanian side for the constructive dialogue and close cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), including the anticipated ratification of the Charter of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), as well as for its support of joint humanitarian initiatives, such as cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the launch of the Global Initiative to Strengthen Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for providing substantive and practical content to the bilateral agenda, in particular the intention to hold a Trade Mission of Kazakhstan to Jordan in 2026, as well as the possibility of holding inter-ministerial consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, convening the next meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, and implementing other joint activities, including in the cultural and humanitarian fields.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain regular contacts and close cooperation aimed at the steady development of bilateral cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 13:20 10971
Trust in judicial system rises to 63.2% - Supreme Court Chairman
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev, who reported about the results of administration of justice in 2025 and plans for upcoming period, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
According to Aslambek Mergaliyev, 98.8% of judicial acts have not been amended by higher judicial authorities.
4,500 acts of administrative authorities and officials were declared unlawful, which proves that thanks to systemic measures within administrative justice, the protection of citizens’ rights in disputes with government agencies has improved.
The share of conciliation procedures applied in civil cases amounted to 45.9%, and in administrative cases reached 11.8%. The number of administrative offense cases decreased by 11.8% (from 500,000 to 441,000).
As a result of the amnesty act, courts released 583 individuals from punishment, more than 5,000 convicts - from further serving their sentences, and reduced the terms of punishment for 9,200 citizens.
The share of refusals to authorize detention increased from 25.7% to 37.5%. House arrest was applied twice as frequently as detention, increasing from 2,786 to 5,019 cases. This was facilitated by the expanded use of electronic bracelets (from 954 to 2,283 individuals), which helps reduce budget expenditures and maintain the social ties of those under investigation.
Cassation courts have seen high demand: over six months, more than 16,200 complaints and appeals were filed, compared to 9,800 submitted to the Supreme Court during the same period in 2025. The share of judicial acts revised through cassation courts increased: in civil cases - from 3% to 18%, and in criminal cases - from 8% to 28%.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, the level of absolute trust in the judicial system has risen over three years from 55.2% in 2023 to 63.2% at present.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 20:51 47786
Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund: Kazakhstan's Contribution to Food Security in the Middle East
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev met with Director of the Middle East Center for Economics and Finance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF CEF) Sami Ben Naceur, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current trends and challenges in the global economy, and discussed pressing issues related to ensuring sustainable economic growth and food security amid global instability.
During the discussion, the Kazakh side presented the country's potential in the agro-industrial complex, food exports, and ensuring stable supplies of agricultural goods, noting Kazakhstan's growing role as a reliable partner in food security.
Particular attention was paid to the possibility of holding a joint expert event in Kuwait dedicated to food security issues and the contribution of Kazakhstan to ensuring food sustainability in the Middle East, including Kuwait.
The parties expressed mutual interest in developing cooperation, continuing expert dialogue, and exploring possible formats for interaction with the participation of relevant agencies and international organizations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.01.2026, 19:42 41531
Issues of Cooperation within International Organizations Discussed in Amman
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with the Director of the Department of International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ali Al-Basoul at the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan expressed his gratitude to the Jordanian side for its consistent support for Kazakhstan's initiatives at the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Organization for Food Security, and other multilateral formats, as well as for its constructive cooperation on issues of institutional development of international mechanisms.
In addition, the Kazakh Ambassador briefed his counterpart on the main outcomes of the 5th session of the National Kurultai of Kazakhstan, which considered key areas for the country's further development, including large-scale political and constitutional reforms.
The collocutors confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening coordination through international organizations, including mutual support for candidates and initiatives of the two countries in multilateral forums.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue close coordination and deepen cooperation through international organizations in a spirit of partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
29.01.2026, 16:30Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation Issues Discussed in Amman 29.01.2026, 18:2714461Tunisia Expressed Support for Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy Initiatives 29.01.2026, 19:1813856Implementation of Almaty Airport’s Investment Plans Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 29.01.2026, 20:0013576Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to French Senators 29.01.2026, 20:4613316Kazakhstan and Poland Aim to Expand Bilateral Cooperation 23.01.2026, 19:01103336The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket 23.01.2026, 16:2592821Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the OSCE 23.01.2026, 12:1292341The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan Has Opened in Mexico City 23.01.2026, 11:23Leaders of Six Countries Announced the Convening of a High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in Jordan in 202692306Leaders of Six Countries Announced the Convening of a High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in Jordan in 2026 23.01.2026, 17:2692196Development of Kazakh-Serbian Cooperation Discussed in Belgrade 31.12.2025, 18:20176511Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20170656Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10169746New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54167081Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 02.01.2026, 15:45160926The scientist warned about a set of magnetic storms in 2026