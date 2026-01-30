Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to French Senators

Tell a friend

A meeting was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France with members of the Senate of the French Parliament, representing the Senate Friendship Group "France-Central Asia", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Gulsara Arystankulova briefed the French side on the constitutional reforms announced by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the Fifth Session of the National Kurultai. Particular emphasis was placed on the key areas of reform, including the transition to a unicameral parliament, the establishment of the office of Vice President, and the creation of the "Halyk Kenesi" (People’s Council) institution.





The French senators described the proposed reforms as an ambitious initiative and underscored their importance for Kazakhstan’s long-term sustainable development. They also expressed strong interest in further strengthening interparliamentary cooperation.





In addition, the senators noted the significance they attach to the political reforms and socio-political processes underway in Kazakhstan, emphasizing that they closely monitor the implementation of the country’s strategic development priorities and innovative political initiatives.





Both sides highlighted the dynamic development of Kazakh-French relations and reaffirmed their commitment to continued constructive cooperation, including within the framework of the "France-Central Asia" Friendship Group.