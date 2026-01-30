Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation Issues Discussed in Amman

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with the Director of the Department of Asia and Oceania of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Muhammad Abu Wendi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation, expressing satisfaction with the high and dynamically developing level of Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation.





Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements previously reached at the level of Heads of the states, including in the trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The importance of launching direct air services and expanding cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, phosphate sector, transport infrastructure, and digital technologies was underscored. In addition, the need for institutionalization and further development of political dialogue, including through the resumption of political consultations, was noted.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Jordanian side for the constructive dialogue and close cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), including the anticipated ratification of the Charter of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), as well as for its support of joint humanitarian initiatives, such as cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the launch of the Global Initiative to Strengthen Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law.





During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for providing substantive and practical content to the bilateral agenda, in particular the intention to hold a Trade Mission of Kazakhstan to Jordan in 2026, as well as the possibility of holding inter-ministerial consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, convening the next meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, and implementing other joint activities, including in the cultural and humanitarian fields.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain regular contacts and close cooperation aimed at the steady development of bilateral cooperation.