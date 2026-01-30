Tunisia Expressed Support for Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy Initiatives

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador non-resident of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Tunisia Anuarbek Akhmetov presented copies of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Noting his warm memories of Kazakhstan, the Tunisian Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed hope for the further comprehensive strengthening of relations between the two countries.





A.Akhmetov thanked the Minister for his warm wishes and noted that he would make every effort to take cooperation to a qualitatively new level.





During the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in intensifying bilateral political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation.





Regarding the two countries interactions in multilateral formats, M.Nafti noted that "the Tunisian party will continue to support the initiatives of fraternal Kazakhstan within the framework of the UN, OIC, and other international organizations".





Particular attention was paid to the issues of interaction between the business communities of the two countries, as well as the possibilities of implementing joint projects in priority sectors of the economy.





At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and intensify bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.