New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan

254 children were born in Kazakhstan's maternity hospitals during the New Year celebrations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Healthcare.





The births were split exactly down the middle: 127 boys and 127 girls. Twins were born in the Aktobe region.





The highest number of newborns, 29, was recorded in the Turkistan region. Shymkent had 24 births, followed by Astana with 22 and Almaty with 21.





It is noteworthy that 11 girls and 11 boys were born in Astana.