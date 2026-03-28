During the Nauryz Celebrations, Europeans are Discovering Kazakhstan More Closely

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The celebration of Nauryz - the spring festival symbolizing renewal, unity, and prosperity - kicked off in London at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Kazakhstan presented a large-scale cultural and informational programme that generated strong interest among the international business community and the Bank’s staff, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Kazakh stand showcased national souvenirs, publications on the renewed format of Nauryznama celebrations, and materials highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage, as well as its tourism and investment potential. A cultural programme featuring elements of traditional art became a vibrant highlight of the event.





Opening remarks were delivered by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, who congratulated guests on the occasion and emphasized the significant investment potential of Central Asian countries. It was noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Bank continues to demonstrate steady growth: total investments have approached €1 billion, with figures in 2024 tripling compared to 2023.





The festivities continued on 21 March with a roundtable at the University of Cambridge, bringing together Ambassadors, diplomats from Central Asia and the Caucasus, and members of the academic community. In her remarks, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom, D. Kurmasheva, highlighted the historical depth of Kazakh-British relations, noting that British investors were instrumental in the early development of Kazakhstan’s mining industry, particularly through projects such as Spassky Copper Mine Limited.





This partnership continues to thrive today, spanning strategic sectors including critical minerals, green technologies, and digitalisation. Particular attention was given to the country’s investment potential and ongoing political reforms, including the recent referendum and a new Constitution.





Nauryz reminds us that our true strength lies in unity - in acting together as one region with shared goals and direction," the Minister-Counsellor noted in her address. The roundtable concluded with an engaging Q&A session that evolved into a meaningful and inspiring dialogue.





The festive atmosphere continued at the University of Cambridge with a concert, where the sound of the dombra transported guests to the Kazakh steppe. A particularly memorable performance was the song Ainalayin, performed by a representative of the Kazakh diaspora. Guests also enjoyed traditional Central Asian cuisine and an exhibition of Kazakh souvenirs, showing keen interest in the country’s culture and modern development.





Another key venue for the celebrations was University College London (UCL), where students from Central Asian countries organised an open event for the international student community. National dishes, music, dance, and a warm atmosphere of hospitality attracted a wide audience and contributed to the promotion of Kazakh culture.





The celebrations concluded on 22 March with a gathering of the Kazakh diaspora in the United Kingdom, organised with the support of the Kazakh Cultural Centre. Around 200 guests, including members of the diaspora and Embassy staff, took part in traditional games such as asyk atu and arkan tartu, enjoyed Nauryz kozhe, and experienced national dances, immersing themselves in the spirit of their cultural heritage.





The celebration of Nauryz in the United Kingdom became a vivid example of Kazakhstan’s successful cultural diplomacy. These events not only strengthened ties within the diaspora but also significantly increased interest among London’s political, business, and academic circles in modern Kazakhstan - a country with a rich heritage and a dynamic future.