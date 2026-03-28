Qatar’s Shura Council Highly Commends the Outcomes of the Referendum in Kazakhstan

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The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev held a meeting with the Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to enhancing interparliamentary dialogue, as well as expanding trade, economic, and investment ties.





The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the outcomes of the national referendum on the draft new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, emphasizing its importance for the country’s institutional development and the continued improvement of public administration.





For his part, the Qatari side noted that the referendum results clearly demonstrate broad public support for the ongoing reform agenda and expressed confidence that the updated constitutional framework will serve as a solid foundation for sustainable development and more effective state institutions.





The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to implementing all agreements reached following high-level reciprocal visits.





They also highlighted that the traditionally friendly relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar, based on mutual respect and support, continue to strengthen and gain new momentum and substance.





The interlocutors further exchanged views on key regional and international issues, underscoring the importance of resolving differences through political and diplomatic means as the most effective path toward ensuring peace and stability.