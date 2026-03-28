Nauryz Сelebrated in Hanoi

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A cultural festival dedicated to the spring renewal holiday Nauryz was held in Ha Noi. The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Hanoi College of Trade and Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Nauryz is one of the most important traditional holidays in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, symbolizing the beginning of the new year, the renewal of nature, and harmony between humans and the surrounding world. On this day, people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, strengthening friendship and mutual understanding.





The festival in Ha Noi served as a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Guests enjoyed national music and dance performances, traditional cuisine, as well as national games and interactive cultural programs.





As part of the festival, elements of traditional life, crafts, and national costumes were presented, reflecting the unique identity and centuries-old traditions of the fellow Turkic peoples. Particular attention was given to promoting cultural diversity and strengthening humanitarian ties between the countries.





In his speech, Kanat Tumysh, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Vietnam, informed participants about modern approaches to celebrating Nauryz in accordance with the "Nauryznama" concept, which provides for a ten-day series of thematic events aimed at reviving traditions, promoting national values, and strengthening social unity.





It was noted that the idea of renewal, which lies at the heart of the Nauryz holiday, is of particular importance as a factor in social development, strengthening solidarity, and building a harmonious society.





The event concluded with traditional Nauryz kozhe and dishes of Kazakh national cuisine. Trinh Thi Thu Ha, Rector of the Hanoi College of Trade and Tourism emphasized that such events contribute to the development of cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and friendly relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Vietnam.





The Nauryz festival in Hanoi became a vivid symbol of unity, spring renewal, and international cooperation.