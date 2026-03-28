Compatriots in Switzerland Gathered to Celebrate Nauryz

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On the occasion of Nauryz, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Swiss Confederation, jointly with the Kazakh-Swiss Association "Birlik", organized a festive event that brought together representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and compatriots residing in various cantons of Switzerland, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador Kairat Sarzhanov highlighted the significance of Nauryz as a symbol of renewal, unity, and creation, reflecting the values of harmony, continuity, and sustainable development of society. Particular attention was given to the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution following the recent nationwide referendum, which marked an important step in further strengthening the state’s legal system, developing democratic institutions, and expanding the rights and freedoms of citizens.





It was also emphasized that abroad, the preservation of cultural identity, respect for national traditions, and the native language continue to serve as a unifying factor for compatriots. In this regard, the important role of the "Birlik" association in strengthening ties within the Kazakh diaspora, as well as in preserving national customs and traditions, was noted.





During the event, the International Association of Turkic-Speaking Teachers presented initiatives aimed at promoting the Kazakh language among compatriots abroad. In particular, a children’s book "Shakhmatshy Konzhyk" was introduced as part of the cultural and educational project "Tatti Ertegi".





The festive program included concert performances featuring national music, songs, and dances that reflect the richness of Kazakh culture. Guests also took part in interactive games and experienced the traditions of Kazakh hospitality at a dastarkhan with national dishes.





The event became an important platform for strengthening cultural ties and interethnic dialogue and received positive feedback from participants, reaffirming the importance of preserving cultural identity and unity.