This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Compatriots in Switzerland Gathered to Celebrate Nauryz
relevant news
Kazakhstani students in Izmir celebrated Nauryz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
During the Nauryz Celebrations, Europeans are Discovering Kazakhstan More Closely
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nauryz Celebration was Held in Vienna
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Four Days of Cultural Diplomacy in London
Nauryz reminds us that our true strength lies in unity - in acting together as one region with shared goals and direction," the Minister-Counsellor noted in her address. The roundtable concluded with an engaging Q&A session that evolved into a meaningful and inspiring dialogue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nauryz Celebration Held in Seoul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nauryz Сelebrated in Hanoi
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nauryz Celebrated for the First Time in Kenya
Today, March 21, holds a special place in the 'Nauryznama' calendar as the Day of Solidarity. This is the spirit that Kazakhstan strives to project on the world stage, reaffirming our commitment to resolving disputes and conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means while respecting the norms of international law and the UN Charter," Ambassador Sadykov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Times Square in New York Hosted Nauryz Celebration
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
27.03.2026, 09:14Compatriots in Switzerland Gathered to Celebrate Nauryz 27.03.2026, 19:5015146Kazakhstani students in Izmir celebrated Nauryz 27.03.2026, 10:1514821Nauryz Сelebrated in Hanoi 27.03.2026, 11:1114286Nauryz Celebration Held in Seoul 27.03.2026, 12:1413881Four Days of Cultural Diplomacy in London 21.03.2026, 22:33184221The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 21.03.2026, 09:00173766Kazakhstan’s Initiative to Establish a Water Organization was Presented at the United Nations 21.03.2026, 11:54The Results of the Referendum on the Adoption of the New Constitution of Kazakhstan were Announced at the OSCE Meeting in Vienna173011The Results of the Referendum on the Adoption of the New Constitution of Kazakhstan were Announced at the OSCE Meeting in Vienna 22.03.2026, 06:15168886World leaders congratulate President Tokayev and all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz 23.03.2026, 17:42Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East - Tokayev136551Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East - Tokayev 18.03.2026, 20:24194331Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy 17.03.2026, 20:18189886President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 18.03.2026, 19:20186786Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria 21.03.2026, 22:33184221The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 20.03.2026, 21:24182731The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava