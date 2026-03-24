23.03.2026, 17:42 30191
Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East - Tokayev
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During the meeting, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to developing traditionally close and brotherly relations and to further strengthening cooperation with the United Arab Emirates across a wide range of areas of mutual interest. He also noted the alignment of the two countries’ positions on key international issues, Akorda reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing bombardments by Iran targeting the UAE. He recalled that Kazakhstan was among the first countries to condemn armed attacks on the country’s civilian infrastructure, a position that was also conveyed during his telephone conversation with President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East, calls for an end to escalation and violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and other Gulf states not involved in the conflict, and advocates for a transition to a diplomatic resolution of the crisis. The President also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness, in a spirit of goodwill, to provide a platform for peace negotiations, should the need arise.
Ambassador Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, as well as respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the UAE and all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
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22.03.2026, 06:15 63176
World leaders congratulate President Tokayev and all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received congratulatory telegrams from heads of states and international organizations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
In his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the high level of cooperation between the two countries.
Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are characterized by a comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop fruitfully for the benefit of our friendly peoples and in the interests of strengthening security and stability in the Eurasian region," the telegram reads.
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated the Head of State and all Kazakhstani citizens on the holiday of Nauryz, wishing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev splendid health and success in his work.
Last year, I met with you twice, and we reached significant agreements on the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, which has propelled the China-Kazakhstan comprehensive strategic partnership into a new phase of accelerated development. I am ready to join forces with you to deepen mutual political trust, strengthen comprehensive cooperation, and advance the building of the China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future toward further deepening and practical implementation," wrote the Chinese leader.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev believes that this ancient holiday serves to strengthen relations between the two countries and rightfully holds a special place in the hearts of the Uzbek and Kazakh peoples.
I am convinced that thanks to the intensification of our highest-level dialogue and joint efforts, the strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, based on mutual respect and support, will continue to steadily reach a qualitatively new level," the telegram states.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev success in his state duties and peace and development to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.
May this spring holiday, which embodies the greatness of our culture and embodies the best traditions, continue to strengthen the friendship between our peoples and bring prosperity," the telegram noted.
President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan also sent his warm wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.
I am confident that Tajik-Kazakh relations of friendship, strategic partnership, and allied cooperation, in the spirit of the finest traditions of this ancient holiday, will continue to develop and strengthen, further enriched with new practical content for the benefit of our peoples," wrote the Head of State of Tajikistan.
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his best wishes on the occasion of Nauryz.
This radiant holiday, recognized as an integral part of the rich cultural heritage of all humanity and embodying lofty humanistic ideals, holds special significance in strengthening friendship and unity among nations. May this wonderful holiday be marked by happiness, joy, and new successes for you and the people of your country," noted Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
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21.03.2026, 22:33 92536
The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia, Zhanna Saginova met with the Advisor to the President of the Slovak Republic for Foreign Affairs and International Policy, Jan Kubiš, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key issues on the regional and international agenda.
During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed on the results of the referendum and emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law will set a course for the country’s sustainable long-term development and establish a new institutional framework for Kazakhstan, capable of responding effectively to both external and internal challenges in an era of turbulence.
The transition to a unicameral Parliament (Kurultai), the introduction of the position of Vice President, the establishment of a multi-level system of public dialogue, including the Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), as well as the strengthening of mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms, all highlight the scale and significance of the constitutional reforms.
Particular attention was paid to the assessments of international observers, who gave a positive evaluation of the voting process, noting that it was conducted in accordance with international standards.
Ján Kubiš highly praised the ongoing constitutional reform. In his view, the results of the referendum clearly demonstrate broad public support in Kazakhstan for the course of large-scale political transformation and socio-economic reforms pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He also highlighted the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s proactive foreign policy, which is contributing to the country’s growing authority on the international stage.
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21.03.2026, 11:54 93456
The Results of the Referendum on the Adoption of the New Constitution of Kazakhstan were Announced at the OSCE Meeting in Vienna
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During the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), at which the OSCE ODIHR Director Maria Telalian made an annual report, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the results of the republican referendum held on March 15 this year. The delegation of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the ODIHR Director for sending a Referendum Assessment Mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
It was noted that, according to the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan, more than 9 million citizens participated in the referendum, and the adoption of the new Basic Law of the country was supported by 87.15 percent of the voting participants. Thus, the referendum was recognized as having taken place, and the new Constitution was adopted as a result of the free expression of the will of the people of Kazakhstan.
It was emphasized that the results of the vote indicate broad public support for the constitutional reform and confirm the successful implementation of the democratic process in the country. The new, truly People’s Constitution will officially enter into force on July 1, 2026.
During the speech, it was also noted that the implementation of the provisions of the new Constitution will become the basis for a large-scale update of national legislation. In the coming period, five new constitutional laws are planned to be submitted to Parliament, including acts regulating the institution of the President, the Kurultai (Parliament), the People's Council, as well as the status of the capital and the administrative-territorial structure of the country. At the same time, a systematic review of eight more constitutional laws and more than 60 regulatory legal acts, including key codes, will be required.
It was emphasized that this legislative process will be synchronized with the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to be held before September 1 of this year.
Special attention was paid to the international assessment of the referendum. International observers from the CIS, the IPA CIS, the SCO, the Organization of Turkic States, the TURKPA, the CSTO PA, the OIC and the CICA unanimously noted the open and transparent nature of voting, broad participation of citizens, respect for the rights of all participants in the process and the provision of opportunities for free, informed and independent choice.
In this regard, the referendum was recognized as complying with Kazakhstan's national legislation and international obligations in the electoral sphere.
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21.03.2026, 09:00 94086
Kazakhstan’s Initiative to Establish a Water Organization was Presented at the United Nations
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Kairat Umarov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, took part in an event dedicated to World Water Day 2026 on the theme "Water and Gender Equality", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his remarks, he underscored that water is fundamental to public health, food security, and sustainable development, and that ensuring equal access to water resources is directly linked to justice and inclusion. Particular attention was drawn to the fact that women and girls in many countries are the ones most acutely affected by water scarcity, while their participation in water resource management processes remains insufficient.
The Kazakh side also noted the growing pressure on global water resources as a result of climate change, ecosystem degradation, unsustainable consumption, and disruptions to the hydrological cycle. It was emphasized that, amid the continuing lack of access to safe drinking water and sanitation, strengthening international cooperation and improving global water governance are especially important.
In this context, participants were informed about the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish, under the auspices of the United Nations, a dedicated international water organization as part of the UN80 reform process. This initiative is aimed at increasing institutional efficiency, reducing duplication of functions, and giving the water agenda the political prominence it deserves.
The first international consultations on this issue were also announced for April of this year in Astana, on the margins of the Regional Environmental Summit. Kazakhstan called on UN Member States and partners to actively engage in the further dialogue on the water agenda.
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20.03.2026, 21:24 125271
The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia, Zhanna Saginova met with the Advisor to the President of the Slovak Republic for Foreign Affairs and International Policy, Jan Kubiš, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key issues on the regional and international agenda.
During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed on the results of the referendum and emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law will set a course for the country’s sustainable long-term development and establish a new institutional framework for Kazakhstan, capable of responding effectively to both external and internal challenges in an era of turbulence.
The transition to a unicameral Parliament (Kurultai), the introduction of the position of Vice President, the establishment of a multi-level system of public dialogue, including the Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), as well as the strengthening of mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms, all highlight the scale and significance of the constitutional reforms.
Particular attention was paid to the assessments of international observers, who gave a positive evaluation of the voting process, noting that it was conducted in accordance with international standards.
Ján Kubiš highly praised the ongoing constitutional reform. In his view, the results of the referendum clearly demonstrate broad public support in Kazakhstan for the course of large-scale political transformation and socio-economic reforms pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He also highlighted the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s proactive foreign policy, which is contributing to the country’s growing authority on the international stage.
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20.03.2026, 19:50 125526
Opportunities for Exporting Ethiopian Coffee to Kazakhstan were Discussed in Addis Ababa
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Zhalgas Adilbayev, held a meeting with the leadership of Hadid Trading, one of Ethiopia's leading companies exporting coffee to global markets, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing coffee exports to Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh diplomat drew the interlocutors' attention to the fact that the coffee business industry has been actively developing in Kazakhstan in recent years. In this regard, there is a growing need for new suppliers of high-quality coffee, including from Ethiopia.
Furthermore, the Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan could become not only a consumer of coffee but also a hub for exporting Ethiopian coffee to neighboring Central Asian countries, as well as to Russia and Western China.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that all the prerequisites for the development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia are in place. Foremost among these are the stable political situation in the country and peaceful, good-neighborly relations with all adjacent nations. Moreover, he noted that Kazakhstan is undergoing a new stage of internal political transformation and economic development, with a primary focus on digital transformation and the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies across all spheres of activity for the citizens of Kazakhstan.
In the course of the negotiations, the Deputy General Director of the company, A. Khalifa, briefed the Ambassador on the company's activities and expressed interest in developing coffee exports to Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan was briefed on the company's products and the infrastructure of its laboratory expertise for selecting high-quality coffee for export to international markets.
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20.03.2026, 18:20 124371
Russia’s Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on new Constitution over phone
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
On the phone call, Vladimir Putin congratulated the Kazakh leader on the success of the nationwide referendum and the adoption of the new Constitution. Both presidents discussed bilateral ties as well.
In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the upcoming state visit from the Russian president to Kazakhstan in late May for boosting the strategic partnership and strategic allied relations between the two countries.
Putin agreed more with such an outlook on the upcoming talks in Astana, while noting the steady bilateral cooperation across all strategic areas.
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20.03.2026, 16:00 106151
Parliament to hold joint session of chambers on March 27
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Speaker of the Majilis Erlan Koshanov has signed an order to convene a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In accordance with subparagraph 2) paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be convened on March 27, 2026, at 10:00 am in Astana," the document reads.
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