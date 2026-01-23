This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Government reviews comprehensive plan to combat shadow economy
President Tokayev Signs the Board of Peace Charter
Kazakhstan considers easing visa rules with France
Agreements of this kind, signed on a bilateral basis, help pave the way for both visa-free and readmission agreements, facilitating their faster conclusion. France is not the first country with which we have signed such documents bilaterally, and any bilateral interaction contributes to the development of broader multilateral cooperation," Alibek Bakayev said during the Senate’s meeting.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Political Reforms Presented to the Croatian Parliament
Kazakhstan’s Political Reforms Receive European Recognition
Kazakhstan to discuss draft law on social media ban for children
Ekibastuz named pilot site for Data Center Valley project
The city of Ekibastuz in Pavlodar region has been selected as the pilot location for the Data Center Valley project. The akimat of Pavlodar region is reserving a land plot totaling 200 hectares. The project requires the comprehensive development of essential infrastructure, including water supply, access roads, telecommunications networks, and power supply," Rostislav Konyashkin said.
Kazakhstan to expand its international flight network in 2026
The President’s Initiatives Have Become a Continuation of the Previously Announced Large-Scale Political Reform - Bektenov
At yesterday’s 5th meeting of the National Kurultai, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced initiatives that became a continuation of the previously declared large-scale political reform. Proposals to strengthen the role of Parliament and public institutions testify to the irreversible process of introducing democratic principles both into the political system and into the culture of our citizens. The most important ideological pillars have been outlined, by following which Kazakhstan is capable of withstanding modern challenges. These are social consolidation, patriotism, justice, and unwavering adherence to the principle of ‘Law and Order.’ An integral part of the national ideology, ‘Taza Qazaqstan,’ also stands alongside these values. In his speech, the President also set key tasks for the further economic development of the country," the Prime Minister emphasized.
All instructions of the Head of State are embedded in a single long-term strategy for large-scale modernization of the country. Their implementation depends on the clear and coordinated work of all structures. Each leader bears personal responsibility," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
