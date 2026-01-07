This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services
Kazakh President signs order declaring 2026 as Year of Digitalization and AI
Universal Access to High-Speed Internet Will Be Ensured Across Kazakhstan
- "Last-mile" project: fiber-optic connections are planned to be brought directly to 400,000 households, improving connectivity for 2.5 million people.
- 5G networks: the technology is already available in 20 cities. The task has been set to expand coverage to 75% of the territory of these megacities.
- Transport corridors: over the next two years, mobile communications will cover 40,000 km of national and regional roads.
- Satellite internet: in addition to the three current operators, the entry of two foreign companies is expected. Internet access will appear on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy trains and on Air Astana aircraft.
- Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized that akimats must promptly allocate land plots and ensure access to power grids. Regions have also been granted authority to monitor the quality of communications and impose fines on operators.
- By the end of the current year, construction of a fiber-optic cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan is planned to be completed.
- On the basis of a domestic facility, the production of 5-6 Earth remote sensing satellites is planned.
- For the first time in the country’s history, exports of high-tech services in the space sector amounting to USD 75 million are expected.
- In the field of cybersecurity, Zhaslan Madiyev focused on strengthening the responsibility of heads of government bodies. Audit results revealed that government institutions often violate information security requirements. The minister reminded that first heads bear personal responsibility for leaks of citizens’ personal data and called for stricter oversight in this area.
- Industry revenues: expected to reach 2 trillion tenge for the past year.
- Service exports: Kazakhstan intends to reach USD 1 billion by the end of 2025, fulfilling the President’s instruction ahead of schedule.
- Astana Hub: the number of participants has reached 2,000 companies, a quarter of which are foreign. Startups have attracted more than USD 900 million in investment.
- Venture capital: a fund of funds with a target capital of USD 1 billion has been created to support late-stage startups.
- A technical audit of all systems is underway to migrate them to the unified platform.
- eGov: 91% of services are available online. An AI assistant for citizens has been introduced.
- Social Wallet: the service will be scaled to cover 10 government support measures.
- Digital offices: Public Service Centers (CSCs) are being transformed into modern digital self-service spaces (Apple Store format).
- Two powerful supercomputers have been launched to serve the needs of science and business.
- The multi-agent platform AlemGPT has been developed.
- An International AI Center, alem.ai, has been established, and by Presidential instruction a concept for a specialized AI university is being developed.
- Legislative framework: the Law on Artificial Intelligence has been signed, and the Digital Code has been submitted to the Head of State for consideration.
Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan: The Government Has Identified a Key Priority - the Introduction of Technologies Across All Sectors of the Economy
The Head of State has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. Our main goal is to introduce advanced technologies into all sectors of the economy. At the same time, every citizen must feel the practical effect of this work," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The President has set the task of making Kazakhstan a digital state. In the field of advanced technologies, we must strive to join the ranks of leading countries that successfully create and sell digital solutions and services," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
President outlines key priorities for Kazakhstan’s development in 2026
As I have said, the year ahead will be challenging. A new stage of large-scale political transformation begins, and economic reforms will be advanced. The modernization of the country must become truly irreversible, fundamentally changing the essence and image of our society. Citizens will need to adapt to the realities of a new era. This is not an easy task, but I am convinced that our people, especially the youth, are capable of doing it," the President said.
This is a historic opportunity for our country. Digital transformation and the introduction of artificial intelligence open new prospects for the economy and many other areas of life - from public administration to education and healthcare," he said.
Thirty-five years of Independence is a landmark date. It is a reason to critically evaluate the path we have taken and to develop new plans. It is important not to turn the anniversary into a mere festive campaign. It must become a symbol of Kazakhstan’s progress," he emphasized.
Reconstruction of Pavlodar Airport will be financed using recovered assets
- Reconstruction and widening of the runway from 45 to 60 meters;
- Renewal of the pavement of the taxiway and apron;
- Modernization of the power supply system;
- Installation of new airfield lighting equipment and a perimeter video surveillance system.
More Than 11,000 km of Roads to Be Built and Repaired in Kazakhstan in 2026
- 2.3 thousand km - construction and reconstruction;
- 5 thousand km - major and medium repairs;
- about 4 thousand km - development of the local road network.
In 2026, within the framework of the Head of State’s instructions, the implementation of a number of large projects is planned. This concerns the development of our transit and transport potential. Major projects include Aktobe - Ulgaisyn, Karaganda - Zhezkazgan, Beineu - Sekseul, and a very important flagship project - ‘Center - West.’ At present, all planned measures and the necessary feasibility studies have been obtained, the work is proceeding in a routine mode, and the required financial resources have been provided," noted Maksat Kaliakparov.
- Zhezkazgan - Petropavlovsk,
- Atyrau - Uralsk,
- Zhanaozen - Kendirli,
- Mukur - Kulsary,
- Makinsk - Aksu - Torgai, and others.
- 38 on national roads;
- 33 on the local network.
With regard to implementation, we are carrying out modernization of automobile border crossing points. Large-scale work has begun. During 2026-2027, we plan to fully modernize 33 border crossing points and completely complete reconstruction with the possibility of increasing their throughput capacity to 35 million tons by 2030," the Deputy Minister stated.
We are also carrying out work on digitalization of the road sector. We are planning the implementation of the information system ‘E-Joldar,’ which has now been fully formed: all necessary technical specifications and conditions have been obtained. From next year, data population will begin, which will result in full public access to all necessary documentation, passports, and information on inter-repair intervals. Public oversight will be ensured, and all this information will be made available," he emphasized.
For next year, large-scale work is planned. All tasks and goals set by the Head of State will be fulfilled on time and in full," Maksat Kaliakparov concluded.
