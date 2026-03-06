Kazakh-Armenian Cooperation in Environmental Affairs Discussed in Yerevan

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Environment of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties reviewed current issues on the regional and global environmental agenda. The Regional Ecological Summit to be held in Astana this April was highlighted as an important platform for consolidating the efforts of regional states in the areas of climate policy, water security, and sustainable development. It was noted that the outcomes of the Summit could contribute to substantive preparations for the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, which will take place in Yerevan in October this year.





Particular attention was paid to sustainable water resource management, which occupies a priority place on the international agenda. The parties discussed the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations aimed at strengthening coordination among states in the field of water security and developing effective mechanisms for the rational use of water resources. Key areas of cooperation considered included expert exchanges, implementation of joint programmes, and sharing of best practices, including those related to ecosystem preservation and biodiversity protection.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to further develop cooperation and maintain regular dialogue on ensuring environmental sustainability.