24.02.2026, 13:58 4951
Tokayev calls for openness and legality during upcoming referendum
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda press service.
The latter reported on preparations for the upcoming national referendum. The President emphasized the need to ensure openness, legality, and equal conditions for all citizens during the referendum.
Recall that on February 12, 2026, the final draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution was published. The referendum on the new Constitution will be held on March 15, 2026.
relevant news
24.02.2026, 12:57 6976
Academic Dialogue Between Kazakhstan and Ghent University Reaches a New Level
Images
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Rector of Ghent University (UGhent), Petra De Sutter. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding cooperation in higher education, scientific research, and academic mobility, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is consistently developing an open and internationally integrated educational ecosystem, positioning itself as a regional academic hub in Central Asia. Around 40 branches of foreign universities currently operate in the country, including dual-degree programs. More than 35,000 international students are studying at Kazakhstani universities, and this number is planned to increase to 150,000 by 2029.
Particular attention was paid to the large-scale political and institutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan. A comprehensive constitutional reform is currently being implemented, aimed at strengthening the rule of law, modernizing the public administration system, and expanding citizens’ participation in socio-political life. The final decision on the draft updated Constitution will be adopted through a nationwide referendum scheduled for 15 March 2026.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the development of science, technology, and human capital is viewed by Kazakhstan as a key element of sustainable development and international cooperation, creating additional opportunities for engagement with leading European universities.
A practical foundation for cooperation between Kazakhstan and UGhent has already been established. M. Auezov South Kazakhstan University collaborates with UGhent’s Faculty of Bioscience Engineering in research and specialist training. Six Kazakhstani researchers have completed research internships at Ghent University, while two PhD specialists continue their academic and teaching activities at L.Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Ghent University also actively cooperates with Nazarbayev University, Suleyman Demirel University, and the Institute of Mathematics and Mathematical Modeling of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Both sides expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation beyond academic exchanges toward joint research projects, co-supervision of PhD programs, and the implementation of innovative initiatives in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, artificial intelligence, and digitalization.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to intensify joint efforts to develop academic mobility, launch new educational programs, and expand research collaboration. They also discussed Ghent University’s participation in academic events within the framework of upcoming bilateral visits and initiatives.
24.02.2026, 11:50 5491
Areas Under Oilseed and Fodder Crops Expanded in Kazakhstan Ahead of the Upcoming Sowing Campaign
Images
At the Government session, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported on preparations for the spring fieldwork campaign and presented the projected structure of sown areas for 2026, primeminister.kz reports.
He emphasized that conducting the sowing campaign within optimal agrotechnical timeframes is key to ensuring a stable harvest and meeting the country’s domestic needs.
In this direction, the Ministry, together with regional administrations, is continuing efforts to diversify crop areas by reducing the share of wheat and expanding the cultivation of high-margin and highly profitable crops.
As part of implementing the instructions of the Head of State, we have revised diversification indicators. The total sown area this year will amount to approximately 23.8 million hectares, which is 180 thousand hectares more than last year. At the same time, wheat areas will be reduced by 125 thousand hectares, while oilseeds, fodder crops, and barley will demonstrate significant growth," Aidarbek Saparov noted.
Specifically, it is planned to expand areas under:
- Fodder crops - by 242 thousand hectares;
- Barley - by 94 thousand hectares;
- Oilseed crops - by 55 thousand hectares;
- Potatoes (in organized farms) - by 10.3 thousand hectares.
Special attention is being given to creating a raw material base for enterprises engaged in deep processing of agricultural products. This year, the area under corn is planned to reach 265 thousand hectares, which is 90 thousand hectares more than last year’s figure of 174.6 thousand hectares.
To successfully introduce this crop in northern regions, the Ministry has engaged the experience of leading foreign companies. In addition, a forward financing mechanism through the Food Contract Corporation is being developed to ensure guaranteed procurement of raw materials by investors.
In southern regions, optimization of water-intensive crops continues. The area under rice has been reduced by 20.2 thousand hectares. In cotton production, emphasis is placed on modern technologies: areas under drip irrigation will increase by 29.8 thousand hectares to reach 79.8 thousand hectares.
Unprecedented financial support measures have been предусмотрены for farmers this year. The total volume of preferential lending for spring fieldwork and harvesting has been increased to 700 billion tenge. Due to the early launch of application acceptance in October last year, approximately 1,900 agricultural producers have already been financed for a total of 200 billion tenge. This is 6% ahead of the financing pace during the same period last year.
Additionally, 300 billion tenge has been allocated for preferential machinery leasing and another 300 billion tenge for lending under guarantees from the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund.
Technical equipment is the key to meeting agrotechnical deadlines. At the end of 2025, the renewal rate of machinery reached 6.5%; this year, we plan to increase it to 8%. To ensure timely fieldwork, farmers have been allocated 402 thousand tons of preferential diesel fuel, and the shipment schedule has already been approved," Aidarbek Saparov clarified.
Currently, machinery readiness stands at 80% and will be increased to 100% before the start of mass sowing. In total, farmers have at their disposal:
- 139 thousand tractors;
- 5.6 thousand high-performance seeding complexes;
- 70 thousand seeders;
- 141 thousand tillage implements.
The Minister stressed that at least 300 billion tenge has been allocated this year for preferential machinery leasing. Domestic production of agricultural machinery increased by 22% over the year, and in 2026 it is planned to produce 9.9 thousand units. More than 70 service centers across the country will support farmers’ operations.
To ensure the quality of planting material, 2.3 million tons of seeds have been prepared. Examination confirmed that 99% of the tested volume meets first- and second-class standards.
The Minister highlighted the role of domestic breeding: in 2026, 45 new high-yield Kazakhstani varieties are recommended for use - three times more than in 2021. To support science, it is proposed to introduce paid testing for foreign varieties while maintaining budget financing for domestic developments.
Significant progress has also been noted in chemicalization. The fertilizer application plan for 2026 amounts to 2.3 million tons.
This has been facilitated by an advance subsidy mechanism, which enabled domestic plants - KazAzot and Kazphosphate - to substantially increase production volumes.
Issues related to the spring campaign are under special control. All emerging problems will be promptly addressed at meetings of the Operational Headquarters with the involvement of all interested parties," the Minister added.
23.02.2026, 19:13 25176
Heads of European Diplomatic Missions Pay a Working Visit to Kyzylorda
Images
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bakyt Dyussenbayev arrived in Kyzylorda together with a delegation of EU Ambassadors led by the EU Ambassador A. Simkic, as well as the Ambassadors of Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada, to explore the region’s investment potential, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main objective of the visit was to strengthen partnerships, develop investment dialogue, and gain insight into the socio-economic and tourism potential of the Kyzylorda region.
As part of the visit, the guests toured the Kaisar Football Stadium, a new tennis center, an inclusive sports center, the Regional Museum of History and Local Lore, and a music college. For the foreign guests, a meeting with students of Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University was organized in a "cafeteria-style" format, along with a visit to the agricultural company Abai Daulet LLP, and excursions to an ethno-village and the House of Friendship, which brings together 11 ethnocultural associations.
Key events of the visit included an official meeting of the delegation with the Akim of the Kyzylorda Region, Nurlybek Nalibayev, and participation in a roundtable discussion titled "Investment Potential of the Kyzylorda Region."
During the roundtable, participants discussed achievements and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU countries, presented key socio-economic indicators and priority development areas of the Kyzylorda region, as well as promising investment projects in the agro-industrial complex, transport, logistics, and energy sectors.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov highlighted the region’s strategic importance in the context of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route connectivity and the implementation of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. The visit of the European delegation to Kyzylorda confirms the strong momentum of the partnership with the EU in light of the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.
Alibek Kuantyrov emphasized: The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner. Kazakhstan accounts for 80 percent of the EU’s trade with Central Asia. Cumulative European investment since 2005 has surpassed 200 billion US dollars, which is equal to 48 percent of overall FDIflow to Kazakhstan.This long-term presence demonstrates a high degree of economic integration and mutual trust.
Following the visit, foreign ambassadors and representatives of the business community expressed interest in the investment opportunities of the Kyzylorda region and confirmed their readiness to further discuss potential areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.
23.02.2026, 15:17 24061
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh children’s team on historic hockey victory
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the children’s hockey team, Astana Team, on their sensational victory at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in Canada, Qazinform News Agency quotes President’s Advisor - Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.
he Head of State emphasized the Kazakh team’s triumph as a landmark event in Kazakhstan’s sports history. He praised the team’s skill and determination, noting their ability to defeat Canada, the birthplace of hockey, in a tough final match.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the young athletes to believe in themselves, train diligently, and strive for new achievements.
23.02.2026, 15:00 24546
President Meets with Air Astana CEO Peter Foster
Images
The meeting focused on the development of Kazakhstan’s aviation sector, akorda.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended Peter Foster for his contribution to the company’s growth, noting that under his leadership Air Astana has become one of the leading airlines in Eurasia.
The Head of State thanked him for his many years of productive work in the field of civil aviation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He expressed hope for continued cooperation with the British executive in order to successfully address a number of current challenges in passenger and cargo transportation.
The discussion also covered plans to launch direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States, as well as the acquisition of long-haul aircraft needed to operate these routes.
In closing, the President highlighted the importance of further strengthening the competitiveness of the national aviation industry.
23.02.2026, 14:35 24871
President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Emperor of Japan on the Occasion of His Birthday
Images
The Head of State expressed confidence that the multifaceted cooperation based on the bonds of friendship and mutual support will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of the two nations, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Emperor Naruhito success in all his endeavors and extended wishes of well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.
23.02.2026, 11:58 24281
Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna JSC. The results of the Fund’s performance for 2025 and issues related to the implementation of priority investment projects were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Chairman of the Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov presented the production and financial results for the reporting period. Gas transportation increased by 9% year-on-year, freight turnover by 5%, and oil and gas condensate production by 3%. Particular attention was given to financial sustainability and investment dynamics. According to 2025 estimates, the Fund’s revenue amounted to 19.1 trillion tenge, EBITDA to 5.4 trillion tenge, and net profit to 2.1 trillion tenge. Assets under management increased to $88 billion, up 9% compared to 2024. The growth was driven by the implementation of investment projects and an increase in net profit.
The Board of Directors also reviewed the progress of the Group’s investment portfolio, which includes 120 projects totaling 52 trillion tenge across priority sectors of the economy, including energy, transport, oil and gas, and others. Project implementation is being carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State. It was noted that in 2025, Fund companies concluded approximately 9,000 contracts with domestic producers totaling about 2.2 trillion tenge (1.1 trillion tenge in 2024), representing a 98% increase. In addition, 363 offtake contracts were signed in 2025 for a total of about 260 billion tenge, 30% higher than the previous year.
In 2025, Samruk-Kazyna JSC completed 10 projects with a total value of 1.1 trillion tenge. These included expansion of CASPI BITUM production capacity to 750,000 tons per year, a desalination plant in Kenderli with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day, construction of second tracks on the Dostyk-Moyynty railway line, as well as projects aimed at developing container infrastructure and localizing industrial production.
In 2026, several strategically significant projects are planned for completion. Their implementation is aimed at developing the country’s energy, transport, digital, and industrial infrastructure, strengthening transit potential, and ensuring sustainable economic growth of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Nurlan Zhakupov informed the Board members that planned investment expenditures in 2026, which will have a positive impact on GDP growth, will amount to 5.3 trillion tenge (2.7 trillion tenge in 2025 and around 2 trillion tenge in 2024). These funds are allocated for commissioning new capacities, including CHP-2 and CHP-3 in Almaty, the Turkestan CCGT plant, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, and other projects.
The Prime Minister instructed the Fund’s management to maintain daily personal oversight over the implementation of major projects.
Projects involving the construction of core infrastructure-energy, transport, and digital-require special control. All facilities must be commissioned within the established deadlines," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
22.02.2026, 10:55 39291
Tokayev congratulates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has offered his felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State emphasized that Saudi Arabia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Islamic world and the Middle East. The Kazakh President expressed his confidence that the multifaceted cooperation rooted in bonds of friendship and mutual support will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both peoples.
