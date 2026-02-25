Priority Areas of Kazakh-Spanish Cooperation were Discussed in Spain

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, participated in the presentation of Spain’s Strategy for the Asia-Pacific region for 2026-2029. The event was attended by Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and members of the expert community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Presenting the document, the head of Spanish diplomacy emphasized that Asia is becoming one of the key centers of global development, accounting for a significant share of the world’s population, industrial capacity, and economic growth. The new strategy aims to strengthen political dialogue, expand trade and economic cooperation, and enhance investment and technological collaboration with the countries of the region.





In his remarks, Ambassador noted that Spain’s increased engagement in Asia opens additional opportunities for deepening mutually beneficial partnerships, including expanded cooperation with the countries of Central Asia. He underlined Kazakhstan’s strategic importance as a stable and reliable partner, as well as a key transit and investment hub connecting Europe and Asia.





D. Mussayev reaffirmed his readiness to further intensify bilateral dialogue and expressed hope for organizing a reciprocal visit by Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in the near future.





On the sidelines of the event, the Kazakh diplomat also held a number of meetings with senior officials of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during which priority areas of Kazakh-Spanish cooperation were discussed, along with opportunities to align the bilateral agenda with the priorities of Spain’s new Asia-Pacific strategy.