Prospects for Advancing the Strategic Partnership with Italy Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic Zhanna Saginova met with the Minister of Investment, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic, Samuel Migaľ, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.





The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, providing additional momentum to expand international partnerships in this field. As part of its national policy framework, Kazakhstan has adopted the AI Development Concept for 2024-2029, which contains the phased integration of AI technologies into industry, agriculture, energy, transport, healthcare, and education.





Kazakhstan has established a modern digital infrastructure. The country is home to Astana Hub, the largest technology park in Central Asia, and has recently launched two supercomputers, the first of their kind in the region, creating new opportunities for scientific research and the development of an innovation ecosystem.





The Kazakh side reaffirmed its interest in implementing joint projects with Slovak partners, including in the areas of digital solutions and Big Data analytics. It was emphasized that the effective use of large-scale data in public administration is a strategic factor in enhancing state efficiency and national competitiveness.





In addition, the relevant ministries of both countries are working on a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of digitalization and artificial intelligence.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual readiness to further deepen partnership and expand practical cooperation in the identified areas.