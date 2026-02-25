European Students were Presented with Kazakhstan’s Political and Socio-economic Reform Program

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, held a meeting with students of the Catholic University of Lille, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the open dialogue, the Ambassador presented the key directions of the country’s development, the priorities of cooperation with Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union, and spoke about the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms.





Particular attention was given to the updated Constitution and the upcoming national referendum scheduled for 15 March. The Ambassador emphasized that the constitutional amendments aim to establish a more balanced model of governance, strengthen the role of Parliament, enhance the system of checks and balances, and expand guarantees for human rights.





The new constitutional model is a deliberate step towards building a more open, accountable, and just state. The upcoming referendum on 15 March will mark an important stage in further institutional transformation and the strengthening of democratic principles", the Ambassador noted.





Students showed particular interest in issues related to digitalization and the development of artificial intelligence, educational opportunities, language and religious policy, the country’s historical heritage, and recent socio-economic reforms. The discussion was lively and interactive. Participants also discussed the recent article by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev published in the American journal The National Interest, Kazakhstan’s international positioning, and the development of academic cooperation.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed their interest in continuing the dialogue and expanding educational and youth exchanges.