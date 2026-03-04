Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Telephone Conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and Azerbaijan

Images | gov.kz

A Round Table on "Modernization of the Constitutional and Legal System of the Republic of Kazakhstan," dedicated to the upcoming national referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, was held today at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Federal Republic of Germany, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Representatives of German state institutions, German experts, and members of the German media took part in the event.





Opening the meeting, Nurlan Onzhanov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany, emphasized that amid ongoing geopolitical transformations, Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of political renewal, with constitutional reform serving as its key element. The diplomat noted that the draft of the new Constitution reflects the country’s aspiration to strengthen its national potential, enhance the resilience of statehood, and ensure broader protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms.





The main presentation was delivered by Tilo Klinner, former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kazakhstan, who highlighted that the draft Constitution demonstrates a commitment to balancing the branches of power, strengthening parliamentary mechanisms, and reinforcing public trust in state institutions.





Gudrun Dometeit, Editor‑in‑Chief of diplo.news, underscored the importance of open public discussion of the constitutional draft and noted that Kazakhstan is demonstrating a high level of transparency and civic engagement in the process of reforming its state governance system. She also inquired about the functions of the newly established "People’s Council" (Халық кеңесі) and the powers of the future Kurultai.





The discussion also featured Hans‑Friedrich von Ploetz, former State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office and Ambassador, who stated that the 2022 reforms were an important step toward building a more balanced political system, and that the new Constitution logically continues this trajectory. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is working to adapt to new global challenges while maintaining stability and continuity.





Participants of the round table expressed confidence that the upcoming referendum will mark a significant stage in Kazakhstan’s political development and will contribute to strengthening democratic institutions, improving the effectiveness of public administration, and further advancing the country’s progressive development.





Overall, the participants noted that Kazakhstan is entering a new phase of consolidating its independence and advancing national development within a changing geopolitical landscape.