This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Telephone Conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and Azerbaijan
relevant news
The Progress of Political Reforms in Kazakhstan Was Positively Assessed in Berlin
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the European Union Continue Negotiations on Visa Facilitation and Readmission
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Holds Telephone Conversation with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan reiterates adherence to diplomatic means in resolving conflicts
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Hold Regular Round of Political Consultations
The Netherlands is an important and close partner of Kazakhstan both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the European Union. Over the past three decades, our countries have built strong partnership relations based on shared values and goals, mutual respect and trust," Deputy Minister Isetov noted during the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to evacuate vulnerable citizens from UAE aboard of two evacuation flights
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Armenian Cooperation in Environmental Affairs Discussed in Yerevan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
27.02.2026, 15:31Why UK-Kazakhstan economic cooperation matters today 27.02.2026, 18:4096941Kazakhstan and Indonesia Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue 27.02.2026, 20:2696371Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft 27.02.2026, 13:2595071Kazakhstan ready to further deepen relations with Serbia - Tokayev 26.02.2026, 22:1988466Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary 05.02.2026, 14:58155866Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan 08.02.2026, 09:45138151Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 09.02.2026, 20:12131706Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 12.02.2026, 17:10129446World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 06.02.2026, 21:02128196Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation