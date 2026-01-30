Kazakhstan and Poland Aim to Expand Bilateral Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski, who arrived in Astana to participate in political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the diplomats discussed key issues related to deepening Kazakh-Polish partnership in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on current international and regional developments.





Minister Kosherbayev noted that Poland is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners within the European Union. In this regard, it was emphasized that diplomatic relations between the two countries span 34 years, while their historical roots and ties go back much further.





For his part, Deputy Minister Zajączkowski reaffirmed Warsaw’s commitment to the consistent strengthening of cooperation with Astana, highlighting the importance of maintaining the high level of Kazakh-Polish relations.





The sides exchanged views on trade, economic and investment cooperation and discussed the schedule of bilateral events planned for 2026.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing a substantive dialogue aimed at enhancing comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland.