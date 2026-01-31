This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Assumes Chairmanship in the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone
Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate
The new Constitution is based on a human-centered model of the state, in which the individual, their rights, freedoms, and dignity are recognized as the highest value and the main guideline of state policy. It also reflects principles deeply rooted in the people’s traditional values, historical experience, and notions of justice, responsibility, and social solidarity. The development of effective social and political institutions, accountability of government, and the strengthening of mechanisms to protect the rights and freedoms of every citizen are envisaged, she noted.
Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court to have final say on international rulings
The Constitutional Court is being granted specific powers. At the beginning of my speech, I mentioned the Court's function of issuing judicial opinions. In addition thereto, the Court will be empowered to verify whether the execution of rulings by international organizations and their bodies aligns with the Constitution. On such matters, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Chair of the Qurultay, at least one-fifth of the total number of Qurultay deputies, the Prime Minister, and the Prosecutor General may petition the Constitutional Court," Nurmukhanov stated.
Bektenov Inspects the Implementation of President’s Instructions to Strengthen Energy Security and Develop Coal-fired Generation in Pavlodar Region
At the National Kurultai, the Head of State emphasized that issues of energy self-sufficiency must be considered an important part of state policy. The launch of additional power units at GRES-2 and the start of construction of GRES-3 are a signal for the entire economy. We are gradually moving toward eliminating the energy deficit and providing the necessary power capacities for both our businesses and investors," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
- the freight flow optimization module will contribute to prompt coal shipment and reduce idle time of railcars and equipment;
- the locomotive driver vigilance monitoring system is aimed at increasing safety and reducing the risk of incidents caused by the human factor;
- the "Autonomous Loading" solution will ensure remote control of the blending and loading machine;
- the MES system for auxiliary equipment will make it possible to see equipment operation and plan fulfillment in real time, simplifying production control and management.
Cooperation with the United States in Nuclear Energy Discussed in Washington, D.C.
Kazakhstan to create digital volunteer passport
President Tokayev addresses Volunteers Forum in Astana
The Forum brought together youth representatives from different regions of the country. I see true patriots, proactive and compassionate young people, serving the society, in each of you, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
As you know, I proposed this initiative at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Our proposal received global support. Kazakhstan, as a forward-looking country, promotes values shared by all humanity and passes them on to future generations. Being a volunteer means to do good deeds, to create good, to set an example for others, to faithfully serve and care for one’s homeland. Only people with noble intentions and a pure heart choose this path. By becoming volunteers, they dedicate themselves to tireless work. Without exaggeration, it can be stated that the volunteer movement is a reflection of a progressively minded society, said Tokayev.
AI-powered surveillance to be introduced in Kazakhstan’s military units
A video surveillance system is currently being deployed across all military units, with more than 15,000 cameras already installed, though additional equipment is needed to eliminate blind spots. As part of a pilot project, some units are also installing AI-enabled cameras capable of detecting violations and alerting duty officers," he said.
Kazakhstan and Morocco Strengthen Partnership in Urban Development and Culture
