Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Meets with Heads of UN Agencies in Almaty

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with the heads of United Nations agencies represented in the country, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his remarks, the head of Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to the UN Charter and its central role in maintaining international peace, security, and sustainable development.





The Minister paid particular attention to explaining the key provisions of the ongoing constitutional reform aimed at strengthening the rule of law.





The reform is systemic and long-term in nature, aimed at strengthening the rule of law, enhancing political stability and expanding the rights and freedoms of citizens" noted Minister Kosherbayev.





At the same time, the Minister emphasized that the final decision on the proposed amendments to the Basic Law will be made following a nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15.





During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of the Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development for 2026-2030. The UN Country Team presented its plans for the upcoming period and proposals to further expanding cooperation.





Particular attention was paid to the development of the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.





The Centre is Kazakhstan’s practical contribution to strengthening the Organization’s field presence and promoting multilateral engagement in the region," Kosherbayev emphasized.





The Minister thanked the UN agencies for their active involvement in the preparation of the Regional Ecological Summit to be held on 22-24 April this year, and informed them of plans to launch on its margins the international consultations to discuss the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization within the UN system.





In the context of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation, the importance of the initiative to establish UN ESCAP Asian and Pacific Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty was also highlighted.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in deepening practical cooperation, enhancing coordination of efforts, and advancing joint initiatives in the interests of sustainable development of the country and the region.