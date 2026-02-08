Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, rain, and temperature swings

Tell a friend

Unstable weather patterns will continue across Kazakhstan on February 7-9 due to the rapid movement of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.





Virtually most of the country can expect mixed precipitation of rain and snow, accompanied by snowstorms, gusty winds, and black ice over the next three days.





Heavy snow is forecast for the eastern regions at the start of the period and for the western regions toward the end. Meanwhile, the southern part of the country is expected to experience heavy snow and rain throughout the entire three-day window.





Temperatures are predicted to rise across much of Kazakhstan.