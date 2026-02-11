This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Participated in the Charity Festival in Jeddah
Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases
Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event
Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region
Cases among children under 14 were registered in the town of Kosshy. Among adolescents, infections were recorded in the Yereymentau district and the city of Kokshetau," the official said.
Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route
The decision was made in response to public appeals and through joint efforts with deputies of the Majilis and the relevant authorities. The main goal is to improve regional transport accessibility and meet the growing demand for passenger travel," the company’s press service said.
Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, rain, and temperature swings
Winter weather causes flight delays at Astana Airport
Classical Music Evening Achieves Triumphant Success in Slovenia
Kazakhstan introduces new support system for rail passengers
- purchase a ticket on bilet.railways.kz;
- select the "Disability" option during the booking process and enter their individual identification number (IIN) and disability certificate number;
- indicate the required types of assistance.
- escort by station staff before departure;
- provision of a wheelchair before departure;
- escort by station staff upon arrival;
- provision of a wheelchair upon arrival.
