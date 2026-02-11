Kazakhstan and UN ESCAP Discussed Key Areas of Cooperation

Tell a friend

Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), held a meeting with Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary of UN ESCAP for Partnerships and Coordination, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The meeting provided an opportunity to review the state of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and UN ESCAP and to explore avenues for further strengthening partnership with one of the most influential regional organizations in the Asia-Pacific.





Particular emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN ESCAP Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty. The proposed Centre is envisaged as a new regional institution that would facilitate cooperation among member States in the exchange of experience, best practices, and digital technologies in support of sustainable development.





Ambassador Baimukhan briefed Sh.Sharp on Kazakhstan’s current and planned socio-economic development initiatives. The discussion also covered ongoing constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public administration, strengthening engagement with citizens, and promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.