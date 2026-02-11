10.02.2026, 13:10 9356
Kazakhstan and the Organization of American States Discussed the Development of Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov met with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Albert Ramdin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, a copy of the note verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan regarding the Ambassador’s appointment as a Permanent Observer of Kazakhstan to the OAS was handed over. The parties discussed the current state and future prospects for the cooperation with organization, as well as topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
M.Ilyassov briefed the Secretary General on Kazakhstan’s key foreign policy priorities, including within multilateral frameworks.
In his turn, A. Ramdin expressed his interest in enhancing the dialogue between Kazakhstan and the OAS with a view to joining efforts to promote peace, as well as in expanding trade and economic relations with Latin American countries.
10.02.2026, 15:22 9116
Kazakhstan and UN ESCAP Discussed Key Areas of Cooperation
Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), held a meeting with Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary of UN ESCAP for Partnerships and Coordination, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting provided an opportunity to review the state of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and UN ESCAP and to explore avenues for further strengthening partnership with one of the most influential regional organizations in the Asia-Pacific.
Particular emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN ESCAP Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty. The proposed Centre is envisaged as a new regional institution that would facilitate cooperation among member States in the exchange of experience, best practices, and digital technologies in support of sustainable development.
Ambassador Baimukhan briefed Sh.Sharp on Kazakhstan’s current and planned socio-economic development initiatives. The discussion also covered ongoing constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public administration, strengthening engagement with citizens, and promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.
10.02.2026, 12:47 9651
Kazakhstan and Latvia Continue to Strengthen Cooperation in the Transit and Transport Sector
The Latvia-Kazakhstan Business Conference was held in Riga, organized by the Association of Latvian Stevedoring Companies in cooperation with Latvian Railways and with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan's Ambassador in Latvia Dauren Karipov reported on the consistent development of the transit and transport potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a key international hub in both the East-West and North-South directions. He emphasized the timeliness of the measures being taken to commission new railways and highways in Kazakhstan, build modern transport and logistics centers, and create an effective digital ecosystem. This creates additional favorable conditions for the expansion and deepening of Kazakh-Latvian relations, the Kazakh diplomat noted.
State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Latvia Andulis Židkovs confirmed the interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics based on the use of the country's developed port and railway infrastructure. He informed about the measures taken by the Government to increase the volume of international cargo transit. "Kazakhstani products account for a significant share of this", - added Andulis Židkovs. In this regard, he made a number of proposals for the development of multimodal logistics routes.
The participants exchanged views on the practical implementation of previously reached agreements in the field of transport and discussed the prospects for new joint projects.
The conference was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Customs Service of Latvia, as well as business and industry associations from both countries.
10.02.2026, 10:47 10121
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Türkiye
Images | gov.kz
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kapucu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Türkiye cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment fields, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached, aimed at comprehensively strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as to the preparation of upcoming visits at high and the highest levels.
The parties also considered issues related to the organization of the 14th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Economic Commission, noting the importance of strengthening practical cooperation and implementing joint projects in the trade and economic, investment, and transport and logistics sectors.
Reaffirming the high level of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, the parties expressed their mutual interest in continuing close cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
09.02.2026, 22:31 30621
Kazakhstan and India Discussed Prospects for Deepening Strategic Partnership
Images | gov.kz
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the Republic of India Sailas Thangal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India, as well as their readiness for close cooperation, including within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the SCO and CICA.
The importance of further advancing the "Central Asia - India" Dialogue as a key platform for discussing priority issues of regional cooperation was underscored.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the particular importance of developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and India as a key partner in South Asia, highlighting the priority of trade, economic and investment interaction, the development of transport and logistics links, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and tourism.
In turn, Ambassador Thangal expressed his appreciation for the meeting and confirmed New Delhi’s interest in expanding multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain contacts on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
09.02.2026, 19:55 31156
Kazakh-Serbian Cooperation Prospects Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | gov.kz
Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan met with Nenad Popović, Minister of the International Economic Cooperation of the Republic of Serbia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including political cooperation, trade and economic relations. They also reviewed the schedule of bilateral events and visits planned for 2026.
Serbia is one of our most important partners in the Balkan region. We have established an effective institutional framework for cooperation, which includes regular political dialogue at the highest and high levels, interaction between the Friendship Groups in the Parliaments of our countries, as well as the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation," noted Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
During the meeting, particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Serbia on November 18-19, 2024, as well as the decisions of the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held on August 8,2025 in Almaty. In particular, satisfaction was expressed with the launch of direct air services between Astana and Belgrade, which is expected to stimulate the development of bilateral interaction between the peoples and business communities of the two countries.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their intention to further develop Kazakh-Serbian relations based on mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation.
09.02.2026, 18:48 35706
Kazakh President signs law ratifying readmission pact with France
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On the ratification of the Readmission Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and France, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
As reported earlier, the document provides for the return of citizens to their country of nationality if they have violated conditions of stay, for example, through the loss of identity documents.
Kazakh citizens will be able to return from France in cases where competent authorities are notified of the loss of identity documents or illegal residence in that country, without the application of any sanctions. The French Ministry of the Interior will assist them in processing the necessary documents for their return home.
09.02.2026, 16:30 36581
Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Romanian Parliament
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania, Erlik Ali, held a meeting with the Senator of the Romanian Parliament, Chairman of the "Kazakh-Romanian Interparliamentary Friendship Group", Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, during which they discussed the provisions of the draft Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the progress of constitutional reform, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, C. Niculescu-Țâgârlaș assessed the new draft Constitution and general constitutional reform as an important tool for modernizing state institutions. In his opinion, in the current context of political, economic, and technological changes, the basic law must respond to the new needs of society, and the reform must be aimed at strengthening the balance between the branches of power and increasing legal clarity.
According to C. Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, the main advantage of such a reform for Romania is to increase the efficiency of public administration and strengthen citizens' trust in the state.
The senator noted that clarifying constitutional norms will strengthen the independence of the judiciary, ensure the transparency of electoral processes, and protect fundamental rights and freedoms in accordance with modern requirements.
09.02.2026, 09:10 30781
Head of domestic policy department at Presidential Administration named
Head of domestic policy department at Presidential Administration named, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Yelnur Beiisenbayev as the head of the domestic policy department at the Kazakh Presidential Administration.
