Kazakhstan and the Organization of American States Discussed the Development of Cooperation

Tell a friend

The Latvia-Kazakhstan Business Conference was held in Riga, organized by the Association of Latvian Stevedoring Companies in cooperation with Latvian Railways and with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Kazakhstan's Ambassador in Latvia Dauren Karipov reported on the consistent development of the transit and transport potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a key international hub in both the East-West and North-South directions. He emphasized the timeliness of the measures being taken to commission new railways and highways in Kazakhstan, build modern transport and logistics centers, and create an effective digital ecosystem. This creates additional favorable conditions for the expansion and deepening of Kazakh-Latvian relations, the Kazakh diplomat noted.





State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Latvia Andulis Židkovs confirmed the interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics based on the use of the country's developed port and railway infrastructure. He informed about the measures taken by the Government to increase the volume of international cargo transit. "Kazakhstani products account for a significant share of this", - added Andulis Židkovs. In this regard, he made a number of proposals for the development of multimodal logistics routes.





The participants exchanged views on the practical implementation of previously reached agreements in the field of transport and discussed the prospects for new joint projects.





The conference was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Customs Service of Latvia, as well as business and industry associations from both countries.