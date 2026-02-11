Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Türkiye

Images | gov.kz

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kapucu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Türkiye cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment fields, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.





Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached, aimed at comprehensively strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as to the preparation of upcoming visits at high and the highest levels.





The parties also considered issues related to the organization of the 14th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Economic Commission, noting the importance of strengthening practical cooperation and implementing joint projects in the trade and economic, investment, and transport and logistics sectors.





Reaffirming the high level of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, the parties expressed their mutual interest in continuing close cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.