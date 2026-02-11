Bektenov Reported to the President on the Implementation of Instructions to Strengthen the Country’s Economy
At the expanded session of the Government chaired by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reported on the work being carried out to ensure sustainable economic development, primeminister.kz reports.
In accordance with the tasks set by the Head of State to further strengthen the national economy and the strategic goals outlined in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan, the Government implemented measures in 2025 aimed at systemic transformations.
The decisions adopted in tax, tariff, and budgetary policy, as well as in the digital and construction sectors and the social sphere, are aimed at the consistent elimination of structural imbalances that hinder economic development. Tax and budget reforms made it possible to form the country’s three-year budget without targeted transfers from the National Fund, with a gradual reduction of the budget deficit to 0.9% of GDP by 2028. Dependence of local budgets on the republican budget is decreasing from 50% in 2025 to 34% in 2028," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
It was noted that against the backdrop of the reforms carried out, Kazakhstan managed to maintain устойчивый economic growth by the end of 2025. In value terms, GDP increased by $20.1 billion. Overall, GDP growth in 2025 amounted to 6.5%. Economic dynamics were driven by accelerated development of key sectors: transport grew by 17.8%, construction by 14.6%, mining by 17.4%, manufacturing by 12.2%, trade by 26%, and agriculture by 5.9%.
The Government, together with the business community, is working to expand support measures for small and medium-sized enterprises. Priority is given to modernizing national infrastructure and implementing large industrial projects. According to the Prime Minister, special attention will be paid to supporting micro and small businesses.
In line with the instruction of the Head of State to ensure economic stability, the Isker Aimaq program has been approved, systematizing measures of financial, non-financial, and infrastructure support for micro and small business entities.
The Prime Minister stressed that existing instruments are insufficient to fully unlock the potential of SMEs. In this regard, the Government, together with the business community, is developing additional financial and regulatory support measures. One of the key initiatives will be a program to re-equip small and medium-sized enterprises with modern equipment. A special program through the Baiterek holding will allow entrepreneurs to obtain a concessional loan within 10 days to purchase modern machinery without additional collateral. This will enable businesses to increase competitiveness and address the issue of worn-out material and technical assets.
Taking into account the instruction voiced by the Head of State at the meeting of the National Kurultai, the Government is ensuring a smooth introduction of the new Tax Code and consideration of constructive proposals from the business community. Previously, a decision was made to cancel all tax audits for periods prior to 1 January 2026. In addition, liability measures will not be applied to micro and small businesses for violations committed in the current year.
By the end of 2025, the number of active SME entities in Kazakhstan increased by 5% and exceeded 2.2 million enterprises. Employment in the sector grew by 3.9% and reached 4.5 million people, accounting for about 46% of total employment and nearly half of the country’s economically active population. The SME share in gross domestic product amounted to 40.5%, with output volume reaching approximately 73 trillion tenge.
It was noted that the growth of citizens’ income levels is lagging behind the pace of economic growth. The share of wages in GDP stands at 31%, which is a high indicator for Central Asia. The goal is to reach the level of developed countries at 40% and above.
The growth rate of wages lags behind the dynamics of business profits obtained both independently and with state support. The Government is currently developing comprehensive measures to increase household incomes. Financial, tax, and other incentive measures are envisaged to raise wages, increase the number of jobs with decent pay, develop professional skills and qualifications, as well as reduce the financial burden on citizens," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The main priority of the Government for 2026 has been identified as growth in real household incomes. This will be facilitated by a set of systemic measures aimed at creating new production facilities, developing entrepreneurial initiatives, and opening permanent jobs.
Attention was also paid to digitalization issues. Within the framework of the Year of Digitalization declared by the Head of State in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan, the task was set to introduce advanced technologies and artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy and to build a digital state. At the same time, practical implementation of these tasks remains insufficient. In the real sector of the economy, digitalization processes are at an early stage. To date, sectoral databases have still not been fully formed. All these and other issues are expected to be addressed in the Government-developed Digital Qazaqstan strategy, which will consolidate all digital initiatives into a nationwide program.
