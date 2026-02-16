15.02.2026, 16:25 10451
The second magnetic storm of February began on Earth
At night, the second magnetic storm of February began on Earth, iz.ru cites the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
The second magnetic storm of February began on the planet at night, which is still in the range from weak to medium. The peak of the event at the moment was around 5 a.m. Moscow time," the message says.
The indicator of the natural phenomenon reached G1.3 on a scale from 1 to 5. The storm was caused by geomagnetic disturbances caused by a large coronal hole in the Sun, which at that moment was located opposite the Earth. At the same time, the storm started a little earlier than expected.
13.02.2026, 20:25 46421
"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education
From February 1, 2024, to February 1, 2026, 223,785 applications totaling $35.20 million have been processed, enpf.kz reports.
Of these:
- 139,759 applications totaling over $22.09 million were processed for housing improvements;
- 84,026 applications totaling $13.11 million were processed for payment for education.
As a reminder, recipients of targeted savings (TS) have the right to use the entire amount or a portion of it. Any unused balance remains in the targeted savings account (TSA).
12.02.2026, 17:10 78196
World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland, together with the Embassies of Türkiye and Uzbekistan, the House of Azerbaijan, Finnish Islamic Congregation, as well as representatives of the Kyrgyz and Tatar diasporas, held a ceremonial event in Helsinki dedicated to the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The celebration of the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family gained special significance after UNESCO officially included this date in the international calendar of commemorative days in 2025, highlighting the rich cultural and historical heritage of Turkic peoples and the unique contribution of Turkic languages to world civilization.
In his remarks, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland, Azamat Abdraimov, noted that Turkic languages are an essential part of the shared historical memory and spiritual closeness of Turkic nations. He emphasized that for Kazakhstan, the promotion of Turkic cultural heritage and the preservation of close ties with brotherly countries remains one of its priority directions. According to him, the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family is not only a celebration of our common culture, but also a symbol of cooperation, mutual respect, and the aspiration toward shared development.
The event was attended by representatives of the Finnish Parliament, the Ministry of Education, the business community, research institutes, as well as cultural figures and representatives of public organizations.
In addition, the program featured musical performances by the participants. Guests had the opportunity to hear pieces played on national instruments, including the dombra, jetigen, kobyz and other traditional instruments, which added a special atmosphere of cultural unity and diversity to the celebration.
The participants expressed their gratitude to the organizers for creating a platform that strengthens ties between Turkic peoples, as well as for the opportunity to introduce the Finnish public to the richness and diversity of Turkic culture.
12.02.2026, 16:18 77286
Canadian police revise death toll in British Columbia school shooting
Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Wednesday revised the death toll from a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia province, confirming that nine people died, including the suspect, down from the previously reported 10, Xinhua reports.
Police told a news conference that one female victim, initially believed to have died while being transported for medical care, is still alive. She remains in serious condition.
The attack left at least 25 others injured. Most of the victims at the school were born in 2012 and 2013, meaning they were between the ages of 12 and 14.
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a former student of the school who had dropped out. Responding officers recovered a long gun and a modified handgun at the scene.
11.02.2026, 14:05 96751
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Cooperation in Education and Science
A meeting was held between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, and Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Ádám Imre Szűcs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties emphasized that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in education and science is systematic, long-term, and multi-level, covering academic mobility, scholarship programs, inter-university collaboration, research exchanges, and human capital development. Education and science were highlighted as important humanitarian dimensions of bilateral relations, contributing to people-to-people contacts and the formation of a sustainable strategic partnership.
Particular attention was given to the "Stipendium Hungaricum" program, recognized as a key element of Kazakh-Hungarian educational cooperation and the main channel for academic mobility of Kazakh students.
It was welcomed that the annual quota for Kazakh citizens has been increased to 250 scholarships, covering tuition, accommodation, medical insurance, and a monthly allowance. Hungary remains one of the countries providing the largest number of scholarships to Kazakh students, reflecting a high level of trust and commitment to the development of bilateral educational cooperation.
The Ambassador also reported that Kazakhstan is implementing large-scale reforms in education and has made significant progress. Currently, around 35,000 international students are studying in the country, with a target to increase this number to 100,000. Over the past three years, branches of foreign universities, joint universities, and double-degree programs have been established with approximately 40 foreign institutions, including leading universities from both the West and the East. Kazakhstan also provides around 65 scholarships annually to Hungarian citizens, including accommodation and financial support.
Kazakhstan expressed interest in further developing bilateral academic mobility, including expanding short-term educational and exchange programs for Hungarian students. Special attention was given to inviting Hungarian specialists as visiting professors, academic consultants, researchers, and experts in higher education management, engineering, and applied sciences, whose experience is valuable for modernizing and internationalizing Kazakh universities.
In conclusion, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening and expanding cooperation in education, science, and science diplomacy.
10.02.2026, 20:23 111761
Kazakhstan Participated in the Charity Festival in Jeddah
Kazakhstan took part in the annual charity festival "A Cup for a Good Cause", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The participation of Kazakhstan in the event was facilitated through the active support of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Jeddah and formed part of ongoing efforts to develop cultural and humanitarian cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Kazakhstan national exhibition attracted significant interest from participants and guests of the festival, providing them with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the country’s culture, national traditions, aspects of daily life, and the distinctive features of Kazakh cuisine. Promotional materials and displays effectively showcased the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.
Additionally, festival visitors were introduced to Kazakhstan’s cultural and educational tourism routes, which include historical cities, architectural monuments, cultural heritage sites, and ethno-tourism locations reflecting the traditions and lifestyle of the Kazakh people. Local residents and foreign guests had the opportunity to learn more about the country’s natural diversity-from scenic canyons and vast steppes to mountainous landscapes and lakes.
The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh diaspora were awarded a special commemorative gift for "Active Participation and Promotion of the Culture and Traditions of their Country."
The Chair of the Association, Hala Ali Hasan Al Shaer, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh participants for their exemplary presentation of national culture and traditions and confirmed their readiness to continue cultural collaboration.
In turn, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, Ruslan Kospanov, noted that Kazakhstan’s successful participation in the festival was made possible by the active involvement of the Kazakh diaspora in Jeddah and their coordinated teamwork.
10.02.2026, 09:13 111431
Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reported that acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have decreased countrywide compared to the last season, though measles cases continue to rise, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Since September 1, 2025, Kazakhstan has registered 3,332,252 ARVI cases, down 10% from the same period last year, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry said.
3,018 flu cases, including 2,958 Influenza A (H3N2) cases, 53 Influenza A (H1N1), and seven Influenza B cases were laboratory-confirmed.
2.27 million people (11.13% of the population) have been vaccinated against flu, in line with WHO recommendations.
Schools continue operating normally, with student illness rates below 20% per class.
At the same time, measles cases have been reported in 19 regions except the city of Shymkent, with 80% of infections among those unvaccinated. Notably, 58% of children affected were unvaccinated due to parental refusal. The Ministry stressed that vaccination remains the only effective prevention.
Parents are urged to check children’s immunization records and seek vaccinations according to the National Immunization Schedule.
09.02.2026, 20:12 125561
Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event
A poetic event marking the 95th anniversary of the birth of Mukagali Makatayev, a prominent figure of 20th century Kazakh poetry, was held at the Kazakh Cultural Center in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized in the format of an open poetry class and brought together children and adults studying the Kazakh language and culture in Belgium. As part of the program, poems by the poet were recited and songs based on his verses were performed. Makatayev’s works were presented in Kazakh, French, English, and Dutch, reflecting the growing international interest in his literary legacy.
In a warm and informal atmosphere, participants exchanged views on the role of poetry as a means of cultural dialogue and the transmission of values between generations and cultures.
The event formed part of ongoing efforts to promote the Kazakh language and literature in Belgium and demonstrated that Mukagali Makatayev’s poetic heritage continues to resonate within a multicultural and multilingual environment.
08.02.2026, 09:45 134431
Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region
Children under the age of 14 and teenagers are among those infected, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Akmola region’s chief state sanitary doctor, Serik Omarhanov, 15 cases of human brucellosis were recorded in the region over the 12 months of 2025. Compared to the previous year, this represents an increase of five cases, or 33.3%.
Cases among children under 14 were registered in the town of Kosshy. Among adolescents, infections were recorded in the Yereymentau district and the city of Kokshetau," the official said.
The suspected source of infection was contact with farm animals kept in private households that tested positive for brucellosis.
A total of 32 contact persons were identified across the region, all of whom underwent serological testing for brucellosis. Two contacts-in Kosshy and the Ereymentau district-tested positive and were diagnosed with brucellosis.
The region also saw a rise in reported animal bite cases over the 12-month period in 2025. Compared with the same period in 2024, the number of people affected increased by 544 cases, or 21.9%.
In total, 2,481 people sought medical assistance over the past year, with the largest share of cases reported in Kokshetau, accounting for 24.1%. In the regional center alone, 600 cases were registered in 2025, including 194 cases among children and adolescents (32.3%) and 406 cases among adults (67.6%).
